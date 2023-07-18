Western Exploration Inc. has announced continued positive results from its ongoing metallurgical heap leach test program designed to determine the processing characteristics at the Doby George deposit at the Aura Project in northern Elko County.

The company said bottle roll recoveries from the various crush sizes sampled returned positive results that will form the basis for compositing mineralization for additional column leach test work at Doby George.

Western Exploration reported an average gold extraction of oxide mineralization of 69.3% from the agitated cyanidation bottle roll leach test work.

“It's an exciting time for the Doby George deposit following our exploration success in 2022,” said Western Exploration CEO Darcy Marud.

In 2022, the company’s exploration team drilled nine holes with the goal of further delineating and advancing the existing mineral resource at the Aura Project. Western Exploration said the drill program shows that Doby George hosts 407,000 gold ounces in the indicated category – 12,900 metric tons at 0.98 grams of gold per ton - and 119,000 gold ounces in the inferred category – 4,990 metric tons at 0.73 grams of gold per ton.

"The metallurgical test results that support heap leach gold recoveries of approximately 70% are in line with the extensive historical exploration and metallurgical test results generated by previous owners of the deposit, including Atlas Corporation, Homestake Mining Company and Independence Mining Company,” Marud said.

“It is anticipated that the results of the metallurgical heap leach test program will be used to support the preparation of a Pre-Feasibility Study on the Doby George deposit in 2024.”

“Doby George is a very exciting resource for Western Exploration, and we still have extensive exploration upside on the property, particularly at Gravel Creek, where our 2023 drill program is focused," Marud said.

Western Exploration says Doby George is one of the highest-grade undeveloped open pit heap leach resources in Nevada. Doby George is one of three mineral deposits on the company’s 100% owned Aura Project.

The Aura Project is about 75 miles north of Elko and 20 miles north of the Jerritt Canyon Mine. The deposit is an outcropping, high-grade sediment-hosted mineral deposit with multiple zones of mineralization. The zone of oxidation extends about 490 to 655 feet below surface, according to Western Exploration, while limited deep drilling has encountered unoxidized gold mineralization at depths of over 1,965 feet below the surface.

Homestake Mining Company initially discovered the deposit in the mid-1980s. Since that time, 836 drill holes have been completed, totaling 381,742 feet of drilling. This includes 83 drill holes totaling 77,953 feet that were drilled by Western Exploration between 1998 and 2022.

Metallurgical test work completed on oxidized material by Homestake Mining Company, Independence Mining Company, and Atlas Precious Metals, Inc. indicated favorable metallurgy for standard cyanide heap leach processing.

Western Exploration was a private company but went public in early 2022 to raise more money to advance the project.