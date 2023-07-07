Barrick Gold Corp.’s Golden Sunlight Mine in Montana is roughly a year into processing tailings to sell sulfide concentrate to Nevada Gold Mines in a pioneering project that is part of the reclamation process at the mine where gold production has ended. The project is expected to provide jobs for a dozen years.

“There are 23 million tons of tailings. We expect to finish approximately in 12 years,” said Charles Buus, sustainability manager at Golden Sunlight. “We will process about 2 million tons a year.”

Golden Sunlight, roughly five miles from Whitehall, retained 48 full-time employees, as well as approximately a dozen contract miners and five to 10 other contractors for smaller projects on site.

The sulfide concentrate is trucked roughly 50 miles to the Port of Montana railhead in Butte, where it is loaded onto train cars for shipment to Osino in Nevada, Buus said. Nevada Gold Mines uses the concentrate as fuel for gold processing at Carlin.

“The Golden Sunlight Mine concentrate utilized at NGM’s Carlin mine facilitates the processing of increasingly sulfide-lean Carlin ores through existing processing facilities while reducing the reliance on a sulfur source procured external to the organization,” NGM Executive Managing Director Peter Richardson said.

“The project has been ongoing for a little over a year, and we are pleased with the results. The innovative approach is a great example of Barrick’s commitment to not only ESG and economic development, but to its communities and stakeholders,” he said in an email.

NGM is a joint venture of Barrick, which owns 61.5% and is the operator, and Newmont Corp., which holds 38.5%. NGM buys the sulfide concentrate from Golden Sunlight, but Buus said NGM gets to keep any gold still in the concentrate.

“For Golden Sunlight, this project helps create value while reducing environmental risk,” he said in a phone interview. “The whole project in a sense is an extension of our reclamation plan.”

Barrick announced when the ribbon-cutting took place on Feb. 11, 2022, that the project at Golden Sunlight would serve as a model for future mine closures.

“Barrick’s commitment to sustainability shines through in Golden Sunlight’s Tails Reprocessing Project. Historic sulfide tailings on an unlined facility are being reprocessed to eliminate perpetual treatment and prevent potential acid-generating seepage, ensuring clean water and removing the environmental liability while also creating a sulfide concentrate that will reduce NGM’s reliance on elemental sulfur,” said Christine Keener, chief operating officer of Barrick North America.

“With mine closure delayed and sales revenue generated, Montana and the local community benefit from continued tax proceeds and the creation of employment opportunities,” she said.

Barrick also stated at the ground-breaking that the project at Golden Sunlight has the potential to generate tens of millions of dollars in tax revenue and benefits for Montana over the next decade.

Toronto-based Barrick is mining the unlined tailings impoundment that was constructed at Golden Sunlight in the early 1980s to remove the high-sulfide tailings, Buus said.

The removal of the tailings eliminates a source of potential groundwater contamination, according to Barrick.

Buus said Golden Sunlight spent most of last year commissioning the tailings processing system and started scaling in August 2022. Work involved removing the mills and replacing them with a flotation plant.

The sulfur-pyrite solution in the tailings is separated during processing. The sulfide is removed from the tailings using a technique called sulfide flotation, which creates a sulfide concentrate that is dewatered before it is shipped to Nevada.

The benign tailings free of sulfide are then thickened and pumped into the mined-out Mineral Hill open pit, which is another part of the reclamation effort.

Mine operations ended at Golden Sunlight in 2019 after nearly 40 years of operation, when mining was no longer economically viable. During those 40 years the mine produced more than 3 million troy ounces of gold, Barrick said in the past.

Surface mining ended in 2015, and Barrick laid off 140 people at that time but had 55 employees and 90 contractors on site for underground mining before all operations shut down, according to earlier news reports.

Golden Sunlight Mine is on a 6,205-acre site, with most of the permit boundary owned by Barrick, roughly 30% owned by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, and 2.5% by the state, according to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.￼