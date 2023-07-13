Barrick Gold Corp. produced 1.01 million ounces of gold and 107 million pounds of copper in the second quarter, including 458,000 ounces of gold from its share of Nevada Gold Mines operations, according to preliminary figures announced on July 13.

The gold production companywide compared with 1.04 million ounces of gold production in the second quarter of last year and 120 million pounds of copper, but Toronto-based Barrick stated that the gold and copper production is expected to increase in the second half of this year.

Barrick also reported that it remains on track to achieve gold and copper production guidance for the year 2023, which included producing 4.2 million to 4.6 million ounces of gold and 420 million to 470 million pounds of copper.

The company stated that the average market price companywide for gold in the second quarter was $1,976 per ounce. That compares with the average market price in the second quarter of last year of $1,871 per ounce. The morning spot price on the New York market on July 13 was $1,961.20 per ounce.

The average copper market price was $3.84 per pound in the second quarter for Barrick, down from $4.32 per pound in the 2022 quarter. The company stated that it expects the average realized copper price to be 3% to 5% below the average second-quarter market price because of provisional pricing adjustments.

NGM’s gold production was slightly down from the second quarter of last year, when Barrick’s share was 462,000 ounces. Barrick holds 61.5% of NGM and is the operator, while Newmont Corp. holds 38.5% of the joint venture.

NGM’s Carlin operations produced 248,000 gold ounces for Barrick’s share in the quarter ending June 30, up from 243,000 ounces in the 2022 quarter, and Cortez production also was up at 110,000 ounces for Barrick’s 61.5% share, Barrick reported.

Turquoise Ridge in Humboldt County produced 68,000 ounces of gold for Barrick in the second quarter, compared with 75,000 ounces in the 2022 quarter, while Phoenix produced 29,000 ounces in the 2023 quarter, up from 26,000 ounces last year.

The big drop came from the Long Canyon Mine in Elko County that produced 3,000 ounces of gold for Barrick’s share in the second quarter, compared with 21,000 ounces in the 2022 quarter, Barrick’s preliminary figures show. Mining has ended at Long Canyon, but residual leaching continues.

The company reported that Carlin’s production improved over the first quarter of this year after four months of significant maintenance, while Turquoise Ridge had planned autoclave maintenance in the second quarter.

Additionally, Barrick’s preliminary figures show that the company produced 1.96 million ounces of gold in the first half of this year, down from 2.03 million ounces in the first six months of 2022, and copper production in the first six months was 195 million pounds, compared with 221 million pounds in the first half of 2022.

NGM production for the first six months for Barrick’s share was 874,000 ounces, compared with 921,000 ounces in the first half of last year.

In addition to NGM, Barrick operates the gold mines Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali, Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic, North Mara and Bulyanhulu in Tanzania, Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tongon Mine in Cote D’Ivoire, Veladero in Argentina and Hemlo in Ontario.

The company’s copper operations are Lumwana in Zambia, Zaldivar in Chile and Jabal Sayid in Saudi Arabia.

Barrick plans to issue its full earnings and production report for the second quarter before North American markets open on Aug. 8.