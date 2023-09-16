Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on Thursday, Sept. 21 with Guild Mortgage, Greater Nevada Mortgage and WFG National Title at 905 Railroad Street from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Attendees can expect to enjoy an assortment of delicious food items, sample a variety of tasty beverages, and enter for a chance to win some incredible raffle prizes. Learn more about all these businesses’ many services that are being provided to our community.

Business After Hours is a free event that’s open to the public and gives both community and business members the chance to network to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals, and learn about upcoming events in our area.

Guild Mortgage is one of the top independent mortgage lenders in the nation, with knowledgeable residential loan officers right here in our community.

Guild offers deep expertise and personalized service for new home purchases and refinancing to every kind of borrower. Whether you are a first-time homebuyer, upgrading, downsizing, or investing in residential real estate, we have the loan to fit your life.

Contact one of their local agents today at 775-299-4290.

They do more than mortgages at Greater Nevada Mortgage. They invest in our communities. They care, genuinely, about you as an individual, and that’s reflected in everything they do. Because they know a home is more than just four walls—it’s about the people creating a life within them.

At Greater Nevada Mortgage, your home matters, your dreams matter, and most importantly, you matter. Whether you want to buy a home, refinance one or tap into what your home is worth, they will find the right loan that fits your lifestyle, finances, and dreams.

For more information, call 775-748-3011 or visit greaternevadamortgage.com.

WFG National Title Company is building a better real estate experience for home buyers and sellers.

WFG is built on five simple cornerstones to serve you better; 1. Everything they do is because of you, 2. Take time and cost out of the Real Estate transaction, 3. Communicate, Collaborate and Co-exist, 4. Obsessed about service, and 5. Reimagine the customer experience.

For more information, contact them at 775-440-6377 or visit wfgtitle.com.

We hope to see you there, and for any questions, please contact the Chamber at 775-738-7135.