Cycling across Montana as a college student and talking with all kinds of people along the way about a wide range of issues involved in energy production and climate change is sure to be a mind expanding and possibly also a life changing experience.

This past June, 10 students and two professors in the Wild Rockies Field Institute’s “Cycle the Rockies: Energy and Climate Change in Montana” class set off on their 28-day journey across the state, starting in southeastern Montana and pedaling their way to northwestern Montana. For their efforts the students earned six upper-division credits from the University of Montana.

At the end of the journey, one of the assignments was for the students to write a letter to a significant person in their life about what they learned during their travels. Graham Stier, a student at the University of Wisconsin – Madison who is studying international studies and environmental studies, wrote to his grandfather, “I want to start off by saying thank you. This amazing opportunity was possible because of your support, and I am incredibly grateful. I never would have imagined something like biking across Montana to study climate change and renewable energy would be part of my college experience, and now I can’t imagine not doing it.

“I’m sure the fact that I absolutely loved bike touring is no shocker, but I was completely unprepared for exactly how much I would love it. … This was not the visit through Montana I was expecting, but instead it was a deeper connection to the land that I didn’t even know was possible.

The stops which the cycling students made along the way included a visit to an oil refinery and an energy-focused architect in Billings, a conversation with people about natural gas and NorthWestern Energy’s natural gas fired power plant under construction along the Yellowstone River near Laurel, a visit with ranchers who have been impacted by coal mining, a stop at the 90-turbine wind farm at Judith Gap, a visit to solar farms near Lavina, a visit to the proposed site of the Gordon Butte Pumped Storage Hydro facility near Martinsdale, where two large reservoirs would be used to store and produce power; a stop at a hydroelectric dam, a visit to a cement plant outside Townsend, a conversation with Hal Herring, an outdoor journalist specializing in conservation who is working on a book about American public lands, a conversation about climate issues with conservation biologists with the Wilderness Society and the Nature Conservancy, a visit to the Montana Dinosaur Center in Bynum, a visit with a Blackfeet elder, including a conversation about contested oil and gas leases, and a visit with the recently retired superintendent of Glacier National Park.

The students also visited a mine and a mine project related to energy and climate change issues – the Signal Peak coal mine outside Roundup, and the Black Butte Copper Project outside White Sulphur Springs.

Dave Morris, who has a master of science degree in environmental studies from the University of Montana and is a senior instructor at the Wild Rockies Field Institute, started the Cycle the Rockies course with Dr. Nicky Phear in 2007. A group of students have headed out on a trek across Montana most of the summers since then, and Morris has led the class about seven times.

“We try to be really broad, and not assume that we know what they need to know,” Morris said. “Going out on the course, we have ideas to communicate, but these issues are so big and so complex that we focus on providing interesting experiences so the students can start to investigate their own ideas and find the resources they need to assess the things they’re hearing.”

He said that after students visit the mine sites they often say something like, “Wow, that’s more interesting and complex than I thought. I’ve got to rethink a bit how I look at mining.”

Morris said the students generally see coal mining as an industry whose time has passed, and that we need to move on to other sources of energy.

Going to the Signal Peak coal mine, the students had read the January 13, 2023 New York Times story which has the headline, “The Signal Peak Mine was embroiled in a web of criminal activity. Now environmental groups want to shut it down.”

So the students had skepticism about the coal mine, but Morris said he was impressed that the students showed a real sympathy and appreciation for the workers at the mine and all the work they do to provide the power we are using today.

Graham Stier’s family has a mining background, and in his letter to his grandfather about his Montana journey he wrote, “Throughout the trip, I had so many questions come to mind that I would love to ask you. I’d love to know about your experience as a young man growing up in a mining community, since you’ve seen how the industry can be both a benefit and a harm to a community. I’d also love to tap into your professional knowledge and experience in the national and international mining industry.”

“Energy is obviously a controversial topic right now,” Stier wrote. “Going to a coal mine as a bunch of environmentalist college students on bicycles studying climate change and renewable energy could have gone a lot of different ways.

“The miners painted a picture of mining that I’m sure is as true today as it was 100 years ago when Pop was down in the lead mine in Doe Run: These men spend their days doing dangerous work to provide others with a resource seen as crucial to the way of life we all enjoy while also supporting their local communities by bringing industry and jobs to one of the poorest counties in Montana.

