“We’re there when you need us,” said Vince Johnson, who leads the Elko office of Broadbent & Associates—an environmental, water resource and civil engineering firm that provides services to the mining industry and additional industries in the West and beyond.

“I’m passionate about mining, and there are so many opportunities to help,” said Johnson, who worked at the Cortez Mine owned by Nevada Gold Mines before joining Broadbent.

Broadbent’s new president, Randy Miller, who talked about Broadbent before the 2023 Elko Mining Expo, said that “we provide services to most, if not all, of the major mines in the state.”

Among the services Broadbent provides is helping mines comply with governmental regulations; helping them with soil and water remediation work after a spill, including assisting when there are hydrocarbons or water plumes, for example; and working closely with the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection on the behalf of companies.

“We’re one of the largest environmental consulting companies in Nevada,” said Kirk Stowers, principal geologist for Broadbent. He said the company has 35 people in Reno, 35 in Las Vegas, and is expanding the Elko office, “so basically we are three or so hours from any point in the state.”

He said that means Broadbent is in position to work for mines in northern Nevada, “where most of the precious metals mines are, or sand and gravel in southern Nevada.”

Johnson said that he believes Broadbent “has a well-rounded, really good team. We call on each other constantly.”

The company also has “circuit rider” contracts with the state to look at remote community water systems, Stowers said. “We help communities get their water back online.”

Broadbent has about 20 environmental managers that are NDEP certified.

Three Kids Mine

A current project for Broadbent is environmental cleanup and closure of the Three Kids Mine in Henderson, Nevada, where plans call for a housing development on the site five miles from the city’s downtown. Three Kids was an open pit mine producing manganese for the federal government from 1917 to 1961. Manganese was stored on site until 2003, however.

The mine produced manganese as part of the World War II effort, reaching its peak at that time.

Stowers said the site is being reclaimed “to residential standards,” and a 2014 congressional act cleared the way for the project.

“At Three Kids we do all kinds of things,” Stowers said, citing as an example the wastewater treatment design being done by Broadbent’s senior engineer Chris Carrier.

Stowers said Broadbent has spent the last two and a half years bringing the largely uncharacterized site to the remedial design, “which is the process we are in now. We work for the developer.”

The Three Kids Mine site is 1,200 acres of public and private land. Stowers said the construction of houses will pay for the costs of remediation and reclamation, and tax increment financing is involved.

Lakemoor Ventures LLC is the developer of the master-planned community, according to literature from the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection about an open house it was hosting back in March. NDEP is the lead agency on the project. The first homes are expected to be built in the spring of 2025.

Broadbent’s work at Three Kids also includes air monitoring “to see what level of metals are leaving the site airborne,” and there are water rights required for dust control so metals don’t leave the mine site, Stowers said.

Broadbent is involved with Three Kids Mine and can assist with other reclamation work, but he said that “there has to be some sort of special problem for us to get involved, not just recontouring.”

He said that generally large reclamation projects are “standard cookie-cutter” and don’t require Broadbent’s help, “but oftentimes we are involved in components of that reclamation work.”

Bridging the gap

The company also provides people to fill gaps at mining operations when companies don’t have an employee to do a particular task that falls under Broadbent’s expertise. Stowers said Broadbent embedded an employee for three years at a remote mine because the operator couldn’t find a replacement.

“We can bridge the gap when they don’t have the bodies,” he said. “Some of the mines in Nevada are remote and rural. We can provide personnel to do the job.”

Johnson said that in northern Nevada augmenting staff is “really my bread and butter.” He said it takes time to replace “those certified folks,” such as a person who can provide water operator support.

“Essentially I am on file with the state.”

The state will call him if there is a problem at one of Broadbent’s client mines, and he will work with the company to resolve the issue. He said Broadbent has “sound and solid” relationships with the regulatory agency, and the company has little turnover.

“We do a fair amount of emergency response work when necessary. We can respond to most chemicals,” Johnson said.

Broadbent helps mines with their environmental assessment and environmental impact statement processes with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management by providing cultural resource experts from the Reno or Denver offices.

Johnson said the Reno office supplies people for mines for cultural resource services in the Elko area and is sometimes contracted to store artifacts.

Carrier said he is working with a couple of quarries in the Las Vegas area, and he said he “does a lot of wastewater treatment design and a lot of water rights for the company. I do lots of different stuff. Anytime you need to think about stuff, throw an engineer in there.”

He said in the joint interview with Johnson and Stowers that sometimes the work involves rearranging water rights as needed for mining operations, as well as helping mining companies secure water rights needed for operations.

Carrier wrote in an in-depth look at water rights that “balancing water rights in Nevada is complex given the scarcity of the resource. Prior appropriation is one of the governing principles, but as more water rights were allocated over time, the amount of water available became limited.”

His report outlines the history and complicated process for obtaining water rights, stating that “the process of obtaining and managing water rights includes a series of steps. Water right holders must follow the process carefully, or there can be consequences including loss of water rights. It can be easy to miss steps if not monitored carefully, particularly given the length of time required.”

Stowers said Broadbent also monitors dewatering projects, and “we are definitely tied in with dewatering on the environmental side.”

Not just gold

Broadbent mining consulting work goes beyond gold and silver, including lithium, silver and copper, rare earth minerals, and the company consults on geothermal projects, Johnson said, also stating that Broadbent can come up with creative solutions that work for projects and work for company budgets.

Companywide, Broadbent has 125 employees in eight states, but its origins are in Nevada. The company started in 1987 and incorporated in Boulder City in 1989, and then the offices in Reno and Henderson near Las Vegas were opened. The Elko office at 845 Railroad St. open in late September 2020.

“We have only three employees here and are hiring a fourth, but we pull people from staff offices,” Johnson said.

In addition to the Reno, Henderson and Elko offices in Nevada, the company has offices in Flagstaff, Ariz.; Chico, Calif.; Denver, Dallas, and Salt Lake City, and satellites in the San Francisco Bay area; Boulder, Fort Collins and Grand Junction in Colorado; Albuquerque, N.M.; Portland, Ore.; Knoxville, Tenn.; Austin and Midland, Texas; and St. George, Utah, according to Broadbent’s website.

Miller was named Broadbent’s new president in August to succeed the retiring president, Doug Guerrant, who spent 13 years as president and 32 years with the company. Guerrant assumed a role as vice president until his current term on the board ends in January.

Miller joined the firm in 1993 and said in the announcement of his appointment that he is “committed to upholding the legacy of excellence established by Doug, our former president, Rob Miller, and our founder, Bob Broadbent.”

Guerrant said that during his time as president, “Broadbent has grown and evolved, and I have had the pleasure of witnessing the company’s positive impact on our clients and the communities we serve.” ￼