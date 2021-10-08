Business Before Hours at Evergreen Flower and Gift Shop

Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business Before Hours on Oct. 14 from 8 to 9 a.m. at Evergreen Flower and Gift Shop at 232 Third Street.

Business Before Hours are a free and fun event open to the public. Our hosts will serve food and beverages and provide a variety of raffle prizes. Attend and network with other business leaders and community members. Additionally, learn more about our hosting organization and have the first opportunity to hear about what’s up and coming in our community.

Evergreen Flower and Gift Shop specializes in custom floral arrangements of high quality, perfect for any event or occasion. Searching for that special gift for a loved one? Evergreen offers an extensive line of gifts, including a variety of alcohol, such as: wine, whiskey, seltzers, etc., custom décor, fresh ground coffee, self-care products, gourmet snacks, gift baskets and much more.

As a business, Evergreen prides themselves on intelligent, personal service, when creating custom orders for each customer. They are committed to achieving the legendary level of service that nurtures long-term relationships that make you a customer for life.

For more information, contact 775-738-5101 or visit their website at evergreenflowershop.com.

We hope to see you all at Business Before Hours, and for any questions, please contact the Chamber at 775-738-7135.

