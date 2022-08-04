Business Before Hours at Home2 Suites by Hilton

Please join the Elko Area Chamber for a morning of conversation, food, drink, and raffle prizes at Business Before Hours on Thursday, Aug. 11 with Home2 Suites by Hilton at 2572 East Jennings Way starting at 8 a.m.

Business Before Hours is a free, open to the public event that provides the opportunity to network to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals and learn about upcoming events in our community.

Home2 Suites by Hilton Elko is an extended stay, pet friendly facility and offers studio and one-bedroom suites that are bright and spacious with all the comforts of home.

Enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi, sofa bed, moveable furnishings, and a smartly designed “working wall” with storage spaces and a rolling desk. There is also an in-suite kitchen with a sink, microwave, refrigerator/freezer, dishwasher, toaster, cookware, plates, glasses, and utensils. Complimentary breakfast is offered every morning. There is also an outdoor lounge area complete with fire pit, an indoor heated pool, and Spin2 Cycle, a combined fitness and laundry facility.

For more information or to book your stay, please call 775-234-5354 or visit them at home2elko.home2suitesbyhilton.com.

We hope to see you there, and for any questions, please contact the Chamber at 775-738-7135.