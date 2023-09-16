The Mining Minds podcast crew recently went to the Nevada Gold Mines offices in Elko to visit with Mark Bristow, the president and chief executive office of Barrick Gold Corp. Barrick is the operator and 61.5% owner of Nevada Gold Mines, and Newmont owns 38.5%.

Bristow took the podcast listeners on a journey through his life story and the challenges and successes along the way.

He grew up in South Africa and was always involved in sports and athletics – “I’ve run more than 200 standard marathons.”

There were a lot of political changes going on in the country. He was conscripted into the military at the peak of apartheid.

“South Africa was a very dynamic place as I grew up,” Bristow said.

In college he started out in agriculture but “I picked up geology as sort of a filler” – setting him on a new trajectory.

He joined Rand Mines in 1986, and his experience gave him a vision of how mining companies should be managed.

“Rand Mines’ head office was 16 stories high. … I have a real aversion to head offices. That’s where I got it from.”

In 1992 Rand Mines split into several companies, and Barrick joined Randgold & Exploration.

“We bought other mines, and at one stage we were running 16 underground mines around the country. We embraced the unions, all the unions, there were many. And we collapsed the management structures and turned the companies into profitable businesses.”

“We went from 160 people in our new head office to 16,” Bristow said.

Listen to the podcast episode for the whole story.

Here are some excerpts from Bristow’s Mining Minds conversation—some stories from his early days at Randgold, and his thoughts on Nevada Gold Mines and the progress since the joint venture started in 2019.

Randgold in the ‘90s

In ’94 we incorporated the company as private. And then I came to the U.S. in ’95 to raise some money. I wanted to raise $10 million, and I raised 9.9.

I just put a little prospectus together and walked the corridors. I went to the big names, and they still are my shareholders today.

BHP was sort of diversifying away from base metals, got into gold, a number of gold projects, particularly in Mali, which is one of the poorest countries in the world, in West Africa. Landlocked.

And they had this mine called Syama they had built. They had ongoing union problems. There was strike after strike, and one event that got a little out of hand. So all the expatriates evacuated, and they ended up with the union at the mine in control.

So BHP decided to sell out. Just give up. And so I went, it was BHP-Utah at the moment, to the head office in San Francisco. This is ’96. We spoke to them and said we’d like to buy your assets. They said, fine, that’s a good idea.

We did a due diligence and we took them a proposal. They explained that the value in their books was $100 million. There was a bit of a gap between that and the $10 million I had in the bank.

So we had this surreal conversation. Eventually they said, okay, they’ll lend me the money to buy the asset because they couldn’t let it go for less than its book value. So they gave me a loan. It was interest free. No repayment schedule. I paid it all back.

I think they were just petrified of Africa. They just wanted to get out.

Then we made the first of a series of discoveries in Mali, at Morila. We used to call it Morila the Gorilla.

We took over this asset in 1996. We launched the bid to list on the main board of the London Stock Exchange, and the gold price went down over $100 during the roadshow. We rewrote the prospectus three times. We were trying to raise $135 million, and we raised $82 million.

That was ‘97 when we listed. In ‘99 gold went to $260. We were really not in a good place.

But the private banks stayed with me. Rothschild, HSBC were the key ones. Then I went to them and said, look, we’ve made this big discovery. It’s a spectacular discovery. It was part of the portfolio we bought from BHP-Utah.

We had closed the deal and I was Mali. I was browsing through some of the geology reports and saw these big intersections, in the Morila concession, which we were about to drop, actually our geologist was. So I called the geologist. I was effectively the chief geologist. And I said, let’s go down and have a look at this place. We went down, we located the boreholes. They had done an auger program and they hadn’t found any high grades. So we hired a few locals to dig a trench, just from one borehole to another. And it came back 108 meters at like 9, 8 grams a ton for the whole 108 meters.

They had drilled seven holes, and we certainly had done some more trenches. Now we had to drill some boreholes. We had drilled a few and we had one more big hole to drill, because there was a gap that we had to fill.

