Kinross Gold Corp. announced adjusted net earnings of $167.6 million, or 14 cents per share, for the second quarter, and company executives were optimistic about projects at Round Mountain Mine in Nevada and nearby Gold Hill that will be extending the life of the mine.

The adjusted net earnings were up from $37.4 million, or 3 cents per share, in the second quarter of last year, and net earnings from continuing operations totaled $151 million, or 12 cents per share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $9.3 million, or 1 cent per share, in the 2022 quarter.

“We had a great second quarter, contributing to a strong first half of the year and positioning us to meet our full-year guidance,” the Toronto-based company’s president and chief executive officer, Paul Rollinson, said in the earnings webcast.

Full-year guidance is production of 2.1 million gold equivalent ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,320 per ounce.

Andrea Freeborough, executive vice president and chief financial officer, said Kinross is continuing to use a 5% inflation factor, and the company is seeing higher power costs in Nevada and higher labor costs companywide that she doesn’t expect to see go down.

She said oil prices are better but offset by higher royalty payments because of higher gold prices.

Kinross reported the average realized gold price was $1,976 per ounce in the second quarter, up from $1,872 per ounce in the 2022 quarter, and the Kinross board declared a 3-cent dividend for the 2023 quarter.

Rollinson said Kinross mines in the United States performed as planned, and he expects costs to come down next year as the Manh Choh Project in Alaska goes into production and there is more favorable mine sequencing in Nevada.

For the quarter, Kinross produced 555,036 gold equivalent ounces, up from 453,978 gold equivalent ounces, at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,296 per ounce, down from $1,335 per ounce in the 2022 quarter.

Round Mountain in Nye County produced 57,446 gold equivalent ounces in the second quarter, up slightly from 56,709 ounces in the second quarter of last year, while the other Kinross operation in Nevada, Bald Mountain in White Pine County, produced 39,321 gold equivalent ounces, down from 54,108 ounces in the 2022 quarter.

“At Round Mountain, we remain excited about the future. We are encouraged by ongoing optimization of the Phase X open pit and expect to complete the work later this year. Work on the underground decline at Phase X is progressing well and scheduled to begin definition drilling early next year,” Rollinson said the webcast.

“We see potential for lower cost bulk underground mining opportunities at Phase X with further exploration opportunities,” he said.

Talking about Gold Hill, the nearby site that has been mined in the past, Rollinson said the project “continues to deliver strong exploration results.”

Ned Jalili, senior vice president and chief technical officer, said in the webcast that with the projects at Round Mountain, the mine should be a significant producer into the 2030s, and Gold Hill is showing potential for higher grade underground mining to supplement Phase X.

He also said 350 meters (1,148.3 feet) have been developed so far at the Phase X exploration decline. The decline is out of the Round Mountain open pit.

Kinross reported that it has completed Phase WI at Round Mountain and is continuing Phase W2 while progressing optimization work on the Phase S open pit that has shown positive initial results for reducing capital spending and strip ratio and improving economics. The company stated it will continue to study Phase S, and the associated ounces remain in reserves for future mining.

At Bald Mountain, production was lower than in the second quarter of last year because of fewer tons placed on the heap leach pads and lower ore grades. The company said in its earnings report that mining rates have ramped up following an unprecedented winter snowfall.

Fort Knox Mine near Fairbanks produced 69,438 gold equivalent ounces in the second quarter, down from 77,184 ounces in the 2022 quarter, while Tasiast in Mauritania produced 157,844 ounces, up from 129,140 ounces last year.

Paracatu in Brazil produced 164,243 ounces, up from 129,423 gold equivalent ounces in the 2022 quarter, and La Coipa in Chile produced 66,744 ounces, compared with 7,414 ounces last year.

Kinross additionally reported it is making excellent progress at its Great Bear exploration project in Red Lake, Ontario, and it is progressing studies and permitting for an advanced exploration program that would allow for an underground decline for additional exploration and bulk sampling.

“At Great Bear, we are pleased to have recently signed an Advanced Exploration Agreement with our partners, the Wabauskang and Lac Seul First Nations, on whose traditional territories the project is located,” Rollinson said.

Kinross also reported that it has suspended its share buyback program to focus on debt reduction.