Calibre Mining Corp. posted record adjusted net income of $33.6 million, or 7 cents per share, a 133% increase over the share price for the second quarter of last year, and the company’s president and chief executive officer, Darren Hall, said he was enthused about exploration in Nevada and Nicaragua.

“With nine drill rigs active across all of our assets, I’m excited about the future,” he said in the earnings webcast.

The company’s adjusted net income of $33.6 million was more than double the $15.48 million, or 3 cents per share, in the second quarter of 2022, and net income without adjustments was $33.2 million, or 7 cents per share, compared with $15.43 million last year, or 3 cents per share.

“I am pleased to announce another exceptional quarter in which we delivered a third consecutive production record resulting in our strongest quarterly net income to date,” Hall said in the earnings announcement.

“As we continue to strengthen our balance sheet, we remain fiscally responsible by self-funding all exploration and organic growth from operation cash flow while increasing our cash position,” he said.

Total cash on hand at the end of the second quarter was $77 million.

Calibre reported free cash flow of $15.9 million in the second quarter, with help from the average realized gold price of $1,974 per ounce.

Hall said that with cash costs and all-in sustaining costs lower than budgeted, the company is on track to deliver full-year production and cost guidance and generate strong cash flow.

The company’s gold production guidance for the year is 250,000 to 275,000 ounces, with 40,000 to 45,000 of those ounces coming from Nevada. The AISC guidance for the year is $1,175 to $1,275 per ounce.

Total production in the second quarter was 68,776 ounces, up from 59,723 ounces in the 2022 quarter, and all-in sustaining costs were $1,239 per ounce, with Nicaragua operations showing $1,156 per ounce all-in sustaining costs, while Nevada was at $1,427 per ounce.

Pan Mine produced 10,384 ounces of gold in the second quarter, a little less than the 10,913 ounces produced in the 2022 quarter. Operations in Nicaragua produced 58,392 ounces, compared with 48,810 ounces of gold in the 2022 quarter.

Vancouver-based Calibre operates the Pan Mine in White Pine County, where they have seen drilling successes at the Dynamite North and Palomino targets immediately north and south of the current surface mine. The results have expanded zones with grades higher than Pan’s stated mineral resource grade of 0.4 grams of gold per ton.

Hall said the discoveries are helping the company better understand the potential at Pan, which Calibre acquired when it completed acquisition of Fiore Gold Ltd. in January 2022.

“In Nevada, new shallow, high-grade gold mineralization has been identified in proximity to the south pit, which is expected to positively impact grades as early as next year,” he said. “In Nicaragua, we continue to intersect high-grade mineralization along the VTEM Gold Corridor at Limon with continued anticipated conversion to year-end resources and reserves,” he said.

Calibre started a fourth open pit mine, Eastern Borosi, with ore deliveries to the Libertad mill in Nicaragua, and initial drilling yielded high-grade results from the past producing Talavera deposit within the Limon Mine Complex, according to the earnings report.

For the first half of the year, Calibre produced 134,526 ounces of gold companywide, compared with 111,621 ounces in the first half of last year, and all-in sustaining costs were at $1,239, a little less than the $1,244 per ounce costs in the first half of 2022, according to the earnings report.