Plans for a proposed expansion of the Bald Mountain Mine in White Pine County are continuing to progress, with the Bureau of Land Management opening another public comment period on the project. A notice has been published in the Federal Register opening a 45-day public review and comment period for the Bald Mountain Mine Plan of Operations Amendment Juniper Project draft environmental impact statement. The public comment period closes 45 days from Aug. 18.

The draft EIS analyzes a proposal from the operator to extend the life of the Bald Mountain mine by 11 years, to 2035, and expand the North Operations Area by about 3,969 acres of new surface disturbance on private and public lands.

The mine, which is owned by Kinross Gold Corp. and operated by KG Mining (Bald Mountain) Inc., is about 60 miles southeast of Elko and 60 miles northwest of Ely. Kinross acquired Bald Mountain from Barrick Gold in 2016.

During a public comment period in 2022 on the expansion project, the Elko County commissioners unanimously approved a resolution expressing their support for Bald Mountain’s expansion project.

During the current comment period the BLM plans to host two public meetings, one in-person and one virtual, where participants can ask questions about the project and provide comments. Meeting dates, locations and information on how to login and participate virtually will be announced at least 15 days in advance through local media and the BLM National NEPA Register.

“Public comments received for this draft EIS will help inform our understanding of potential issues and support BLM efforts to design mitigation strategies and alternatives,” said BLM Project Manager Concetta Brown.

KG Mining is preparing an Eagle Conservation Plan to request an incidental take permit for golden eagles from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. The draft EIS includes analysis of potential effects and impacts of the proposed project on golden eagles, their nests and territories in the area and addresses potential issuance of a take permit.

More information including maps and other planning documents are available on the BLM National NEPA Register, which can be found by going to eplanning.blm.gov and searching for Bald Mountain Juniper Project. Comments can be emailed to BLM_nv_eydo_juniper_eis@blm.gov (preferred) or mailed to: BLM Ely District Office, 702 North Industrial Way, Ely, NV 89301, Attn: Project Manager Concetta Brown.