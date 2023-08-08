Nevada Gold Mines is “on the cusp of entering a new growth phase” with its exploration success on several fronts, said Mark Bristow, the president and chief executive officer of Barrick Gold Corp., which operates NGM, as Barrick reported second-quarter adjusted net earnings of $336 million, or 19 cents per share.

The adjusted net earnings dropped from $419 million, or 24 cents per share, in the second quarter of last year. Net earnings without adjustments totaled $305 million, or 17 cents per share, down from $468 million, or 27 cents per share, in the 2022 quarter.

The 19 cents per share earnings for adjusted earnings were higher than analysts expected - 17 cents per share - and Barrick shares closed on Aug. 8 at $16.43, down 7 cents.

Barrick’s average realized gold price for the quarter was an all-time high of $1,972 per ounce, compared with $1,861 per ounce in the second quarter of last year, and the company reported a quarterly dividend of 10 cents.

Barrick’s gold production for the 2023 quarter was a little more than 1 million ounces, down from 1.04 million in the 2022 quarter.

The Toronto-based company reported it is on target to meet its gold and copper production guidance for this year. Barrick expects to produce between 4.2 million and 4.6 million ounces of gold this year at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,170 to $1,250 an ounce, and 420,000 to 470,000 pounds of copper at an all-in sustaining cost of $2.95 to $3.25 per pound.

Bristow said in the earnings webinar that the “trend is already evident in Q2” that Barrick will see higher production in the second half of the year.

Nevada exploration

Talking about exploration success in Nevada, he said the Carlin Trend is “the gift that keeps on giving,” especially at the Leeville underground mine where drilling continues to intersect high grades.

“We’re talking multi, multi million-ounce opportunities, so we’re super excited about this potential,” Bristow said.

At Cortez, he said the Robertson project still requires permitting, but it is a “multi-million-ounce oxide deposit, and that’s important for Nevada because we have got capacity at our oxide mills.”

Fourmile, the Barrick project that isn’t in the NGM fold, also continues to show potential, and “is on the way to Tier One status,” Bristow said in the webinar.

He said intersections “add significant ounces every time we drill a hole” at Fourmile, which is near Goldrush at Cortez.

The Goldrush underground project at Cortez is still awaiting final U.S. Bureau of Land Management approval. Bristow said NGM hopes to have approval soon, especially because ventilation is needed now. Meanwhile, BLM gave NGM permission to extend underground development work under the exploration permit at Goldrush, he said.

Bristow also stated in the announcement that “Barrick’s mantra is that the best assets need to be managed by the best people, so there’s been an equally strong focus on building a management team and a workforce with the skills and orientation required to make the most of the world’s largest mining complex.”

He said the training center that NGM established has already produced more than 170 frontline and support staff graduates.

Production disruptions at NGM operations in the second quarter included completing processing plant maintenance and relining the autoclave at Turquoise Ridge ahead of schedule due to a hot spot, Bristow said.

NGM production

Nevada Gold Mines produced 458,000 ounces of gold for Barrick and 744,000 ounces on a 100% basis. Barrick owns 61.5% of NGM, and Newmont Corp. owns the remaining 38.5%.

Barrick’s 61.5% gold production from NGM for the year is expected to be 1.9 million to 2.1 million ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $1,140 to $1,220 per ounce.

The 458,000 ounces for Barrick was down slightly from the 462,000 ounces produced in the 2022 quarter, and the 100% production for NGM was down from 751,000 ounces in last year’s quarter, according to the Aug. 8 earnings report.

Carlin operations produced 403,000 ounces in the second quarter on a 100% basis, up from 394,000 ounces last year, while Cortez Mine produced 178,000 ounces on a 100% basis, up from 158,000 ounces last year. Turquoise Ridge’s 100% production in Humboldt County totaled 112,000 ounces, down from 122,000 ounces in the 2022 quarter.

Phoenix Mine south of Battle Mountain produced 46,000 gold ounces on a 100% basis in the quarter, with copper production melded with gold, compared with 43,000 ounces in the second quarter of last year, and the Long Canyon Mine where mining has ended produced 5,000 ounces from residual leaching on the 100% basis, compared with 34,000 ounces in the 2022 quarter.

Barrick also reported that NGM commissioned ahead of schedule the first seven of a new 22-unit Komatsu 930 fleet of haul trucks. The rest of the 62 total trucks are scheduled to be commissioned over the next three years.

Exploration is a focus companywide for Barrick, and Bristow said the focus is on adding reserves through exploration rather than looking for mergers or acquisitions to build reserves.

“Looking ahead to 2024, the completion of the prefeasibility study on the Lumwana Super Pit expansion project and the updated feasibility study on the Reko Diq project in Pakistan is expected to deliver organic growth over and above annual depletion in the group’s mineral reserves,” Simon Bottoms, mineral resource management and evaluation executive with Barrick, stated in the earnings announcement.

Lumwana is a copper operation in Zambia.

“Next year’s reserve growth is also expected to be supported by the completion of conversion drilling in the greater Leeville complex and elsewhere at NGM,” Bottoms said.

Elsewhere in Barrick’s mining realm, the company reported that the expansion project at Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic is progressing, with the process plant ramping up to full capacity. Barrick owns 60% of Pueblo Viejo and is the operator. Newmont owns 40%.

Regarding Porgera in Papua New Guinea, Bristow said Barrick is “at last nearing the end of the road toward the mine’s reopening.” The company has started upgrading the mining fleet there, as well as submitting a new mining lease application with plans to restart production by the end of this year.

Mining at Porgera was suspended in 2020 when the mining license wasn’t renewed.