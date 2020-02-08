Business Before Hours is Feb. 13

ELKO — Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business Before Hours from 8-9 a.m. Feb. 13 at Best Western Elko Inn, 1930 Idaho St.

Business Before Hours is a free and fun event open to the public that serves food, beverages and raffle prizes while simultaneously providing a great place to network with other business leaders and community members. Additionally, learn more about our hosting organization and have the first opportunity to hear about upcoming events in our community.

The Best Western is a great place to stay for leisure or business, offering a full, hot buffet breakfast ready each morning; a sparkling indoor pool and spa, you can enjoy swimming or relaxing year-round, 24 hours a day; as well as exercise facility, business center, free parking and more. The Best Western also offers free high speed internet, a rewards program and is pet friendly.

We hope to see you all there, and for any questions concerning Business Before Hours, please contact the Chamber at 775-738-7135.

Meghan Micheli is marketing and program coordinator for the Elko Area Chamber.

