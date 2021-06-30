Business Before Hours event

Please join the Elko Area Chamber for a morning of conversation, food, drink and raffle prizes at Business Before Hours starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, with New American Funding, at 585 5th Street.

Business Before Hours is a free, open to the public event that provides the opportunity to network in order to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals and learn about upcoming events in our community.

New American Funding – Elko, provides informed advice and mortgage lending services to homeowners and future homeowners. Elko mortgage lenders takes their lead from their founders and owners Rick and Patty Arvielo who are passionate about helping homebuyers in the Elko community and across the country realize their dream of home ownership.

Their dedicated team is proud to serve the people of Elko, as a reliable mortgage bank from the loan origination stage to the actual funding. They serve clients of all backgrounds and believe Elko is better off as a whole when more people purchase homes here and contribute to the fabric of their neighborhoods.

Come see what makes their elite Elko team of underwriters and funders some of the best in the business at closing loans quickly and offering customers a positive experience.

Please contact the Elko Area Chamber with any questions at 738-7135.

