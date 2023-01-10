 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Business Before Hours at Elko Replenish Med Spa

  • 0
Elko Area Chamber of Commerce logo

ELKO – Please join the Elko Area Chamber for a morning of conversation, food, drink, and raffle prizes at Business Before Hours on Thursday, Jan. 12, with Elko Replenish Med Spa at 1825 Pinion Road, Suite E starting at 8 a.m.

Business Before Hours is a free, open to the public event that provides the opportunity to network in order to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals and learn about upcoming events in our community.

Elko Replenish Med Spa aims to deliver a non-judgmental practice dedicated to providing the Elko community with convenient care; by administering therapies that best fit your needs, they nurture every single body with holistic care.

Their professional health care team offers IV Vitamin Hydration, Hormone Replacement Therapy, Testosterone Replacement, Weight Loss, Joint Injections and Botox. Elko Replenish Med Spa can help you return to optimum health at the best affordable prices in Elko, Nevada.

People are also reading…

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 775-400-1660 or visit their website at elkoreplenishmedspa.com.

We hope to see you there, and for any questions, please contact the Chamber at 775-738-7135.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elko District Court sentencings

Elko District Court sentencings

Department 1 – Judge Kriston HillDec. 21Cody Gregory Carroll, 30, pleaded no contest to attempted possession of a Schedule I or II controlled …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Students bake thousands of loaves of bread, line them up to break Guinness World Record

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News