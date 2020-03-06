Business Before Hours at Bodily's

ELKO -- Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business Before Hours on March 12th from 8-9 a.m. at Bodily’s Furniture/Everton Mattress Factory Inc. at 440 Commercial Street.
Business Before Hours is a free and fun event open to the public that serve food, beverages and raffle prizes while simultaneously providing a great place to network with other business leaders and community members. Additionally, learn more about our hosting organization and have the first opportunity to hear about upcoming events in our community.
The store provided the following statement:
"Even prior to owning Bodily’s Furniture, we have had a history with the store and the Elko community. We supplied all of Bodily’s mattresses for over 30 years prior to the purchase. We know and are very familiar with the mining community based on past experiences within the industry and support the community to the best of our abilities.
"Bodily’s strives to provide a fun shopping experience as well as excellent customer service before, during and after a sale. We also attempt to provide fresh, new options by consistently changing our floor and assortments, periodically. Our values are outstanding as are our prices and selection in mattresses. We own our factory in Southern Idaho, which keeps are prices low and our values high. We listen to our customers and we try to supply their requests and needs."
We hope to see you all there, and for any questions concerning Business Before Hours, please contact the Chamber at 775-738-7135.
Meghan Micheli is marketing and program coordinator for the Elko Area Chamber.