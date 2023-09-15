Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc., which operates the Florida Canyon Mine in Nevada and is readying the Magino Mine in Canada for commercial production, announced adjusted net income of $5.7 million, or 1 cent per share, for the second quarter.

Adjusted net income in the second quarter of last year was $1.6 million higher at $7.3 million, or 2 cents per share. The Toronto-based company posted net income of $21.2 million, or 3 cents per share, in the 2023 second quarter, up from $18.4 million, or 6 cents per share, in the 2022 quarter.

The average realized gold price was $1,903 per ounce in the second quarter, up from the average realized gold price of $1,884 per ounce in the 2022 quarter.

“Argonaut delivered solid financial and operational results for the quarter, generating strong cash flows to help fund the completion of our newest mine, Magino,” the company’s president and chief executive officer, Richard Young, said in the earnings report.

He said in the earnings call that during the second quarter “we began processing ore at Canada’s newest gold mine, Magino, our flagship asset. The Magino Mine is key to achieving our vision of becoming a low-cost, mid-tier North American gold producer.”

Revenues were lower in the second quarter, however, at $83.1 million, compared with $111.4 million in the 2022 quarter due to lower planned production the company’s three Mexican mines, partially offset by higher production from Florida Canyon, along with the initial ounces sold from Magino.

Argonaut’s production in the quarter totaled 43,492 gold equivalent ounces, including the initial 3,295 ounces of gold from Magino, down from 59,190 GEOs in the second quarter of last year.

Chief Operating Officer Marc Leduc said in the earnings call that production was down “due to lower ore tons mined and processed at the company’s three Mexican operations as a result of winding down those operations.”

Florida Canyon produced 18,252 gold equivalent ounces in the second quarter, up from 14,489 ounces in the 2022 quarter. Production from the company’s three Mexican mines included: 5,932 GEOs from La Colorado, down from 13,390 GEOs in the 2022 quarter; 11,245 GEOs from San Agustin, down from 19,135 gold equivalent ounces last year; and 4,768 GEOS from El Castillo, down from 12,176 GEOs in the 2022 quarter.

Argonaut reported that on Aug. 4, the company signed an agreement to acquire the necessary land to complete mining of the current reserve base at San Agustin. If the company receives the permit, mining is expected to continue into 2025.

The all-in sustaining costs companywide were $1,594 per ounce, nearly the same as the 2022 quarter.

“We’re on track to achieve our full year production and cost guidance we set out at the beginning of the year,” said Chief Financial Officer David Ponczoch.

Argonaut expects to produce between 200,000 and 230,000 gold equivalent ounces this year at all-in sustaining costs of $1,625 to $1,725 per ounce.

“We continue to ramp up at Magino to a steady-state and are expecting to achieve commercial production in the third quarter of this year. The plant has been running at or above nameplate throughput capacity when operating,” Leduc said in the earnings report.

He said in the call that Magino’s construction costs are at $732 million.

Argonaut stated that the first gold pour at Magino was in mid-June.

“We believe Magino could be one of the largest and lowest cost gold mines in Canada. To that end, during the third quarter, while commissioning the Magino mill, we are commencing a reserve development drilling program intended to increase reserves in combination with engineering studies to increase mill throughput,” Young said in the report.

Argonaut also said exploration and development work at Florida Canyon focused on drilling within the oxide resource, testing a high-grade target in the West Sulfide Zone and completing regional generative exploration work.

Leduc said that “in the long term, we see the opportunity to scale up production and increase mine life at Florida Canyon. To achieve this, we will be exploring the sulfide potential below our oxide deposit later this year.”

If the exploration is successful, Argonaut plans to prepare a preliminary economic assessment late next year on the viability of mining sulfide ore, he said.

In the West Sulfide Zone, the company completed six diamond drill holes in the second quarter as part of the company’s proof-of-concept evaluation of the sulfide resources, according to the earnings report.

Young also said in the call that Argonaut’s three top activities to boost per share growth are developing “blue sky” possibilities at Magino, redeveloping Florida Canyon, and repaying debt. The company also will be evaluating its Mexican assets to optimize them.

Barrick Gold

Nevada Gold Mines is “on the cusp of entering a new growth phase” with its exploration success on several fronts, said Mark Bristow, the president and chief executive officer of Barrick Gold Corp., which operates NGM, as Barrick reported second-quarter adjusted net earnings of $336 million, or 19 cents per share.

