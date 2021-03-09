Business Before Hours at Evolution Powersports

ELKO -- Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business Before Hours on March 11 from 8-9 a.m. at Evolution Powersports, 1375 Mountain City Highway.

Business Before Hours is a free and fun event open to the public. Our hosts will serve food and beverages and provide a variety of raffle prizes. Attend and network with other business leaders and community members. Additionally, learn more about our hosting organization and have the first opportunity to hear about what’s up and coming in our community.

Evolution Powersports is Elko County's newest Can-Am and Ski-Doo dealer. Stop by their store to shop in-stock ATVs, side by sides and snowmobiles for sale from BRP's brands. Compare the latest manufacturer models, including Can-Am Defender, Maverick and Commander UTVs. If you need a trailer to haul your off-road vehicle, they sell Snake River trailers, too.

For the best service, parts and financing for motorsports vehicles, contact them at 775-738-8236 or go see them at Evolution Powersports.

We hope to see you all there, and for any questions concerning Business Before Hours, please contact the Chamber at 775-738-7135.

Meghan Micheli is marketing and program coordinator for the Elko Area Chamber.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0