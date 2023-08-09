Hecla Mining Co. announced adjusted net income of $15.1 million, or 3 cents per share, and silver production of 3.83 million ounces in the second quarter, along with 35,251 ounces of gold production impacted by wildfires and operational changes at the Casa Berardi Mine in Quebec.

The Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho-based company posted a net loss applicable to common stockholders of $15.8 million, or a loss of 3 cents per share, compared with a loss of $13.66 million, or 3 cents per share, in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income in the 2022 quarter was $20.09 million.

Hecla reported the loss for the 2023 quarter included $5 million spent on increasing the ramp-up at Keno Hill in the Yukon, where the mill was restarted, and on impacts from the suspension of operations at Casa Berardi in June when fires closed access roads.

Silver production of 3.83 million ounces was up from the 3.55 million ounces produced in the second quarter of last year, while gold production was down from 45,719 ounces in the 2022 quarter mainly because of events at Casa Berardi.

Hecla still expects to produce 16 million to 17.5 million ounces of silver this year, but the company changed the gold production guidance to 140,000 to 160,000 ounces from 160,000 to 170,000 gold ounces. The all-in sustaining cost for silver is still at $10.25 to $11.50 per ounce, but the AISC for gold production is up to $2,000 to $2,250 per ounce from $1,975 to $2,050 per ounce.

Hecla’s president and chief executive officer, Phillips S. Baker Jr., said in the earnings call that the company “had a great quarter and silver production will be growing even faster now.”

He said that over the past five years there has been a 27% growth in revenue, a 79% growth in silver reserves and a 37% growth in production, and the company expects 40% production growth in the next three years and 20% growth “just this year.”

Hecla’s average realized silver price for the quarter was $23.67 per ounce, up from $20.68 per ounce in the 2022 quarter, and the average realized gold price was $1,969 per ounce, compared with $1,855 per ounce last year.

Baker said in the earnings report that Greens Creek Mine in Alaska “continued its strong and persistent performance, Lucky Friday produced the most silver in a quarter since 2000, and with the service hoist now operational, this mine is closer to achieving 425,000 ore tons in annual throughput by year-end, and we restarted the Keno Hill mill during the quarter.”

He said in the call that Hecla is “having our teething problems” at Keno Hill.

According to a CBC news report in July, Yukon mine inspectors found a series of problems at Keno Hill, such as sediment runoff from tailings facilities, poor storage of hazardous materials, discharged toxic water, and hydrocarbon stains on the ground.

Hecla took over Keno Hill after it acquired Alexco Resource Corp. in a deal finalized in September 2022.

Loren Roberts, Hecla’s senior vice president and chief operating officer who is retiring at the end of this year, said in the call that he is “encouraged by the progress at Keno Hill,” and he expects the mine to produce up to 4 million ounces of silver in 2024.

Keno Hill produced 184,264 ounces of silver in the second quarter, including from stockpiles.

At Casa Berardi, the mine is being converted to only open pit mining and has already closed the West underground operation while still mining at the East Mine.

“It becomes an open-pit-only operation in the future,” Roberts said.

He said $16 million in equipment is on site for use in the 160 Pit, and Hecla expects a gold production gap at Casa Berardi between 2028 and 2030 because of the conversion that includes permitting for higher grade ores.

“We are making the right decisions today to put Casa back on the path to cash flow generation and a brighter future,” Roberts said in the call.

Jobs are being affected, however, and Baker said that “the reality is that the mine has to be economic.” He said East Mine will remain open into 2024.

Roberts said Casa Berardi started the year with 650 employees and there are now 522, and he doesn’t expect more reductions other than through attrition until the closure of West Mine. He said some employees have already transitioned from the East Mine to open pit operations.

“Hecla is a silver company with a gold exposure, and we believe gold exposure will always be important to our portfolio for many reasons,” Baker said, reporting that those reasons include market diversification, hedging against higher silver volatility and providing scaled growth.

Casa Berardi produced 18,901 ounces of gold in the second quarter from underground and surface mining, compared with 33,335 gold ounces in the second quarter of last year, and all-in sustainable costs were at $2,147 per ounce, compared with $1,605 in the 2022 quarter.

Lucky Friday in Idaho produced 1.29 million ounces of silver in the quarter, up from nearly 1.23 million ounces in the 2022 quarter, with all-in sustaining costs at $14.24 per ounce, up from $9.91 per ounce last year. A new collective bargaining agreement reached in the first quarter increased labor costs and higher consumables costs.

Greens Creek produced 2.36 million ounces of silver in the second quarter, down from 2.41 million ounces in the 2022 quarter, and 16,351 ounces of gold, up from 12,413 ounces in the second quarter of last year.

Hecla additionally declared a dividend of 0.00625 cents per share for the second quarter.

Also in the second quarter, Hecla acquired ATAC Resources for $18.8 million in Hecla stock for more than 700 square miles of properties in the Yukon.

Although Hecla isn’t producing gold from properties in Nevada, it still has the Midas and Hollister exploration sites in Elko County, Fire Creek in Lander County, Aurora in Mineral County and Monte Cristo in Esmeralda County.