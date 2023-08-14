Argonaut Gold Inc., which operates the Florida Canyon Mine in Nevada and is readying the Magino Mine in Canada for commercial production, announced adjusted net income of $5.7 million, or 1 cent per share, for the second quarter.

Adjusted net income in the second quarter of last year was $1.6 million higher at $7.3 million, or 2 cents per share. The Toronto-based company posted net income of $ 21.2 million, or 3 cents per share, in the 2023 second quarter, up from $18.4 million, or 6 cents per share, in the 2022 quarter.

The average realized gold price was $1,903 per ounce in the second quarter, up from the average realized gold price of $1,884 per ounce in the 2022 quarter.

“Argonaut delivered solid financial and operational results for the quarter, generating strong cash flows to help fund the completion of our newest mine, Magino,” the company’s president and chief executive officer, Richard Young, said in the earnings report.

He said in the earnings call that during the second quarter “we began processing ore at Canada’s newest gold mine, Magino, our flagship asset. The Magino Mine is key to achieving our vision of becoming a low-cost, mid-tier North American gold producer.”

Revenues were lower in the second quarter, however, at $83.1 million, compared with $111.4 million in the 2022 quarter due to lower planned production the company’s three Mexican mines, partially offset by higher production from Florida Canyon, along with the initial ounces sold from Magino.

Argonaut’s production in the quarter totaled 43,492 gold equivalent ounces, including the initial 3,295 ounces of gold from Magino, down from 59,190 GEOs in the second quarter of last year.

Chief Operating Officer Marc Leduc said in the earnings call that production was down “due to lower ore tons mined and processed at the company’s three Mexican operations as a result of winding down those operations.”

Florida Canyon produced 18,252 gold equivalent ounces in the second quarter, up from 14,489 ounces in the 2022 quarter. Production from the company’s three Mexican mines included: 5,932 GEOs from La Colorado, down from 13,390 GEOs in the 2022 quarter; 11,245 GEOs from San Agustin, down from 19,135 gold equivalent ounces last year; and 4,768 GEOS from El Castillo, down from 12,176 GEOs in the 2022 quarter.

Argonaut reported that on Aug. 4, the company signed an agreement to acquire the necessary land to complete mining of the current reserve base at San Agustin. If the company receives the permit, mining is expected to continue into 2025.

The all-in sustaining costs companywide were $1,594 per ounce, nearly the same as the 2022 quarter.

“We’re on track to achieve our full year production and cost guidance we set out at the beginning of the year,” said Chief Financial Officer David Ponczoch.

Argonaut expects to produce between 200,000 and 230,000 gold equivalent ounces this year at all-in sustaining costs of $1,625 to $1,725 per ounce.

“We continue to ramp up at Magino to a steady-state and are expecting to achieve commercial production in the third quarter of this year. The plant has been running at or above nameplate throughput capacity when operating,” Leduc said in the earnings report.

He said in the call that Magino’s construction costs are at $732 million.

Argonaut stated that the first gold pour at Magino was in mid-June.

“We believe Magino could be one of the largest and lowest cost gold mines in Canada. To that end, during the third quarter, while commissioning the Magino mill, we are commencing a reserve development drilling program intended to increase reserves in combination with engineering studies to increase mill throughput,” Young said in the report.

Argonaut also said exploration and development work at Florida Canyon focused on drilling within the oxide resource, testing a high-grade target in the West Sulfide Zone and completing regional generative exploration work.

Leduc said that “in the long term, we see the opportunity to scale up production and increase mine life at Florida Canyon. To achieve this, we will be exploring the sulfide potential below our oxide deposit later this year.”

If the exploration is successful, Argonaut plans to prepare a preliminary economic assessment late next year on the viability of mining sulfide ore, he said.

In the West Sulfide Zone, the company completed six diamond drill holes in the second quarter as part of the company’s proof-of-concept evaluation of the sulfide resources, according to the earnings report.

Young also said in the call that Argonaut’s three top activities to boost per share growth are developing “blue sky” possibilities at Magino, redeveloping Florida Canyon, and repaying debt. The company also will be evaluating its Mexican assets to optimize them.