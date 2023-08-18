Nevada Gold Mines’ proposed Robertson open-pit gold project that would be part of the Cortez Complex is moving into the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s environmental impact statement stage, with two online public scoping meetings planned.

The Cortez Complex spans three valleys and includes the Pipeline, Crossroads, Cortez Hills, Cortez Pits and Gold Acres open pit operations. The Robertson project is north of these operations.

The first scoping meeting will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 31 and the second one will be at 5 p.m. Sept. 1. The BLM’s Battle Mountain District’s Mount Lewis Field Office stated these meetings will provide an overview of the proposed project, an overview of how the Robertson draft EIS will be organized, and details on how the public can submit comments.

Nevada Gold Mines is operated by Barrick Gold Corp. Barrick’s president and chief executive officer, Mark Bristow, said in Barrick’s second-quarter earnings webinar that Robertson is a key project for NGM.

He said Robertson is a “multi-million-ounce oxide deposit, and that’s important for Nevada because we have got capacity at our oxide mills.”

Barrick owns 61.5% of NGM and Newmont owns 38.5%.

The Robertson project, which is roughly 58 miles southeast of Battle Mountain and 70 miles southwest of Elko, would include construction, operation, reclamation, and closure.

The project would employ roughly 150 contractors during the initial two-year construction period, and roughly 415 full-time employees once the mine is in operation, the BLM stated. Of the 415 workers, 370 would be existing Cortez employees and there would be 45 new hires.

The project description says the total life of the mine would be 15 years, including nine years of mining, three years of ore processing, and three years of reclamation. Concurrent reclamation would take place where practicable and safe.

“The Bureau of Land Management will analyze the issues identified in public comments and use them to develop a range of alternative management strategies in the development of the Environmental Impact Statement,” said Jon Sherve, manager of the BLM’s Mount Lewis Field Office.

The BLM states in its notice of intent for the EIS process that the draft EIS could be available this fall, and the final EIS is anticipated to be released next spring, with a record of decision also in the spring of 2024.

According to the BLM’s notice of intent, the Robertson boundary would encompass 5,990 acres. The total disturbance associated with the proposed action, including existing, reclassified, and exploration disturbance, would be 4,306 acres, with 4,127 acres on land administered by the BLM and 179 acres on private land.

The proposed surface mining activities for the Robertson mining operation would include three open pits—Gold Pan, Porphyry, and Altenburg Hill—and associated haul roads; a waste rock facility; a heap leach facility that would include a carbon-in-column plant; and ancillary facilities.

The ancillary facilities would include a three-stage crushing system with associated conveyors; ore stockpiles; growth media stockpiles; secondary roads; stormwater controls and diversions; truck scale; power lines and electrical substations; water production, dewatering, and monitoring wells; water pipelines and loadouts; ready lines; fuel and reagent storage; fueling facilities; laydown yards; wildlife and range fencing; an assay laboratory; trailers; buildings; and communications sites.

Robertson would also share facilities with the nearby Pipeline Complex at Cortez, the BLM stated.

Barrick acquired the Robertson exploration project from Coral Gold in 2017. Coral Gold holds a net smelter royalty on Robertson.

Information on registering for the online meetings can be found by going to eplanning.blm.gov and searching for Robertson Mine Project. No formal comments will be taken during the scoping meetings, but they will be accepted through the eplanning website via the Participate Now tab, email, or regular mail. Comments will be accepted through Sept. 17. Mailed comments postmarked on or before Sept. 17 will be accepted.

The email address is BLM_NV_BMDO_P&EC_NEPA@blm.gov, and the mailing address is Bureau of Land Management, Attn: Robertson Mine Project, 50 Bastian Road, Battle Mountain, NV 89820.

The BLM is taking comments on the Robertson project, a “key” project for Nevada Gold Mines in the Cortez Complex.