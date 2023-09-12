U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s Battle Mountain District has released the final environmental impact statement on Nevada Vanadium’s proposed Gibellini mining operation in Eureka County that would produce the critical mineral vanadium.

“We’re proud that Nevada can be a leader in efficiently permitting the development of critical minerals,” said BLM Nevada State Director Jon Raby in the announcement of the document’s release.

“While supporting local jobs and the economy, this mine would strengthen the supply chain while safely developing vanadium, a necessary component in aerospace, defense, technology and clean energy,” he said.

Ron Espell, president of Nevada Vanadium LLC, which is the company seeking the permitting, and chief executive officer of Nevada Vanadium Mining Corp., said the Biden administration is “passionate about getting production of critical minerals in the U.S. There is a lot of momentum in D.C.”

He said by phone that he is trying to obtain money for the project from the U.S. Department of Defense because of that momentum for what has been reported would be the first primary vanadium operation in this country.

Espell said the “worst case date” for the BLM to release a record of decision for Gibellini is Dec. 15, after the comment period for the final EIS ends, and that decision and completion of a feasibility study for the project are key to obtaining financing for the mine.

“We still have a lot of work to do, finishing the feasibility study and some state permitting to get through,” he said.

Nevada Vanadium is proposing an open pit mining operation that would use renewable energy for the project, and the final EIS states that this could include a solar field and large-scale battery storage.

“I’ve been working on the power supply with Hitachi Energy, and that’s going really well,” Espell said.

The Gibellini Mine about 27 miles southeast of the town of Eureka would employ 120 people during construction and roughly 110 people during operations. The mine would be an open pit operation producing 10 million pounds of vanadium a year.

In addition to the vanadium production, Nevada Vanadium would be producing uranium yellowcake because of the naturally occurring uranium on site. The yellowcake would be packaged in lined and sealed drums. The expected yellowcake production is around 50,000 pounds per year.

The yellowcake would be shipped by truck, Espell said last year, and he said on Sept. 7 that project plans reported earlier haven’t changed.

According to the BLM’s final EIS, the mine would operate two 10-hour or 12-hour shifts per day 365 days a year and require a staff of 113. The staff would include crusher, agglomerator, and conveyor operators, as well as plant workers, laboratory managers and technicians. The document states that the 113 workers would include seven contractors.

Along with the open pit, the project would include a waste rock disposal area, crushing facilities and stockpile, a heap leach pad, process facility and make-up water ponds, borrow areas, mine and access roads, water and power supply lines and ancillary facilities, the document states.

Leaching would use sulfuric acid, and earlier reports stated that the sulfuric acid would come by rail to Carlin.

The EIS also says that the estimated mine life will involve a year and a half of construction, seven years of operation, four years of active reclamation and closure and up to 30 years of post-closure monitoring, but the document states that there will be continued exploration.

Gibellini won’t require dewatering, so there will be no pit lake after mining ends.

Looking at impacts, the final EIS states that project-related noise level changes with mining would be less than thresholds thought to affect sage grouse lekking behavior, but all mine activities would be limited “to ensure noise levels do not exceed 10 decibels above ambient sound levels at least 0.25 mile from active and pending leks, from two hours before and after sunrise during the breeding season.”

Nevada Vanadium will be required to install a noise monitor near the lek.

The document additionally states that radioactive levels at the site are lower than levels that would require regulation by the state and lower than federal action levels, but the project will be regulated under the Nevada Department of Health.

The company plans will include occupational health monitoring of all workers during and after operations to ensure exposure levels are within acceptable limits, the final EIS states, so no elevated risk of radiological exposure from material handling is expected.

The project area consists of 6,456 acres of BLM-administered lands with roughly 839 acres of surface disturbance anticipated, the BLM reported.

Prudence Crampton, deputy district manager of the Battle Mountain BLM office, said in an email that the BLM received 13 comment letters on the draft EIS “containing a total of 93 unique comments. All comments were responded to and clarifying text was added to the final EIS, where appropriate.”

She said there were no major changes between the draft and final documents, however.

“The final EIS will be made available for a 30-day public review period prior to the BLM issuing a Record of Decision. The 30-day period is not a formal comment period; however, the public may submit comments. The 30-day period will begin once the notice of availability is published in the Federal Register,” Crampton wrote.

The final EIS can be found at the project’s website on BLM’s national NEPA register, and the BLM’s Gibellini project manager is Scott Distel, who can be reached at 775-635-4093.