ELKO — Join the Elko Area Chamber for Business Before Hours on Thursday, August 10, with the Star Hotel at 246 Silver St. starting at 8 a.m.

Attendees can expect to enjoy an assortment of delicious food items including their house-made breakfast burritos (now being served at Mudd Hutt), get their morning coffee fix, and enjoy a free entry for a chance to win some incredible raffle prizes; meet the hard-working staff and learn all the exciting plans and services offered by this longtime, local business.

Business Before Hours is a free, open to the public event that provides the opportunity to network in order to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals and learn about upcoming events in our community.

The Star Hotel opened in December of 1910, and the longtime dream of Pete Jauregui to make a home away from home for Basques, had come true. Eleven rooms, one bath and heat from wood stoves provided a cozy home for herders needing a place to stay until spring. The Star Hotel offered a friendly place with familiar language and customs.

Fast forward to present day and you’ll find that while the owners have changed, the rich history, unique recipes and European atmosphere has lived on. A favorite among locals and travelers alike, you will always find good eats, classic drinks, and a few Basque locals when you visit The Star.

Now owner Scott Ygoa has worked hard to ensure that this significant piece of Elko history is around for another 100 plus years and has expanded services to include catering and events.

By joining us for Business Before Hours, you will have a firsthand opportunity to learn what is next for this Elko staple.

For more information or to place an order, call 775-738-9925 or visit their website at elkostarhotel.com.

We hope to see you there, and for any questions, please contact the Chamber at 775-738-7135.