“That experience had a big impact on me and shifted my aim from toward not just a renewable future, but an equitable future where workers aren’t left out to dry as we transition toward new, sustainable energy sources.”

The Black Butte Copper Project gave the students the opportunity to think about the issues which are being fought over with many of the mine projects which are working toward getting started today. Black Butte will provide a lot of copper, and copper is needed for a lot of renewable energy technologies, and the project is taking many steps to protect the environment, but conservation groups say the mine should not proceed because of potential environmental issues and its proximity to the Smith River.

“I’m an environmentalist, but on courses like this, I don’t necessarily want students to come out with any one attitude towards the Black Butte mine,” Morris said. “I want them to be able to critically assess information and experiences and take account of complex systems. One of the things we study is system dynamics. In this complex world it’s challenging to be making good decisions and finding ways to use their education, energy, and intelligence to make a positive difference in the world.”

Morris commented that in working with students he sees that it really matters who the messenger is. On this particular trip, Morris said, when they met with an individual who is strongly opposed to the Black Butte Project, this person was generally informed, but couldn’t really answer detailed questions, and thus wasn’t very convincing to most of the students.

Every year when the students go to the Black Butte Copper Project, the staff there does a good job of sharing their message.

“They’re really appealing local people who really care about their area deeply and would never want to screw it up, and they want to provide jobs,” Morris said. “And that, combined with the fact that we need copper for renewables, I think the students are pretty convinced that Black Butte as currently described is a pretty good project.”

There is also the concern that if copper mining is shut down in locations around the U.S., it will end up being mined in other countries where there might be a very low level of environmental scrutiny.

Morris said the students in the Cycle the Rockies course tend to be on the liberal progressive side of things, and the careers they would be most interested in pursuing might include working for an environmental nonprofit, working in science or education, or working for a land management agency. They would probably be reluctant to pursue a career in the mining industry.

“I work with college students all the time,” Morris said. “And I think for the mining industry to have a shot of getting the best young minds to be interested in working in mining at all, they’ve got to really understand the values that many younger people hold. The climate is really a huge, huge issue, and if a mining project is addressing climate change, then younger people will be much more likely to have an open mind to it. If there’s a feeling that it’s ‘greenwashing,’ then that will not fly.”

If the students do go into environmental advocacy work, an experience like the Cycle the Rockies course could be very beneficial by giving them a lot of background knowledge as they proceed into the world.

“I really want people on the environmental protection side of issues to understand the issues they’re talking about,” Morris said, “and have a bit of actual experience with the industries that they interact with, or ‘fight’ with, because I think that makes them better in the sense of being more realistic and being aware that there are real people and real livelihoods on the other side of the issue.”

Their knowledge of the industries they’re working with could also help them find potential areas for collaboration, Morris said.

“Something we’ve talked about on the course a fair amount is that environmentalism has basically been about trying to keep things the same, trying to stop changes from happening,” Morris said. “And they’ve gotten very good at stopping things through lots of legal tools, and getting public support for stopping those projects.

“But the issue now is that to deal with climate change, we have to build a lot, and we have to move forward, and that involves things that seem for many people like a distasteful choice—to say, well, yeah, we probably should mine copper in this proximity to the Smith River. That’s a very hard stance for environmentalists to take, but it’s harder for an older generation, I think, and easier for a newer generation to support hard tradeoffs.”

While the Cycle the Rockies class was having lunch at the Black Butte Copper Project site, Morris, Sandfire Vice President of Communications Nancy Schlepp and others talked about these issues and the need for tradeoffs and collaboration.

“I recently had this discussion with a good friend of mine that works with Trout Unlimited,” Schlepp said. “We went to dinner, and from our standpoint with this project, I said, ‘Do you ever see a future where we can work together, and we’re not having to be adversarial?’

The friend said to her, “I do. Because the old guard likes to fight, that’s their DNA. But the next generation of leaders really sees the value of sitting down and working things out.”

Schlepp said that on the industry side, like on the environmental side, people have often taken an adversarial stance.

“You put yourselves in the corners, you block your fists, you fight.”

But she said she has seen the approach to controversies changing on the industry side as well as on the environmental side.

“I do see where we’re all going to be better off if we find the 80% that we agree on and choose to work on that together.” ￼