North Limited was a shareholder out of a series of deals with, in fact, Newmont, originally, who had a stake in us, and had dropped it. They were moaning that they were a shareholder, they weren’t getting options, we weren’t offering them a participation, so I went to the head of exploration and said, we’re going to drill this hole, it’s $120,000. If you fund it and give us $20 million, we’ll give you half the project. And he said no way. He would fund it and continue funding. I said no, we can borrow it. We’ll just overdraft. We’ve got so much overdraft anyway.

So we drilled the hole, and that was also 110 meters at 10 grams. So then we were off to the races. Literally the next 200-odd holes were all great. And we banked over 5 million ounces. High grade.

The first eight years, the average cash cost was $35.00 an ounce.

So we convinced the banks to back us to build the mine. It cost us $110 million. We paid it back in under a year.

But I always said to them, look, because the gold price is just going down and down and down, if we’re ever in trouble, we’ll sell some of the asset. So in ‘99 when gold hit 260, the bank said you better sell something. So we went out into tender, and all the big guys, Newmont, Barrick, showed an interest, came and made an offer, but I wanted to sell only 50%, not 51%. And AngloGold Ashanti, out of South Africa, bid us. They accepted 50/50, and they gave me like $10 million above the NPV (net present value) of the asset. And we’re still partners with Anglo.

I’ve built my whole business on partnerships. I believe in partnerships.

So we built the mine. We had just about finished it when they put the money in. They wanted to operate it, which they did, but I gave them such a hard time because it was my only focus.

But we built Rangold resources around that. And paid back the capital the third year. We commissioned it in 2001. In 2003 we produced a million ounces out of that mine. It was the company maker.

I often say to young people, everyone thinks entrepreneurs are reckless. But successful entrepreneurs are very analytical.

And if you want to be a really successful miner today, you have to be committed to partnerships. That’s what I learned.

I built Rangold Resources in a part of the world where you will not go on holiday, not even if you won the lottery ticket. And it’s a part of the world where social license is much more important than the legal title. There’s no history of mining, or very little. And we built it by attracting the brightest of the brightest in country, and bringing in the skills, expatriate skills, to train people, not to run the job. And we built a fantastic organization.

You realize, and today even more so, if you’re a miner, you’re actually mining a national asset, no matter how you own it. So you need to make sure that the stakeholders benefit from your investment.

I explained to our shareholders that the host country is actually a more important stakeholder than the shareholder. Because they really put their assets at risk. If you don’t mine it properly and you make a hash of things, you’ve still got a stock market that gives you some value, but it’s the host country that’s got a failed mining investment disaster.

Nevada Gold Mines

And today, as you’ve seen with Nevada Gold Mines, when we came in here, we embraced the communities, we embraced business. Eighty percent of our purchases are Nevadan. And we want Nevadans to work in our mines, just like we want Malians to work in our Mali mines and Pakistanis to work in our Pakistan mines. So it’s that real partnership.

I have a little list of values that I’ve built over the years, and that’s our culture. Because we have Muslims and Christians and animists and Hindus and crazy people, and all sorts of people, but when you come into our gate, we want you to embrace one set of values. Honesty, transparency, engaging, partnerships. And as you know, partnership is a very important thing in life.

We’ve moved the environment here from a command management style to an integrated partnership. Which is a tougher way to manage things. But through my own upbringing, I’ve learned about these sort of things. And the one thing I often say to people is when you’re dealing with people, they always know when you’re a bullshitter.

We’ve had a run of some bad safety events in Barrack, across the group, and we’ve embarked on a new “Journey to Zero.” And we’ve been talking a lot about it, because traditionally, the way safety was managed was top down. But like any partnership, you’ve got to start with caring. And to care, you’ve got to carry responsibility.

When you come to work, if you’re part of a partnership, you care. Otherwise, you’re just a worker. And we don’t want those people in our organization. We want people who come and embrace what we do because what we do, it’s not just about making money. In fact, that’s a consequence of a successful organization.

