First Majestic Silver Corp. has announced the launch of its 100%-owned and operated minting facility, First Mint, LLC, in Las Vegas, Nevada. First Mint will expand upon First Majestic's existing bullion sales through vertically integrating the production of investment-grade fine silver bullion. First Majestic said this will make it possible to sell a substantially greater portion of its silver production directly to its shareholders and bullion customers.

First Majestic owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine in Mexico, and the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine north of Elko where mining operations are currently suspended as exploration and mine evaluation continues.

First Majestic is the only mining company offering its own production in the form of silver bullion for sale online. The silver items available for purchase include 0.999-fine silver rounds, ingots, bars and medallion sets. The company says these are sold at one of the lowest premiums and silver prices per ounce on the internet.

"The decision to open our own mint was made to ensure our bullion store has adequate supplies in order to fulfill customers demand," said Keith Neumeyer, First Majestic president and chief executive officer. "Last year, we sold over 440,000 ounces of silver bullion, generating over $11 million in revenue. However, sales could have been substantially higher had we not been constrained by limited supply from our minting partners due to the incredible demand the silver industry is currently experiencing.

“By minting our own silver, we are able to reduce unit production costs and expedite delivery time to our customers. In time, our goal is to sell 100% of the silver we produce directly to the physical market."

According to First Majestic, First Mint will operate some of the most innovative processing equipment in the precious metals industry, including an environmentally friendly flameless tunnel, which uses significantly less electricity and releases fewer emissions when compared to traditional minting processes. The high efficiency equipment will allow the company to turn several million ounces of its silver into finished bullion products, as well as offer manufacturing capacity for third-party demand.

First Majestic expects the new mint to begin production of silver bullion products in the fourth quarter of 2023. The mint will then seek ISO 9001:2015 certification, allowing for its silver to be IRA eligible. The company said this certification comes with a quality commitment guaranteeing the weight, purity, and content of the bullion products.

Retailers and other dealers interested in distributing First Mint products can contact customersupport@firstmajestic.com.