The adjusted net earnings dropped from $419 million, or 24 cents per share, in the second quarter of last year. Net earnings without adjustments totaled $305 million, or 17 cents per share, down from $468 million, or 27 cents per share, in the 2022 quarter.

The 19 cents per share earnings for adjusted earnings were higher than analysts expected—17 cents per share—and Barrick shares closed on Aug. 8 at $16.43, down 7 cents.

Barrick’s average realized gold price for the quarter was an all-time high of $1,972 per ounce, compared with $1,861 per ounce in the second quarter of last year, and the company reported a quarterly dividend of 10 cents.

Barrick’s gold production for the 2023 quarter was a little more than 1 million ounces, down from 1.04 million in the 2022 quarter.

The Toronto-based company reported it is on target to meet its gold and copper production guidance for this year. Barrick expects to produce between 4.2 million and 4.6 million ounces of gold this year at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,170 to $1,250 an ounce, and 420,000 to 470,000 pounds of copper at an all-in sustaining cost of $2.95 to $3.25 per pound.

Bristow said in the earnings webinar that the “trend is already evident in Q2” that Barrick will see higher production in the second half of the year.

Nevada exploration

Talking about exploration success in Nevada, he said the Carlin Trend is “the gift that keeps on giving,” especially at the Leeville underground mine where drilling continues to intersect high grades.

“We’re talking multi, multi million-ounce opportunities, so we’re super excited about this potential,” Bristow said.

At Cortez, he said the Robertson project still requires permitting, but it is a “multi-million-ounce oxide deposit, and that’s important for Nevada because we have got capacity at our oxide mills.”

Fourmile, the Barrick project that isn’t in the NGM fold, also continues to show potential, and “is on the way to Tier One status,” Bristow said in the webinar.

He said intersections “add significant ounces every time we drill a hole” at Fourmile, which is near Goldrush at Cortez.

The Goldrush underground project at Cortez is still awaiting final U.S. Bureau of Land Management approval. Bristow said NGM hopes to have approval soon, especially because ventilation is needed now. Meanwhile, BLM gave NGM permission to extend underground development work under the exploration permit at Goldrush, he said.

Bristow also stated in the announcement that “Barrick’s mantra is that the best assets need to be managed by the best people, so there’s been an equally strong focus on building a management team and a workforce with the skills and orientation required to make the most of the world’s largest mining complex.”

He said the training center that NGM established has already produced more than 170 frontline and support staff graduates.

Production disruptions at NGM operations in the second quarter included completing processing plant maintenance and relining the autoclave at Turquoise Ridge ahead of schedule due to a hot spot, Bristow said.

NGM production

Nevada Gold Mines produced 458,000 ounces of gold for Barrick and 744,000 ounces on a 100% basis. Barrick owns 61.5% of NGM, and Newmont Corp. owns the remaining 38.5%.

Barrick’s 61.5% gold production from NGM for the year is expected to be 1.9 million to 2.1 million ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $1,140 to $1,220 per ounce.

The 458,000 ounces for Barrick was down slightly from the 462,000 ounces produced in the 2022 quarter, and the 100% production for NGM was down from 751,000 ounces in last year’s quarter, according to the Aug. 8 earnings report.

Carlin operations produced 403,000 ounces in the second quarter on a 100% basis, up from 394,000 ounces last year, while Cortez Mine produced 178,000 ounces on a 100% basis, up from 158,000 ounces last year. Turquoise Ridge’s 100% production in Humboldt County totaled 112,000 ounces, down from 122,000 ounces in the 2022 quarter.

Phoenix Mine south of Battle Mountain produced 46,000 gold ounces on a 100% basis in the quarter, with copper production melded with gold, compared with 43,000 ounces in the second quarter of last year, and the Long Canyon Mine where mining has ended produced 5,000 ounces from residual leaching on the 100% basis, compared with 34,000 ounces in the 2022 quarter.

Barrick also reported that NGM commissioned ahead of schedule the first seven of a new 22-unit Komatsu 930 fleet of haul trucks. The rest of the 62 total trucks are scheduled to be commissioned over the next three years.

“We have purchased the Komatsu trucks for both Cortez and Carlin. Carlin trucks are expected to be delivered in 2024 and 2025,” NGM spokeswoman Natacia Eldridge said in a text. The trucks are electric.

