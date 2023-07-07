Welcome to the 2023 issue of Montana Mining and the new & improved Montana Mining Association! With the association now in its 50th year, we thought it was the perfect time to get our annual magazine back into print. This issue is packed with great content about what’s going on in hard rock mining here in the Treasure State, as well as lots of ads and contacts for the goods and service providers who help us operate responsibly.

In addition to the improved content, you’ll also likely notice the magazine has a different look and feel. That’s because we’ve teamed up with Lee Enterprises’ Elko Daily Free Press staff who publish the industry standard for our parts, Mining the West. We’re excited at the new partnership with Lee, which has a strong presence in our daily news in Montana, including the Ravalli Republic, the Missoulian, The Montana Standard (Butte), the Independent Record (Helena), and the Billings Gazette. Please let us know what you think and if you’ve got ideas for the next issue – we’re all ears!

With a successful legislative session behind us, our board of directors and I are focused on a few key priorities. First and foremost, despite strong efforts in specific areas by our predecessors, our association is in dire need of some crucial updates. Our management team has retained the best accounting and legal experts in the state to help us get our books, our by-laws and our policies and procedures in proper working order. The association was incorporated in 1973 and serving an industry for 50 years is a big deal. The improvements we’re making will ensure that we’re here to better promote, advocate for and protect responsible mining in the Treasure State for the next half century and more.

Next, we are broadening the involvement of our board so that the voice and power of the association represent the strength and diversity of our members. From the biggest mines, exploration companies and service providers to the one and two-person shops that support them, we cover a lot of ground to keep the ground moving.

We are back to meeting as a board every month, as well as establishing new committees and reinvigorating existing ones. We’ve also facilitated stronger relationships with our friends and colleagues here within the state, as well as across the nation.

We are excited to join the National Mining Association as a new state association member and are also working closely with the American Exploration and Mining Association to support and defend on all that affects our trade. We were also strong supporters of the bill this legislative session that adds Montana to the voting membership of the Interstate Mining Compact Commission.

All this better ensures that we are on top of every major issue and communicating with each other in the industry here in Montana and beyond.

Lastly, we are focusing on growing the association. The more members we have, the more work we can accomplish. With a renewed focus on mining’s importance to our national security, domestic supply chains, technology advancement and a transition to new energy development, the time has never been better for our association and industry to grow.

We recently released a new website, which is still under construction but being updated regularly. Social media pages are on the way and last month we held our first membership drive social gathering in a long time. New and improved membership benefits are in the works, and we are committed to better promoting to the public everything mining does for our state, our nation and our quality of life in engaging new ways. This magazine is just one of them, and we look forward to telling our story to Montanans of all ages and walks of life, so we can build more support for the industry.

In closing, it is my distinct honor and pleasure to serve as your new executive director and I’m excited to see where we can take the Montana Mining Association with renewed energy and vision. Please join us!