You’ve got to aspire to have zero, to get everyone going home every day safe to their families. And when people think about it, they need to intellectualize it, like taking my children on a motorbike around Africa. That’s an experience that you want to have. And to injure yourself or end up dying because you’ve got to work, that’s just not acceptable.

And if you can get that right, you will succeed operationally as well, because that’s a consequence. You can build that relationship if you care for each other—when you are working on a truck, and you know that your colleague is going to be driving it.

So you build those links in the chain in the organization. It’s the same with HR, with safety, with community investments.

When we put Nevada together, as you know, there were lots of debates about what was the intention. The bottom line was the Barrick assets were high quality assets, but they were being high graded, and the Newmont assets were closer to the end of their life.

We used to drive trucks past each other to the processing plants. And when we were doing the due diligence with Barrick and Randgold, we saw this and we said, “This is crazy.” And everyone told me that they’ve been trying to merge these two businesses for the last 20 years. So we embarked on that. And when it happened, a lot of people were suspicious.

This year particularly is a big milestone, because we’ve come a long way. Putting people together is not easy, and rebuilding a new culture. That’s why our DNA, our value system, is so important.

At that time, with the change in politics in this country, there was a move to increase the royalties to the mining industry, and it would have killed the mining industry. We engaged with Carson City, and we also invited Steve Sisolak up to this part of the world and put him in a big truck, and let him work it and talk to the workers, and appreciate who we are in Northern Nevada. And it was such a transformation.

We’ve invited people on both sides of the aisle up here, and every time we bring people up to northern Nevada, they see what we do as miners, the salaries we earn, the fact that we can own our own homes, we can educate our own children, we can aspire to be something and not just live for the 30 days in a month.

We contributed to the treasury during Covid because we as gold miners always do well in bad times. We did the same, both Newmont and Barrick, in 2008.

I’m very proud of the team in Nevada. We had people who were prepared to embrace vaccination, and other people, as you know, who refused to take it. But we didn’t compromise or prejudice anyone. Those people who didn’t want to embrace vaccination, they at least respected the PPEs, and so it kept everyone safe—and we worked right the way through Covid.

For me, that’s getting back to that partnership, about caring. And the more we communicate and engage and are honest with each other, have an honest dialogue, we become a stronger organization.

I’m excited about what’s ahead of us. We’ve really put a lot of time into geology and mineral resource management, and I’m absolutely convinced we’re going to find more gold deposits in this part of the world. And we already have 15 years ahead of us, while in 2019, we had not very many months ahead of us.

So it’s an exciting time.

The folks in California, they think that if they put batteries into all the cars in California, then the whole world’s going to be clean. That’s not the case. The only way we’re going to create a better place for future generations on this planet is if we do all that, but more importantly, we’ve got to develop those countries that are underdeveloped, and we’re going to do it differently. We’ve got to industrialize the world in a different way, a more responsible way.

If we neglect that, that breeds radicalism. So suddenly mining has become an important component.

We all sort of disguise mining now under strategic metals, but as I said to one of the senior politicians in Canada the other day, any mine that produces a metal or mineral which has a market is a strategic mine. That’s a reality, and slowly people are starting to realize that.

We have projects in 19 different countries, all four continents. We don’t have alliances or allegiances to politics. We have them to the people of the host countries in which we operate.

It’s been for me a fantastic voyage, taking what mining can bring to communities, whether it’s in Nevada, or Chile, or Argentina, or Papua New Guinea.

In this world today, there are so many fears and so many issues and so many reasons not to do something, or it’s presented that way. But you know, it’s a great world out there. We’ll work it out. And our young people, we need them, and I always say, dream big. But you can’t only dream. You’ve got to get out there and work hard as well. That’s the very foundation that the United States of America is built on, is hard work, guts, and courage, and perseverance, tenacity.

Mining is a complex industry. As I said to Steve Sisolak, we were talking and there was Covid and crises, and I said to him, Steve, let me explain to you, in mining, you wake up to challenges, and then you have a few more for good measure in the afternoon.

So if you’ve got any tendency to be nervous or stressed, then probably you shouldn’t be in mining.￼