Exploration is a focus companywide for Barrick, and Bristow said the focus is on adding reserves through exploration rather than looking for mergers or acquisitions to build reserves.

“Looking ahead to 2024, the completion of the prefeasibility study on the Lumwana Super Pit expansion project and the updated feasibility study on the Reko Diq project in Pakistan is expected to deliver organic growth over and above annual depletion in the group’s mineral reserves,” Simon Bottoms, mineral resource management and evaluation executive with Barrick, stated in the earnings announcement.

Lumwana is a copper operation in Zambia.

“Next year’s reserve growth is also expected to be supported by the completion of conversion drilling in the greater Leeville complex and elsewhere at NGM,” Bottoms said.

Elsewhere in Barrick’s mining realm, the company reported that the expansion project at Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic is progressing, with the process plant ramping up to full capacity. Barrick owns 60% of Pueblo Viejo and is the operator. Newmont owns 40%.

Regarding Porgera in Papua New Guinea, Bristow said Barrick is “at last nearing the end of the road toward the mine’s reopening.” The company has started upgrading the mining fleet there, as well as submitting a new mining lease application with plans to restart production by the end of this year.

Mining at Porgera was suspended in 2020 when the mining license wasn’t renewed.

Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp. posted record adjusted net income of $33.6 million, or 7 cents per share, a 133% increase over the share price for the second quarter of last year, and the company’s president and chief executive officer, Darren Hall, said he was enthused about exploration in Nevada and Nicaragua.

“With nine drill rigs active across all of our assets, I’m excited about the future,” he said in the earnings webcast.

The company’s adjusted net income of $33.6 million was more than double the $15.48 million, or 3 cents per share, in the second quarter of 2022, and net income without adjustments was $33.2 million, or 7 cents per share, compared with $15.43 million last year, or 3 cents per share.

“I am pleased to announce another exceptional quarter in which we delivered a third consecutive production record resulting in our strongest quarterly net income to date,” Hall said in the earnings announcement.

“As we continue to strengthen our balance sheet, we remain fiscally responsible by self-funding all exploration and organic growth from operation cash flow while increasing our cash position,” he said.

Total cash on hand at the end of the second quarter was $77 million.

Calibre reported free cash flow of $15.9 million in the second quarter, with help from the average realized gold price of $1,974 per ounce.

Hall said that with cash costs and all-in sustaining costs lower than budgeted, the company is on track to deliver full-year production and cost guidance and generate strong cash flow.

The company’s gold production guidance for the year is 250,000 to 275,000 ounces, with 40,000 to 45,000 of those ounces coming from Nevada. The AISC guidance for the year is $1,175 to $1,275 per ounce.

Total production in the second quarter was 68,776 ounces, up from 59,723 ounces in the 2022 quarter, and all-in sustaining costs were $1,239 per ounce, with Nicaragua operations showing $1,156 per ounce all-in sustaining costs, while Nevada was at $1,427 per ounce.

Pan Mine produced 10,384 ounces of gold in the second quarter, a little less than the 10,913 ounces produced in the 2022 quarter. Operations in Nicaragua produced 58,392 ounces, compared with 48,810 ounces of gold in the 2022 quarter.

Vancouver-based Calibre operates the Pan Mine in White Pine County, where they have seen drilling successes at the Dynamite North and Palomino targets immediately north and south of the current surface mine. The results have expanded zones with grades higher than Pan’s stated mineral resource grade of 0.4 grams of gold per ton.

Hall said the discoveries are helping the company better understand the potential at Pan, which Calibre acquired when it completed acquisition of Fiore Gold Ltd. in January 2022.

“In Nevada, new shallow, high-grade gold mineralization has been identified in proximity to the south pit, which is expected to positively impact grades as early as next year,” he said. “In Nicaragua, we continue to intersect high-grade mineralization along the VTEM Gold Corridor at Limon with continued anticipated conversion to year-end resources and reserves,” he said.

Calibre started a fourth open pit mine, Eastern Borosi, with ore deliveries to the Libertad mill in Nicaragua, and initial drilling yielded high-grade results from the past producing Talavera deposit within the Limon Mine Complex, according to the earnings report.

For the first half of the year, Calibre produced 134,526 ounces of gold companywide, compared with 111,621 ounces in the first half of last year, and all-in sustaining costs were at $1,239, a little less than the $1,244 per ounce costs in the first half of 2022, according to the earnings report.

Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Inc. announced that the Rochester Mine expansion in Nevada was 97% complete as of July 31 at a cost so far of $660 million, and the company reported an adjusted net loss of $20.2 million, or 6 cents per share, for the second quarter.

The adjusted net loss compared with an adjusted net loss of $13.1 million loss, or a loss of 5 cents per share, in the second quarter of last year. Coeur’s net loss without adjustments was $32.4 million, or a loss of 10 cents per share, compared with a loss of $77.4 million, or a loss of 28 cents per share, in the 2022 quarter.

Chicago-based Coeur produced 68,406 ounces of gold and 2.4 million ounces of silver in the second quarter, compared with 83,772 ounces of gold and 2.5 million ounces of silver in last year’s second quarter.

The average realized gold price was $1,809 per ounce and the average realized silver price was $23.91 in the second quarter.

“With the bulk of the multi-year expansion at Rochester now behind us, we look forward to beginning to deliver strong production growth and lower costs from Nevada’s largest primary silver mine,” said Mitchell Krebs, president and chief executive officer.

Krebs said in the earnings webcast that “we are just weeks away from delivering additional silver and gold production from the Stage 6 leach pad and the Merrill Crowe facility, which will be quickly followed by construction completion of the new three-stage crushing circuit.”

He said that once Rochester is in full production, it is expected to be one of the world’s largest operations of its kind with production rates two and a half times recent levels, and with lower production costs and the potential to extend and enhance the mine life from its large under-explored land position.

Coeur updated its estimate for the final cost for the Rochester expansion, reflecting additional contractor hours required to offset the loss of roughly 30 days of production due to lightning and rain and lower than planned productivity rates driven by a lack of qualified skilled labor.

Together with ongoing inflationary impacts and construction re-work because of issues with completed engineering designs, the company now expects the total cost of the Rochester expansion to be roughly $40 million to $60 million more than the earlier guidance of $650 million to $670 million to between $710 million and $730 million.

Michael “Mitch” Routledge, senior vice president and chief operating officer, said in the earnings call that Rochester’s haul-truck fleet is going from 14 trucks to 29, and “we’re on plan to be at 22 trucks by the end of 2023 and full complement by the end of 2024.”

He said Rochester added people for the processing plant and is bringing on truck drivers, with more employees to be hired “as needed” next year, so there isn’t a current shortage of labor for operations.

Rochester in Pershing County produced 682,656 ounces of silver and 6,134 ounces of gold in the second quarter, compared with 689,169 ounces of silver and 8,319 gold ounces in the 2022 quarter, Coeur reported.

Overall, Coeur has produced 42% of full-year guidance for gold and 45% of silver guidance, “which highlights our expectations for a strong second half,” Krebs said in the call.

The company expects to produce 10 million to 12 million ounces of silver this year and 304,000 to 352,000 ounces of gold. The gold guidance was reduced roughly 5% from earlier estimates because of lower production at Kensington in Alaska, which battled excessive spring runoff and paste backfill issues.

“Our Palmarejo gold-silver mine in northern Mexico – Coeur’s largest single operation – delivered another solid quarter and continues to showcase its large, prospective land position with additional positive exploration results,” Krebs said in the announcement.

Palmarejo produced 1.6 million ounces of silver and 23,216 ounces of gold in the second quarter, compared with 1.8 million ounces of silver and 27,109 ounces of gold in the 2022 quarter.

“Although Kensington had a weaker than anticipated second quarter, the team has worked hard to address first-half operational challenges in order to deliver a stronger second half,” Krebs said.

Kensington produced 13,193 ounces of gold in the second quarter, down from 27,866 ounces in the 2022 quarter.

Wharf, four miles southwest of Lead, South Dakota, produced 25,683 ounces of gold in the second quarter, up from 20,478 ounces in the 2022 quarter, and Routledge said Wharf received permitting from the state for a 50-acre expansion of mining operations.

He also said Wharf hit the milestone of 3 million ounces of gold production on June 23. The mine has 40 years of operation under its belt.

Looking at cost pressures, Thomas Whelan, senior vice president and chief financial officer, said in the earnings call that “we continue to see inflationary pressures on labor and power costs. These inflationary headwinds, combined with a stronger Mexican peso, have been partially offset by lower diesel costs.”

