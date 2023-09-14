Gold demand was down 2% in the second quarter to 921 metric tons because of lower central bank buying as the gold price average hit a record, but demand that included over-the-counter sales and stock flows was up 7% to 1,255 metric tons, according to the World Gold Council.

“Record central bank demand has dominated the gold market over the last year and, despite a slower pace in Q2, this trend underscores gold’s importance as a safe-haven asset amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and challenging economic conditions around the world,” said Louise Street, senior market analyst for the World Gold Council.

“Looking ahead to the second half of 2023, an economic contraction could bring additional upside for gold, further reinforcing its safe-haven asset status. In this scenario, gold would be supported by demand from investors and central banks, helping offset any weakness in jewelry and technology demand triggered by a squeeze on consumer spending,” she said in the announcement about the Gold Demand Trends report.

The LMBA gold price in the second quarter averaged $1,976 per ounce, 6% higher than the $1,890 per ounce in the second quarter of 2022, and a record high average, according to the report.

The World Gold Council’s Gold Demand Trends stated that second-quarter central bank demand was down to 103 metric tons, but central bank purchases of gold for the first half of this year were a record amount of 387 metric tons.

The lower central bank demand was attributed to net sales in Turkey due to country-specific political and economic circumstances, the report said.

Demand for gold bars and coins was up 6% to 277 metric tons for a total for the first half of the year of 582 metric tons, which Gold Demand Trends attributed to growth in key markets that included the United States and Turkey.

Investors in the United States, meanwhile, continued to show a very strong appetite for gold bars and coins in the second quarter, with demand rising to a 13-year high of 32.2 metric tons, according to the report, which stated that demand for gold bars and coins for the first half of the year totaled 65 metric tons, the highest half-year total since 2008.

“The collapse of SVB and Signature Bank late in Q1 created shockwaves that carried into Q2, with investors scrambling to buy physical bullion products. U.S. Mint coin sales reflect this upsurge in demand, with sales of Eagles and Buffaloes almost reaching 1 million ounces by the end of June,” the report stated.

However, the World Gold Council wrote that “demand tailed off notably in June as the stock market pushed higher, banking contagion seemed to be contained – for now at least – and interest rates continued to grind upwards. Importantly, though, two-way activity remained very limited; testament that individual investors, as yet, have very little appetite to liquidate their holdings.”

Gold exchange-traded funds showed a lower outflow of 21 metric tons in the second quarter, much lower than the 47 metric tons in the second quarter of last year, bringing net outflows to 50 metric tons for the first half of this year.

Total gold supply worldwide was 7% higher at 1,255 metric tons, with mine production estimated to have reached a record for the first half of the year at 1,781 metric tons, according to the report, which included mention of Nevada Gold Mines.

“Increased output from Nevada Gold Mines due to sequencing at Cortez and improved processing rates at Carlin and Turquoise Ridge drove an 11% y/y increase in mine production from the U.S.,” stated the World Gold Council.

NGM is a joint venture of Barrick Gold Corp., which owns 61.5% and is the operator, and Newmont Corp., which owns 38.5%.

The report also stated that Western sanctions against Russia do not appear to be affecting gold mine volumes, but costs have risen rapidly, and there have been delays to new projects under development, while Chinese production remained disruption-free for the first time in two years, after earlier safety stoppages.

Total mine production in the second quarter was 923.4 metric tons.

Jewelry consumption remained resilient in the face of high prices, the report stated, showing a 3% increase over the second quarter of 2022 to 476 metric tons and a total demand of 951 metric tons for the first six months of this year.

The World Gold Council stated that a rebound in Chinese demand and remarkably stronger consumer buying in Turkey bolstered the second-quarter consumption in the second quarter.

Recycled gold’s volume rose in the second quarter by 13% to 322.3 metric tons. The report said the amount of recycled gold for the first half of this year was at its highest level since 2016.

Gold used in technology during Q2 fell by 10% y/y to 70 metric tons, finalizing a very weak half-year demand of 140 metric tons– the weakest first-half in the World Gold Council’s series. Demand for the electronics sector that dominates technology demand fell 12% to 56 metric tons.

World Gold Council market commentary after the Gold Demand Trends report was released stated that gold gained 3.1% in July helped by a lower dollar and a spike in breakeven inflation rates, while global gold ETFs shed holdings for the fourth consecutive month.

COMEX managed money net long futures positions more than offset the ETF decline, however, rising by 93 metric tons, according to the commentary.

The World Gold Council also said it is the council’s view that “over the next few months, economic concerns will continue to mount, and asset volatility will rise with them – factors that should help underpin investor interest in gold.” ￼