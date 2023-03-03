ELKO -- Please join the Elko Area Chamber at Business Before Hours on Thursday, March 9, with Rural Nevada Development Corp. (RNDC) at The Terrace at Ruby View: Senior and Active Lifestyle Center located at 1795 Ruby View Drive starting at 8 a.m.

Attendees can expect to enjoy a full breakfast, get their morning coffee fix, and enjoy a free entry for a chance to win some incredible raffle prizes. Meet the volunteers and participants and learn all the amazing services offered by both organizations.

Business Before Hours is a free, open to the public event that provides the opportunity to network in order to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals and learn about upcoming events in our community.

For nearly 30 years, rural Nevada business owners have benefited from a small but powerful alternative lender – the Rural Nevada Development Corp. Based out of Ely with an office in Elko, they have gone to great lengths to help small business owners.

In addition to small business lending, RNDC also has housing programs including down payment assistance for first time homebuyers, homeowner rehabilitation for safety and soundness, and a weatherization program to help make homes more energy efficient. RNDC also worked with Nevada Gold Mines to create the I80 Fund, which is used for small business loans ranging from $5,000 to $100,000 with a fixed interest rate of 2%.

NGM started the fund with a donation of $5 million to RNDC and went live in July of 2020. Since inception, RNDC has financed over 70 businesses in Elko County alone. In housing programs RNDC has spent over $5.6 million in the area. All programs combined have had an economic impact of over $30 million to Elko County.

Rural Nevada Development Corp. is a private nonprofit community agency that has been supporting small businesses and helping with housing related activities in rural Nevada for many years. Mary Kerner, CEO, said, “We are successful because our staff is passionate about what they do, and they truly believe in the mission of the organization.”

For more information and contact details, please visit their website www.rndcnv.org.

We hope to see you there, and for any questions, please contact the Chamber at 775-738-7135.