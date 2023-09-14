Exporting gold without developing the local communities may leave an empty shell when the gold runs out, but mining companies and the government are not entirely responsible for Elko’s future. The people who live and work in the area during a boom must help in ensuring a community’s long-term survival so that everyone’s future doesn’t hinge on moving to the next boom town.

Residents can use their own resources to aid in improving the community and help build their personal wealth as well as that of their neighbors. This requires local people to accumulate enough wealth to invest in the community. Many have high incomes from wages and trade with the gold mines, but wealth building can come from all the people who live here.

Wealth versus incomeA high income does not guarantee wealth. Many miners earning a high income retire with little wealth, just as those fortunate to have a windfall, such as an inheritance or a lottery win, may end up with nothing in a few years if they are not careful with their money.

In that respect, miners are no different than other high earners, such as entrepreneurs, investment bankers, and lawyers, who may also end up with little saved when they need to retire. Unrestrained spending can wipe out any income, and investing involves the risk of losses. In addition, outside factors, like inflation, taxes, and family and health issues, can erode years of savings and prudent investments.

Accumulating wealth takes effort, planning, and a little luck.

How individuals create wealthThe first step is to save instead of spend. Regardless of who handles your investments, individuals need to save enough money to generate wealth. The most economical way for most wage earners to save these days is through a 401(k) plan, which is tax-deferred and usually matched up to a point by employers. Though company-sponsored plans vary, some employees can put as much as $73,000 into their 401(k) in 2023. A few years of that should fund a comfortable retirement, but the sad truth is that most wage earners never put enough aside for their retirement years. The average 401(k) balance combined with an average Social Security benefit leaves a typical retirement income of only $30,000 per year, unless it is supplemented by other income or by accumulated wealth.

Those numbers are averages, but even wage earners with six-figure incomes tend to fall short of amassing enough wealth to close the gap to ensure a leisurely and comfortable retirement. Many earners forego saving to live better while they are young, although sometimes unforeseen expenses make saving difficult. Building wealth may require living slightly below your means and not keeping up with the lifestyle of peers who don’t save anything.

Add value through real estate, stocks, or bondsHouses are generally a family’s largest asset. Real estate may sometimes increase in value, but it’s always taxed. Few people who sell a house consider what they paid in mortgage interest, property taxes, insurance, and maintenance while they were owners, and when they say what they sold their house for versus what they paid, they may also leave out transaction costs, such as realtor commissions, repairs and preparation for sale and tax on the gain in value. On the other hand, mortgage interest is usually tax-deductible, which offsets some of those expenses. Owning a house may turn out to be less expensive than renting when interest rates are below 10% or so, but with mortgages currently at 7% interest, renting may be a better option than owning, depending on the housing market and how long the buyers intend to live here before moving.

Real estate may be seen as a forced savings plan, but in the long run, it isn’t always a good investment when all those costs are considered.

However, a house with a mortgage will be immune from rent increases, and when it’s all done, there will be some value left over from all the mortgage payments and other expenses if the owners have held onto the property for several years.

People who invest in quality stocks and bonds generally accumulate wealth over the long run. Since around 2009, anyone who invested in the stock market in “index funds” of a group of stocks such as the Dow, or the S&P 500 through their 401(k) plans did very well, though between 1986 and 2009 major drops in some stock groups wiped out many earlier gains. Individual stocks can stagnate or drop in value even in a rising market, which is why individual stocks aren’t generally offered in 401(k) plans. Unless the investors are avid followers of the news and have some financial training, it’s difficult for them to recognize what may affect an individual stock’s price.

Get on the right side of compound interestWith online calculators, it’s easy to see where your money actually goes with a mortgage loan. For instance, after five years, about 80% of a 30-year mortgage payment goes to pay interest, but many people don’t realize then that they’re mostly paying interest rather than reducing the loan (principal). It’s only after about 20 years into a 30-year mortgage that the principal in the mortgage payment is higher than the interest. At current mortgage rates, every $1 that goes toward a down payment on a 30-year loan will reduce total mortgage payments by about $2.

Interest on credit card debt, currently running around 20%, is considerably worse when it comes to displacing wealth accumulation.

The total cost to pay off a $25,000 debt in five years would include about $15,000 in interest payments. The average household’s credit card debt of $18,000 would require $144,000 of interest payments over 40 years of $300 per month payments. The same $300 per month saved in an account gaining 5% per year would be worth $458,000 in those same 40 years.

Even mining companies sometimes get on the wrong side of interest rates. A company saddled with too much interest payment on its debt will have a low stock price because interest payments to bondholders reduce income.

During a run-up in the gold price from 2004 to 2011, some of the gold companies expanded by using debt to purchase operating mines. When the gold price took a steep drop from 2012 to 2015, earnings fell, stock prices declined, and companies had to sell off properties to reduce their debt to manageable levels. But that resulted in lower profit from operations because less gold was produced from fewer mines.

Property improvements spread and increase wealthElko’s excellent outdoor recreation opportunities promote a culture of acquiring pickups, ATVs, snow machines, boats, motorcycles, and travel trailers. Those expensive luxuries are typically bought on credit, displacing funds for savings or other uses. In urban communities with few outdoor recreational opportunities, the culture leans toward working on houses and yards.

People who plow their surplus income into their homes benefit the community because visible individual home improvements increase the value of the neighborhood. Most people prefer to live in attractive neighborhoods rather than next to squalor.

Landowners who don’t take care of their property diminish their neighbors’ property value as well, and thus lower the community’s attractiveness. Houses near derelict properties sell for less than houses in tidy neighborhoods because most people would not want neighbors who let their places get run down with junk, weeds, peeling paint, and other signs of decay.

A shift in focus on private property improvement would retain even more wealth in Elko, since local property improvements raise wealth more effectively than local purchases of goods brought in from outside the region.

Buy LocallyElko, with its developing retail centers, is in better economic shape than it was before 2000, and this may drive a shift towards more spending within the community and build wealth for retailers and local suppliers.

Purchasing goods from local vendors builds community wealth because some of the money spent locally will reverberate as it is re-spent on other local services or goods. However, money earned in Elko and spent in Twin Falls leaves the state and will benefit Twin Falls in the same repetitive process in that community. Greater wealth is built where money is spent than where it is earned, but local vendors must have enough volume and enough pricing restraint to keep local customers from traveling out of state for better prices or better service.

Elko’s long term economic health mostly depends on what the gold mines and the governments do, but state and national governments tend to overlook Elko for development, while major mining companies primarily focus on their global business units.

Local residents also need to build wealth, spend, and invest in our communities to improve the lifestyle for everyone in the long term.

While most local residents do not earn the high wages common in the gold mining industry, even those with more modest incomes can help the community and build wealth by improving their property and spending locally, while avoiding unnecessary debt.