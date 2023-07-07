Dear Montana Mining Association Members,

2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the Montana Mining Association, a milestone of which we have much to be proud. Our industry has grown significantly over the past 50 years, and while there have been challenges, the improvements we have embraced have enabled us to continue our way of life. Our ability to influence positive change and educate how we responsibly produce the critical metals and minerals necessary to live will continue to be a major focus for our industry.

Late in 2022, we welcomed our new executive director, Matt Vincent, and chief lobbyist, Jon Sonju, with Mining Industry Management Executives (MIME), to our organization. To say Matt and Jon hit the ground running would be an understatement. Transitioning and targeting improvements for MMA continues to be a major focus, with special recognition for the new MMA website, business and financial processes, as well as stakeholder engagement via workgroups, committees, and collaborations. To top off the first few months, we had a very successful 2023 legislative session where I am happy to report, MMA was able to execute our targeted slate of bills with overwhelming support.

2023 is just the beginning for new and improved things to come. We welcome back the MMA annual publication after a four-year hiatus, with a new publication partner. The MMA Annual Meeting has been refreshed to incorporate member feedback for an enhanced experience. We anticipate this year’s event will be the largest to date, with select keynote addresses from Senator Jon Tester, the National Mining Association, and Governor Greg Gianforte.

While I am certainly excited to see our association grow over the next year, I would be remiss if I did not acknowledge the challenges our industry is facing such as complexity in permitting for evolving standards, as well as targeted misinformation from our foes, aimed at reducing mining in our great state. We will continue to embrace practical improvements and proven solutions to improve our industry’s interactions with our neighbors’ needs.

I hope you will join us for our Annual Meeting where we will go into much more detail about where MMA is headed and how we will get there.

Wishing you a successful 2023 and look forward to seeing you soon,

Ben Raffety, President, Montana Mining Association ￼