VANCOUVER - Calibre Mining Corp. reported that the second quarter of 2023 was its third consecutive quarter of record gold production.

The company, which operates the Pan Mine in Nevada and mines in Nicaragua, reported a consolidated gold production of 68,776 ounces in the second quarter of 2023. That’s up 5% from the 65,750 ounces produced in the first quarter of 2023, and up 15% from the 59,723 ounces produced in the second quarter of 2022.

Calibre’s Nicaragua gold production in the second quarter of 2023 was 58,392 ounces, and the Pan Mine in Nevada’s White Pine County produced 10,384 ounces. Pan Mine’s production was down about 3% from the 10,753 ounces produced in the first quarter of 2023.

The company’s consolidated gold production for the first half of 2023 was 134,526 ounces, up 20% from the 111,621 produced in the first half of 2022. Calibre said it is well on track to deliver its full year guidance of 250,000 to 275,000 ounces of gold.

Calibre’s cash reached $77 million in the second quarter, a 32% increase from the first quarter of 2023.

“During the quarter we announced numerous positive exploration results,” said Darren Hall, Calibre’s president and chief executive officer. “Given our demonstrated ability to convert discovery into production, I expect our investment will continue to result in additional shareholder value as we leverage the significant surplus capacity available at the Libertad processing facility.

“During the quarter we published our 2022 Sustainability Report outlining our progress and achievements as we reaffirm our commitment to transparency, accountability, and responsible mining and business practices,” Hall said.

In June Calibre announced that near-mine and higher-grade drilling at the Palomino target at the Pan Mine points to expansion potential.

“Operationally, given proximity to the current South Pit and this deposit is within our permitted disturbance area, we could act on this as early as next year,” Hall said at that time. “Drilling is ongoing at Palomino and will shift to the south in July toward our Coyote discovery made late last year.”

In April Calibre announced that its drill program at the Golden Eagle Project in Washington confirmed consistent, broad width gold mineralization.

The company said the Eastern Borosi mine in Nicaragua successfully and safely delivered expanded production capacity with a fourth new open pit mine in three years. Also, high-grade drill results in the Eastern Borosi District reinforce the potential for discovery and expansion, according to the company.

Calibre said initial drilling yielded high-grade results from the past producing Talavera deposit in the Limon Mine Complex in Nicaragua reaffirm the company’s overall resource expansion and discovery potential.