Coeur also reported that it added to its hedge position in the second quarter on silver production, and the report shows that total 2023 hedges include 111,498 gold ounces at $1,977 per ounce and 1.49 million silver ounces at $25.41 per ounce.

First Majestic

First Majestic Silver Corp., which owns the Jerritt Canyon property north of Elko and mines in Mexico, reported an adjusted net loss of $5.5 million, or 2 cents per share, for the second quarter, compared with a loss of $5.7 million, or 2 cents per share, in the 2022 quarter.

Net losses without adjustments totaled $17.5 million, or 6 cents per share, a big drop from the loss of $84.1 million, or 32 cents per share, in the second quarter of last year. The company stated that this year’s quarterly loss includes one-time severance and operational suspension payments at Jerritt Canyon of $8.4 million.

First Majestic also spent $5.1 million on severance and operational suspension costs in the first quarter at Jerritt Canyon as mine closure efforts continued after the March 20 announcement that mining was being suspended. The company is continuing exploration at Jerritt Canyon, however.

Revenues for the second quarter totaled $146.7 million, compared with $159.4 million in the 2022 quarter, with the revenue drop primarily due to the temporary suspension at Jerritt Canyon, which processed most of the remaining stockpiles and inventory during the quarter.

Jerritt Canyon produced 4,364 gold ounces in the second quarter.

When First Majestic released is announcement of preliminary production figures in late July, the company’s president and chief executive officer, Keith Neumeyer, said that all contractors were now offsite and ore processing suspended at Jerritt Canyon.

“We plan to continue advancing our exploration efforts at Jerritt Canyon following the recent drill results which demonstrate the robust exploration potential of this project,” he said then.

Vancouver-based First Majestic reported production of 6.3 million silver equivalent ounces in the second quarter, consisting of 2.6 million ounces of silver and 45,022 ounces of gold, compared with 7.7 million silver equivalent ounces in the second quarter of last year. Production in the 2022 quarter included nearly 2.78 million silver ounces and 59,391 gold ounces.

San Dimas produced nearly 1.7 million silver ounces and 20,509 gold ounces in the second quarter of this year, while Santa Elena produced 142,037 ounces of silver and 20,073 ounces of gold and La Encantana produced 800,543 silver ounces and 76 gold ounces.

All-in sustaining costs for all four operations totaled $21.54 per silver ounce, compared with $19.91 per ounce in the 2022 quarter, according to the earnings report.

The company reported a realized average silver price of $24.95 per ounce in the second quarter, up 4% over the 2022 quarter, and stated that First Majestic’s online bullion store sold 87,657 ounces of silver in the quarter at an average silver price of $27.30 per ounce, for a total of $2.4 million.

The cash dividend declared for the quarter was 0.0051 cents per share.

Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co. announced adjusted net income of $15.1 million, or 3 cents per share, and silver production of 3.83 million ounces in the second quarter, along with 35,251 ounces of gold production impacted by wildfires and operational changes at the Casa Berardi Mine in Quebec.

The Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho-based company posted a net loss applicable to common stockholders of $15.8 million, or a loss of 3 cents per share, compared with a loss of $13.66 million, or 3 cents per share, in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income in the 2022 quarter was $20.09 million.

Hecla reported the loss for the 2023 quarter included $5 million spent on increasing the ramp-up at Keno Hill in the Yukon, where the mill was restarted, and on impacts from the suspension of operations at Casa Berardi in June when fires closed access roads.

Silver production of 3.83 million ounces was up from the 3.55 million ounces produced in the second quarter of last year, while gold production was down from 45,719 ounces in the 2022 quarter mainly because of events at Casa Berardi.

Hecla still expects to produce 16 million to 17.5 million ounces of silver this year, but the company changed the gold production guidance to 140,000 to 160,000 ounces from 160,000 to 170,000 gold ounces. The all-in sustaining cost for silver is still at $10.25 to $11.50 per ounce, but the AISC for gold production is up to $2,000 to $2,250 per ounce from $1,975 to $2,050 per ounce.

Hecla’s president and chief executive officer, Phillips S. Baker Jr., said in the earnings call that the company “had a great quarter and silver production will be growing even faster now.”

He said that over the past five years there has been a 27% growth in revenue, a 79% growth in silver reserves and a 37% growth in production, and the company expects 40% production growth in the next three years and 20% growth “just this year.”

