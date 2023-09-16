Several months into the suspension of mining operations at First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Jerritt Canyon Mine north of Elko, management work at the mine is continuing as planned.

First Majestic purchased Jerritt Canyon from Sprott Mining Inc. in April 2021 and invested in several major projects and improvements at the mine, including the reopening of two underground mines. But mining rates remained below what was targeted, and cash costs remained higher than anticipated. On March 20, 2023, First Majestic announced it was temporarily suspending mining activities, but that exploration work and mine evaluation would continue.

“The company will continue exploring both near-mine and prospective regional greenfield targets to grow Jerritt Canyon’s resources, which we believe will significantly enhance the economics for the eventual restart of operations,” First Majestic President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Neumeyer said at the time of the closure announcement.

Prior to the closure announcement First Majestic had just over 300 employees at Jerritt Canyon, and there were close to 300 contractor employees at the mine, most of them with Small Mine Development. As the closure process was progressing in May, First Majestic Chief Operating Officer Steve Holmes said he expected to end up with a total of around 64 First Majestic employees at Jerritt Canyon, and that is the number they are at today.

“We have 64 staff there actively and carefully managing the site,” Holmes said on Sept. 15.

He said they still have a few active water management capital projects going on in cooperation and coordination with the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection.

“All facilities have been carefully and thoughtfully placed in maintenance,” Holmes said. “The site is considered an advanced project with several studies ongoing to improve plant reliability and productivity as we evaluate the operation.”

Holmes said exploration work is continuing, with a focus on surface work.

In July First Majestic announced they had encouraging high-grade results from exploration drill holes around the Smith and SSX underground mines at Jerritt Canyon.