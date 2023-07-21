First Majestic Silver Corp. reported a decrease in total production in the second quarter of 2023 compared to previous quarters, and lowered its production guidance for the year, partially due to the suspension of mining operations at its Jerritt Canyon mine north of Elko, Nevada.

In the second quarter of 2023 First Majestic produced a total of 6.3 million silver equivalent ounces. About 94% of the total production, 6 million silver equivalent ounces, came from the company's three Mexican operations, the San Dimas, Santa Elena and La Encantada mines.

Jerritt Canyon processed most of its remaining ore stockpiles and work-in-process inventory throughout April and May and produced 4,364 ounces of gold during its partial quarter.

The mill at Jerritt Canyon processed a total of 31,240 metric tons of ore with an average gold grade of 4.9 grams per ton and an average recovery of 89%.

As of April 24, all activities at the Jerritt Canyon processing plant were discontinued following the March 20 announcement of the temporary suspension of mining operations at the mine.

In the second quarter First Majestic produced 2.6 million silver ounces, down 5% from the second quarter of 2022 but up 4% from the first quarter of 2023. First Majestic produced 45,022 ounces of gold in the 2023 second quarter, down 24% from the second quarter of 2022 and down 26% from the first quarter of 2023. First Majestic’s total silver equivalent production of 6.3 million ounces in the second quarter of 2023 was down 18% from the total production in the second quarter of 2022 and down 17% from the first quarter of 2023.

"During the quarter, silver production from our Mexican operations improved as a result of higher processed tonnes and grades," said Keith Neumeyer, First Majestic president and CEO. "San Dimas and La Encantada have been steady producers in the first half of 2023 and Santa Elena is now well positioned for significant production growth in the second half of 2023 as we traverse back into a higher grade area of the Ermitaño mine.

“At Jerritt Canyon, all contractors are now offsite and processing activities have been suspended. We plan to continue advancing our exploration efforts at Jerritt Canyon following the recent drill results which demonstrates the robust exploration potential of this project."

During the quarter, up to three underground drill rigs completed 24,196 feet of drilling at Jerritt Canyon.

Across all four of First Majestic’s mines, up to 19 drill rigs completed a total of 138,730 feet of drilling in the second quarter.

First Majestic said that in an effort to maintain its strong balance sheet and manage inflationary pressures, it has updated its annual 2023 capital budget and reallocated development and exploration expenditures across its operations and investments in projects. The company has reduced its planned 2023 capital investments by 26% to $139.7 million, consisting of $64.3 million of sustaining investments and $75.4 million of expansionary investments.

The revised 2023 annual budget includes total capital investments of $74.4 million on underground development, $29.7 million towards property, plant and equipment, $29.2 million on exploration and $6.5 million towards efficiency and corporate projects.

The company is anticipating that silver production from its Mexico operations in the second half of 2023 will be higher than in the first half of the year. First Majestic produced 5.2 million silver ounces in the first half of 2023 and is expecting to produce 5.3 to 5.9 million silver ounces in the second half. But with gold ounces dropping from 105,616 in the first half of the year to an estimated 86,000 to 95,000 in the second half, the company expects the total silver equivalent ounces to drop from 14 million in the first half to around 12.4 to 13.8 million in the second half of the year.

As a result of several adjustments, First Majestic’s estimate for 2023 full year silver production has increased slightly to an estimated range of 10.5 to 11.2 million ounces compared to prior guidance of 10.0 to 11.1 million ounces. Gold production in 2023 is now estimated to range between 190,000 to 201,000 ounces, compared to the prior guidance of 277,000 to 310,000 ounces. First Majestic’s total 2023 production is now estimated to range from 26.2 to 27.8 million silver equivalent ounces, down from the prior guidance of 33.2 to 37.1 million ounces.