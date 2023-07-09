ELKO — Join the Elko Area Chamber for Business Before Hours on Thursday, July 13 with Innovative Advisors Inc. at 1250 Lamoille Highway, Suite 734, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Attendees can expect to enjoy an assortment of delicious food items and coffee by local favorite, Mudd Hutt. There will also be a free entry for a chance to win some incredible raffle prizes.

Business Before Hours is a free, open to the public event that provides the opportunity to network in order to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals and learn about upcoming events in our community.

Innovative Advisors Inc. serves as your financial advisor and source of support. Their team is dedicated to simplifying the complexities of the financial world, and as your advocate, they strive to learn about your most-valued goals and dreams. From individual investors to entrepreneurs, their services are designed for your success.

Also, learn more about their recent endeavor into creating Elko’s Hard Hat Museum, where those who have retired from the mining industry are able to tell their stories and experiences about working in their profession.

For more information or to make an appointment, call 775-753-4333 or visit their website at innovativeadvisorsinc.com.

We hope to see you there, and for any questions, please contact the Chamber at 775-738-7135.