First Majestic Silver Corp. reported that there have been positive drilling results from ongoing exploration programs at the Jerritt Canyon mine north of Elko, Nevada, and at the San Dimas and Santa Elena mines in Mexico.

First Majestic announced in March that they were temporarily suspending mining operations at Jerritt Canyon, but that exploration would continue along with evaluation of how operations should be structured when the mine reopens. The company said at the time that during the shutdown they would “explore for new regional discoveries and expand current known reserves” at Jerritt Canyon.

In recent years Jerritt Canyon has been operating two underground mines – Smith and SSX, and in late 2021 miners completed a connection drift between the two mines. Recent exploration work has been in areas near the two mines.

Two drill holes were completed between the Smith and SSX mines and south of the mine connection drift at the new Javelin target. The drill hole gold intercepts were between 295 feet and 1,115 feet away from existing mine development. Results from this drilling included 5.61 grams of gold per ton over 201 feet and 8.04 grams of gold per ton over 40 feet.

Drilling in Smith Zone 2A also returned multiple gold mineralized intercepts, according to First Majestic. Gold mineralization was intersected about 360 feet away from existing mine development. Results from this drilling included 3.67 grams of gold per ton over 99 feet and 4.74 grams of gold per ton over 80 feet.

“We are very encouraged with the high-grade exploration results that have been achieved to date,” said Keith Neumeyer, president and CEO of First Majestic. “The recent drilling has accomplished multiple goals, from confirming new geologically prospective areas to achieving strong intercepts for resource to reserve conversion.

“Results from the Elia and Santa Teresa veins at San Dimas highlight the potential to add new, high-grade ounces within this past-producing area. At Santa Elena, the results from the Ermitaño vein are in many cases better than expected and will provide a solid foundation for reserve replacement.

“Finally, successful drilling at the Javelin target at Jerritt Canyon has identified what appears to be another large, mineralized gold pod near underground infrastructure and further showcases the strong exploration potential in the asset,” Neumeyer said.