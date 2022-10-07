Business Before Hours at Highland Estates

Please join the Elko Area Chamber for a morning of conversation, food, drink, and raffle prizes at Business Before Hours on Thursday, Oct. 13 with Highland Estates at 2870 Ruby Vista Drive starting at 8 a.m.

Business Before Hours is a free, open to the public event that provides the opportunity to network to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals and learn about upcoming events in our community.

Lifestyle. It’s what retirement is all about. Choosing what you want to do when you want to do it. At Highland Estates, they offer their tenants freedom, comfort, convenience, and affordability.

Highland Estates is an all-inclusive retirement complex with spacious apartments, as well as several on-site amenities including recreational, social and educational events, an activity room, common areas, beauty/barber shop, and much more.

For more information or to schedule a tour, please call 775-753-5500 or visit their website at highlandvillageofelko.com/estates.

We hope to see you there, and for any questions, please contact the Chamber at 775-738-7135.