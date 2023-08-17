Mines in Nevada produced a little more than 4.04 million ounces of gold in 2022, down from 4.47 million ounces in 2021, and 5.47 million ounces of silver, down from 6.22 million in 2021, according to figures provided by the Nevada Division of Minerals.

“The decreased annual gold production can be largely attributed to a significant increase in the percentage of underground production, 43% in 2022 vs. 27% in 2021,” said Nevada Division of Minerals Administrator Michael Visher, who is retiring Sept. 1 after joining the division in 2004 and becoming administrator in 2020.

“This is a trend which we expect to continue until new open-pit mines begin production, of which there are several in the advanced stage of permitting,” he said in an email.

The Nevada Commission on Mineral Resources has named Rob Ghiglieri, currently the deputy administrator with 11 years spent in the division, as the new administrator.

The division’s figures for 2022 also show copper production of 141.77 million pounds, down from 163.73 million pounds in the year 2021, while molybdenum production rose to 275,620 pounds, compared with 240,000 pounds in 2021.

All the moly production came from the Robinson Mine operated by KGHM International near Ely, and the vast majority of copper production came from Robinson. The Phoenix and Pumpkin Hollow mines also produced copper.

Nevada Division of Minerals also reported on its website that there were 269,798 active and submitted mining claims in Nevada, using U.S. Bureau of Land Management figures.

Charts provided by the division show gold and silver prices, as well as production.

Gold prices have been as low as $255.95 per ounce in April 2001 to a high of $2,048.45 per ounce in April of this year, according to Kitco’s London PM Fix charts, but the New York spot price in early afternoon trading on Aug. 17 was $1,888 per ounce. The Aug. 17 spot silver price was $22.665 per ounce.

Nevada Gold Mines topped the rankings for gold production in 2022, with nearly 3.04 million ounces, almost 1.32 million ounces of silver and 31.34 million pounds of copper, the division reported.

NGM, a joint venture of Barrick Gold Corp., which operates NGM and owns 61.5%, and Newmont Corp., 38.5% owner, has the Carlin mine complex, Cortez mines, the Turquoise Ridge complex and the Phoenix copper and gold mine.

The joint venture also operates Long Canyon Mine in Elko County, where mining has ended but there is residual leaching as NGM decides the mine’s future. Long Canyon produced 89,988 ounces of gold in 2022, compared with 260,924 ounces in 2021, figures show.

Second on the list for most gold production is Kinross Gold Corp., with 433,033 ounces of gold production in 2022 and 619,651 ounces of silver production. Kinross operates the Bald Mountain Mine in White Pine County and the Round Mountain Mine in Nye County.

SSR Mining, which operates the Marigold Mine at Valmy, produced 194,668 ounces of gold in 2022 and 2,619 ounces of silver. Next on the list is First Majestic Silver Corp., which produced 72,411 ounces of gold last year. First Majestic stopped mining at its Jerritt Canyon property north of Elko earlier this year, however.

Argonaut Gold’s Florida Canyon Mine at Imlay produced 49,440 ounces of gold in 2022 and 30,414 ounces of silver for fifth place on the Nevada Division of Minerals list, followed by Calibre Mining’s Pan Mine in White Pine County, which produced 43,186 gold ounces last year.

KGHM International’s Robinson Mine produced 41,346 ounces of gold, 256,312 ounces of silver, 108.42 million pounds of copper and 275,620 pounds of moly in 2022, according to the figures.

Walker Lane Minerals produced 41,232 ounces of gold and 57,058 ounces of silver from its Isabella Pearl Mine, and Coeur Mining Corp.’s Rochester Mine in Pershing County produced 34,735 ounces of gold and 3.06 million ounces of silver in 2022.

Next on the list is i-80 Gold Corp., which produced 27,236 ounces of gold and 9,000 ounces of silver in 2022, including 3,736 ounces of gold from the Granite Creek underground mine that is ramping up production this year.

The i-80 gold production mainly came from the Ruby Hill Mine, but mining ended there last year, although the company is exploring on site and plans an underground mine. Ruby Hill produced 14,300 ounces of gold and 7,300 ounces of silver last year, and there was gold from residual leaching at the Lone Tree complex – 9,200 ounces.

Eleventh on the list is McEwen Mining, which operates the Gold Bar Mine in Eureka County. That mine produced 26,663 ounces of gold and 648 ounces of silver last year. The 12th on the list, Hycroft Mining Holding Corp., produced 15,837 ounces of gold and 38,744 ounces of silver in 2022 from its Hycroft Mine in Humboldt County.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. is no longer mining or residual leaching at Hycroft but is continuing exploration and metallurgical and variability test work, according to the company’s 2023 second-quarter earnings report.

Rawhide Mining’s Denton-Rawhide Mine near Fallon produced 13,441 ounces of gold and 56,847 ounces of silver, while Borealis Mining near Hawthorne produced 11,957 ounces of gold and 19,815 ounces of silver last year.

Nearing the bottom of the list, figures show that Americas Gold and Silver Corp., listed as Gold Acquisition Corp., produced 2,246 ounces of gold and 5,193 ounces of silver in 2022 from the Relief Canyon Mine, where operations are suspended.

Hecla Mining produced 2,205 ounces of gold from Fire Creek underground mine in 2022, but the company’s Fire Creek, Hollister, Midas, and Aurora mines are now closed while the company continues exploration in Nevada.

The list shows that Mineral Ridge didn’t produce any gold or silver, but Nevada Copper produced 2.01 million pounds of copper from its Pumpkin Hollow Mine near Yerington.

Geo-Nevada produced four ounces of gold and four ounces of silver at Spring Valley, according to the figures.

Other minerals also are produced in Nevada and will be published in Major Mines of Nevada for 2022.