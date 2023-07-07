Hecla Mining Co. is expecting U.S. Forest Service approval of its plan for underground exploration at the Montanore Project 23 miles south of Libby, Montana, by late fall this year, said Mike Satre, who handles government affairs for the company.

The Forest Service will be issuing a decision on the environmental assessment for the underground project, which is “primarily copper and silver deposits we’ve got to drill out,” he said.

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho-based Hecla, which also has an office in Libby, acquired Montanore in 2016 with the acquisition of Mines Management Inc., but decided that instead of its earlier permitting efforts for a mine, Hecla would apply for a permit for exploration, Satre said in a phone interview.

He said the exploration work may last around five years, and then if the geology supports a mine, Hecla will develop a new plan of operations and seek new permitting from the Forest Service.

Meanwhile, there is already an underground adit in place, so the company will “need to dewater, do rehabilitation and advance forward,” Satre said. There also are above-ground facilities already in place at the site.

Inferred resources at Montanore include 183 million ounces of silver and 1.5 billion pounds of copper as of Dec. 31, 2022, according to Hecla.

Montanore is one of three major copper and silver deposits in the area, including Rock Creek on the other side of the mountain and the closed Troy Mine that Hecla is reclaiming. The Montanore and Rock Creek deposits are under the Cabinet Mountain Wilderness.

Hecla acquired Rock Creek in June 2015 with the acquisition of Revett Mining Co., and the site includes 481 acres that could be developed into an underground operation, but after years of delays, Hecla withdrew the plan of operations prepared by the former owner, according to company’s website.

Satre said Rock Creek has been through decades of permitting and litigation, and there still is “no hole in the ground.”

Rock Creek has inferred resources of 148.7 million ounces of silver and 1.3 billion pounds of copper.

Hecla’s acquisition of Revett also brought the Troy Mine under Hecla’s umbrella, and the company is reclaiming the site.

“We never mined it, but we want to fulfill our obligations,” Satre said.

In Hecla’s recently released 2022 Sustainability Report, the company stated that the Troy Mine has completed most stages of closure and reclamation and is now focusing on habitat improvement.

The company’s president and chief executive officer, Phillips S. Baker Jr., said in the report on Troy that “Hecla’s reclamation work led to originating the Grizzly Corridor Project to create travel routes for bears and stimulate the growth of nutritious forage in the understory.”

Hecla originated the Grizzly Corridor Project in collaboration with biologists, the Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and local logging contractors, according to the report, which states that the company “tested the adaptive forest management approach on Hecla land by strategically thinning tree density to open the canopy.”

“We also completed the planning for a long-term water management strategy to direct clean water from the mine site outside the facility,” Baker wrote.

Hecla completed the planning for a long-term water management strategy at the Troy Mine in 2022, and the company is now putting the strategy into practice through a technique called directional drilling.

The sustainability report states that the objective of directional drilling is to direct clean water from the mine site to the groundwater infiltration site. In one of the more challenging aspects of a reclamation project, this requires detailed engineering work and precise execution. Once implemented, the system will be passive (relying on gravity) and able to handle seasonal variations in the amount of water flowing through the site.

Hecla completed reclamation of the 300-acre tailings storage facility at Troy in 2020. The company stated that it is returning the tailings facility to productive post-mining land uses and has partnered with a local Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribes nursery to collect native plant seeds from the Troy Mine area and start more than 200,000 tree and shrub seedlings.

In the sustainability report, Hecla also said that reclamation work at Troy included decommissioning and demolishing buildings related to the mining operation, removing the demolished materials, and closing, reclaiming and revegetating the southern entrance to the mine, including regrading slopes to promote stormwater drainage, laying topsoil and planting a seed mix.

Hecla also completed design for final grading, soil cover and revegetation of the mine site and mill. The work is expected take place over the next few years.

The company owns roughly 8,600 acres in northwestern Montana. Hecla wrote that roughly 6,400 acres of that total were acquired with the goal of preserving forest and associated watersheds as wildlife habitat.

Hecla also said it has donated $500,000 over the past decade to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to support a grizzly bear management specialist.

The company’s current mining operations include Greens Creek in Alaska, Lucky Friday in Idaho and Casa Berardi in Quebec, and the company is developing the Keno Hill Mine in the Yukon. In addition, Hecla has properties in Nevada, and Fabre said that “we’re definitely still exploring in Nevada.” ￼