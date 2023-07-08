When I ran for governor, I promised to do two things – two things that I would focus my efforts on. One, grow opportunities for Montanans and create a climate where our small businesses can grow and create good-paying Montana jobs, and two, protect our Montana way of life.

We’ve made great progress. Thanks to hardworking Montanans we’ve created nearly 39,000 jobs since 2021 and set records for business creation two years in a row. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: Montana is open for business.

According to a recent University of Montana BBER report, hard rock metal mining in Montana creates over 18,000 jobs, provides nearly $1.4 billion in annual income for Montana households, contributes more than $7.3 billion to our economy, and adds almost $428 million in state tax revenues.

As important as mining is to our economy, it’s equally important to our way of life. There’s a reason that our state motto is Oro y Plata. Mining supports our communities with good-paying jobs and responsibly develops Montana’s abundant natural resources. If it weren’t for mining, families wouldn’t be able to keep the lights on or heat their homes, and businesses in a wide range of critical industries, like construction, manufacturing, automotive, and technology, to name a few, would be left without materials needed to operate.

Mining is just as much a part of our future as it is our past, and as the federal government and other states pick winners and losers in the industry, we won’t. With our pro-jobs, pro-business policies, we’re encouraging job creators to invest in our state, help more Montanans prosper in good-paying jobs, and ultimately, unleash the full force of private sector innovation and job creation. We’re also cutting red tape and creating a stable regulatory environment to support long-term investment, job creation, and growth.

As you know well, Montana’s mining industry is full of cutting-edge, job-creating businesses that show what’s possible when there aren’t sideboards placed on innovation, or red tape tying it up. Their work is proof that we can responsibly develop our abundant natural resources while simultaneously protecting our environment.

I trust and believe in our innovative spirit and ingenuity. It’s part of what defines America, and it’s on full display in Montana’s mining industry. The results of that innovation are clear: a healthier environment, a stronger economy, more good-paying Montana jobs, and more innovation.

As I often say, better is always possible. Working together, we’ll continue to advance pro-business, pro-jobs policies and open the doors to greater opportunity so more Montanans can achieve the American dream. Thank you for your partnership in building a stronger Montana. ￼