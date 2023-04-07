ELKO -- Please join the Elko Area Chamber at Business Before Hours on Thursday, April 13, with Jensen Jewelers located at 2503 Mountain City Highway No. 130 starting at 8 a.m.

Attendees can expect to enjoy an assortment of delicious food items, get their morning coffee fix, and enjoy a free entry for a chance to win some incredible raffle prizes; meet the hard-working staff and learn all the exciting products and services offered by this local business.

Business Before Hours is a free, open to the public event that provides the opportunity to network in order to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals and learn about upcoming events in our community.

The Jensen family founded Jensen Jewelers in 1956, opening their first store in downtown Twin Falls, Idaho. Today, Jensen Jewelers is still a locally owned and operated company, growing from that first location in Twin Falls to 16 stores across four states: Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, and, of course, Nevada.

Also, be sure to join Jensen Jewelers on April 28 from 5-7 p.m. for their Moms Night Out event. Enjoy a relaxing night out with friends to make your custom wish list for all the jewelry your heart desires. They will have refreshments, gift bags for the first 20 attendees, as well as Mother’s Day Basket giveaways.

For more information, you can visit their location, call 775-738-7852 or visit jensen-jewelers.com.

We hope to see you there, and for any questions, please contact the Chamber at 775-738-7135.