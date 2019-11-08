Business Before Hours at Evergreen Floral

ELKO — Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business Before Hours on Nov. 14 from 8-9 a.m. at Evergreen Flower Shop & Events Co. at 638 Commercial St.

Business Before Hours is a great opportunity to network with the public and other business leaders. For this event, Evergreen will be pulling out all their decorations, both for display and for purchase, which are sure to have you feeling holiday cheer. Additionally, Evergreen will be providing their own house coffee along with an array of other refreshments and raffle prizes.

Business Before Hours is free and open to the public.

Evergreen Flower Shop & Events Co. is a florist, event equipment rental, and coffee, tea and gift shop. They specialize in custom floral, wedding and event design; floral arrangements of high quality, including, holiday, wedding, funeral, etc. They have silk flowers, plants, and a large selection of gift lines.

In addition, Evergreen Flower Shop also features a full coffee bar, wine selection and gift shop, featuring boutique wines, coffee mugs, specialty liquors and much more. Evergreen strives to make customers’ lives easier by also providing delivery for both floral arrangements and coffee. Stop in for a tasty treat, crafted coffee or tea and/or a gift for your loved one!

We hope to see you all there, and for any questions concerning Business Before Hours, please contact the Chamber at 775-753-7135.

Meghan Micheli is marketing and program coordinator for the Elko Area Chamber.

