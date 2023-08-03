VANCOUVER - Calibre Mining Corp. announced additional near surface, resource expansion drill results from its 2023 program at the Pan Gold Mine in White Pine County south of Eureka, Nevada on the Battle Mountain - Eureka gold trend.

Results at the Dynamite North and Palomino targets immediately north and south of the current open pit operation, respectively, continue to expand zones with grades higher than Pan’s stated mineral resource grade of 0.4 grams of gold per ton, according to the company.

Calibre said these additional higher-grade results, in combination with the newly discovered Coyote target announced in January of this year, located south of the operation, continue to demonstrate the potential to increase resources, grade, and confidence around the Pan mine.

Highlights from the drill results include 1.23 grams of gold per ton over 125 feet, including 2.97 grams of gold per ton over 40 feet, and 1.58 grams of gold per ton over 69.8 feet, including 2.56 grams of gold per ton over 35.1 feet, at the Palomino target; and 0.79 grams of gold per ton over 105 feet, including 2.31 grams of gold per ton over 20 feet, at the Dynamite North target.

“Today’s highly encouraging drill results expand upon our Palomino target results announced on June 21, 2023, and immediately surround the current open pit operations,” said Darren Hall, president and chief executive officer of Calibre. “We look forward to additional results as we continue to advance our discovery and resource expansion drill programs across the operation and mineral concessions where we have identified numerous highly prospective targets.”