First Majestic Silver Corp., which owns the Jerritt Canyon property north of Elko and mines in Mexico, reported an adjusted net loss of $5.5 million, or 2 cents per share, for the second quarter, compared with a loss of $5.7 million, or 2 cents per share, in the 2022 quarter.

Net losses without adjustments totaled $17.5 million, or 6 cents per share, a big drop from the loss of $84.1 million, or 32 cents per share, in the second quarter of last year. The company stated that this year’s quarterly loss includes one-time severance and operational suspension payments at Jerritt Canyon of $8.4 million.

First Majestic also spent $5.1 million on severance and operational suspension costs in the first quarter at Jerritt Canyon as mine closure efforts continued after the March 20 announcement that mining was being suspended. The company is continuing exploration at Jerritt Canyon, however.

Revenues for the second quarter totaled $146.7 million, compared with $159.4 million in the 2022 quarter, with the revenue drop primarily due to the temporary suspension at Jerritt Canyon, which processed most of the remaining stockpiles and inventory during the quarter.

Jerritt Canyon produced 4,364 gold ounces in the second quarter.

When First Majestic released is announcement of preliminary production figures in late July, the company’s president and chief executive officer, Keith Neumeyer, said that all contractors were now offsite and ore processing suspended at Jerritt Canyon.

“We plan to continue advancing our exploration efforts at Jerritt Canyon following the recent drill results which demonstrate the robust exploration potential of this project,” he said then.

Vancouver-based First Majestic reported production of 6.3 million silver equivalent ounces in the second quarter, consisting of 2.6 million ounces of silver and 45,022 ounces of gold, compared with 7.7 million silver equivalent ounces in the second quarter of last year. Production in the 2022 quarter included nearly 2.78 million silver ounces and 59,391 gold ounces.

San Dimas produced nearly 1.7 million silver ounces and 20,509 gold ounces in the second quarter of this year, while Santa Elena produced 142,037 ounces of silver and 20,073 ounces of gold and La Encantana produced 800,543 silver ounces and 76 gold ounces.

All-in sustaining costs for all four operations totaled $21.54 per silver ounce, compared with $19.91 per ounce in the 2022 quarter, according to the earnings report.

The company reported a realized average silver price of $24.95 per ounce in the second quarter, up 4% over the 2022 quarter, and stated that First Majestic’s online bullion store sold 87,657 ounces of silver in the quarter at an average silver price of $27.30 per ounce, for a total of $2.4 million.

The cash dividend declared for the quarter was 0.0051 cents per share.