McEwen Mining Inc. reported an adjusted net loss of $13 million, or 27 cents per share, and a consolidated net loss of $21.6 million in the second quarter, citing lower grades and recovery times at the Gold Bar Mine in Nevada that are expected to improve in the second half of the year.

“The outlook for the second half of the year is significantly better,” Rob McEwen, chairman and chief owner of Toronto-based McEwen Mining, said in the second-quarter earnings call.

He said in the report that “this year started with operational challenges at both Gold Bar and San Jose. San Jose appears to have turned the corner, and we are confident that the plan in place for Gold Bar will do the same.”

The adjusted loss measuring the company’s 100% owned precious metals business, compares with an adjusted net adjusted loss of $1.9 million, or 4 cents per share, in the second quarter of last year, and McEwen Mining stated the consolidated loss of $21.6 million, or 46 cents per share, compared with a loss of $12.5 million, or 26 cents per share in the 2022 quarter.

The consolidated loss was driven by an investment of $28.5 million in the Los Azules copper project in Argentina to complete the drilling program and publish an updated preliminary economic assessment, according to the earnings report.

“The story of Los Azules keeps getting better and better,” McEwen said. “With strong financing, an updated preliminary economic assessment showing robust economics, unparalleled partners in Rio Tinto (through Nuton) and Stellantis, and potentially game-changing copper leaching technology, we could see Los Azules provide a model for how the mine of the future should look.”

The preliminary economic assessment shows a mineral resource estimate of 10.9 billion pounds of copper, with the potential for an average annual rate of copper cathode production of 401 million pounds during the first five years of operation and 322 million pounds a year over the 27-year mine life.

“Our biggest single asset with the greatest near-term potential to increase our share value is our 52% owned subsidiary McEwen Copper,” McEwen said.

McEwen Mining owns 52% of McEwen Copper Inc., which holds a 100% interest in Los Azules and the Elder Creek exploration project in Nevada.

McEwen Mining stated that six exploration drill holes have been completed at the Elder Creek Project operated by Kennecott Exploration Co., a subsidiary of Rio Tinto. Kennecott has the option to earn a 60% interest in Elder Creek from McEwen Mining by investing $18 million over a maximum of seven years.

Operating mines that include the Fox Complex in Canada, San Jose in Argentina and Gold Bar produced 28,700 ounces of gold and 571,210 ounces of silver in the second quarter, or 35,700 gold equivalent ounces. They produced 27,600 ounces of gold and 704,600 ounces of silver in the 2022 quarter.

Gold Bar produced 7,900 gold equivalent ounces in the quarter, up from 5,100 ounces in the 2022 quarter, and McEwen Mining stated that despite historic difficulties at the mine in Eureka County, it is confident in the plan to ramp up gold production. The ramp-up would lower costs and increase profitability.

Gold Bar will mine 25% higher grades in the second half of the year by prioritizing from the Pick open pit, which also allows for a 33% lower strip ratio and faster leaching recoveries, according to the earnings report.

Based on the plan, McEwen expects Gold Bar to meet its production guidance of 42,000 to 48,000 gold equivalent ounces this year. Two drills will be active in the second half of the year, with one drill outside the mining area testing the Wall Fault, which the company said it believes is a primary feeder fault for mineralization at Gold Bar.

Chief Operating Officer William Shaver said in the earnings call that the goal of the exploration drilling at Gold Bar is “two or three-fold. First, we’re drilling the perimeters for ore that will be mined in the relatively near future – next year or the year after. The second part is finding more ore we can mine in the future.”

He said the company also is trying to better understand strip ratios and separate any carbonaceous ore from oxide ore.

Additionally, Shaver said that deeper drilling is “kind of exploring for perhaps some elephants similar to properties north of us,” referring to Nevada Gold Mines’ Cortez gold mine and gold projects in Lander and Eureka County.

He also said recent drilling at the closed Atlas Mine owned by McEwen “didn’t turn out as positive as we hoped.”

The all-in sustaining costs at Gold Bar in the second quarter were $2,585 per ounce, compared with $2,108 per ounce in the 2022 quarter, and McEwen said the higher costs during the 2023 quarter included additional costs associated with expansion of the heap leach pad that is expected to be completed in the third quarter.

The Fox Complex produced 10,400 gold equivalent ounces in the second quarter, down from 11,200 ounces in the 2022 quarter, and the San Jose Mine produced 10,500 ounces of gold and 569,740 ounces of silver for McEwen’s 49% share, compared with 11,100 ounces of gold and 704,600 ounces of silver in last year’s quarter.

McEwen reported that the team at San Jose has been quick to respond to difficulties in the first quarter that resulted in an increase in production and lower costs. The mine is expected to produce 66,000 to 74,000 gold equivalent ounces for McEwen’s share.