Hecla’s average realized silver price for the quarter was $23.67 per ounce, up from $20.68 per ounce in the 2022 quarter, and the average realized gold price was $1,969 per ounce, compared with $1,855 per ounce last year.

Baker said in the earnings report that Greens Creek Mine in Alaska “continued its strong and persistent performance, Lucky Friday produced the most silver in a quarter since 2000, and with the service hoist now operational, this mine is closer to achieving 425,000 ore tons in annual throughput by year-end, and we restarted the Keno Hill mill during the quarter.”

He said in the call that Hecla is “having our teething problems” at Keno Hill.

According to a CBC news report in July, Yukon mine inspectors found a series of problems at Keno Hill, such as sediment runoff from tailings facilities, poor storage of hazardous materials, discharged toxic water, and hydrocarbon stains on the ground.

Hecla took over Keno Hill after it acquired Alexco Resource Corp. in a deal finalized in September 2022.

Loren Roberts, Hecla’s senior vice president and chief operating officer who is retiring at the end of this year, said in the call that he is “encouraged by the progress at Keno Hill,” and he expects the mine to produce up to 4 million ounces of silver in 2024.

Keno Hill produced 184,264 ounces of silver in the second quarter, including from stockpiles.

At Casa Berardi, the mine is being converted to only open pit mining and has already closed the West underground operation while still mining at the East Mine.

“It becomes an open-pit-only operation in the future,” Roberts said.

He said $16 million in equipment is on site for use in the 160 Pit, and Hecla expects a gold production gap at Casa Berardi between 2028 and 2030 because of the conversion that includes permitting for higher grade ores.

“We are making the right decisions today to put Casa back on the path to cash flow generation and a brighter future,” Roberts said in the call.

Jobs are being affected, however, and Baker said that “the reality is that the mine has to be economic.” He said East Mine will remain open into 2024.

Roberts said Casa Berardi started the year with 650 employees and there are now 522, and he doesn’t expect more reductions other than through attrition until the closure of West Mine. He said some employees have already transitioned from the East Mine to open pit operations.

“Hecla is a silver company with a gold exposure, and we believe gold exposure will always be important to our portfolio for many reasons,” Baker said, reporting that those reasons include market diversification, hedging against higher silver volatility and providing scaled growth.

Casa Berardi produced 18,901 ounces of gold in the second quarter from underground and surface mining, compared with 33,335 gold ounces in the second quarter of last year, and all-in sustainable costs were at $2,147 per ounce, compared with $1,605 in the 2022 quarter.

Lucky Friday in Idaho produced 1.29 million ounces of silver in the quarter, up from nearly 1.23 million ounces in the 2022 quarter, with all-in sustaining costs at $14.24 per ounce, up from $9.91 per ounce last year. A new collective bargaining agreement reached in the first quarter increased labor costs and higher consumables costs.

Greens Creek produced 2.36 million ounces of silver in the second quarter, down from 2.41 million ounces in the 2022 quarter, and 16,351 ounces of gold, up from 12,413 ounces in the second quarter of last year.

Hecla additionally declared a dividend of 0.00625 cents per share for the second quarter.

Also in the second quarter, Hecla acquired ATAC Resources for $18.8 million in Hecla stock for more than 700 square miles of properties in the Yukon.

Although Hecla isn’t producing gold from properties in Nevada, it still has the Midas and Hollister exploration sites in Elko County, Fire Creek in Lander County, Aurora in Mineral County and Monte Cristo in Esmeralda County.

i-80 Gold

The adjusted net loss for i-80 Gold Corp. in the second quarter totaled $20.86 million, or a loss of 8 cents per share, and the Reno-based company reported gold sales of 4,329 ounces as it continues to explore and develop properties in Nevada.

The adjusted net loss compares with an adjusted net loss of $21.45 million, or a loss of 9 cents per share, in the second quarter of last year. The net loss without adjustments in the 2023 quarter was $15.96 million.

The gold was sold at an average realized price of $1,952 per ounce in the second quarter, compared with the average realized price of $1,811 per ounce in the 2022 quarter when 3,507 ounces were sold.

“Production came from residual leaching at Ruby Hill and Lone Tree and oxide material was put on the leach pad from Granite Creek,” said Chief Financial Officer Ryan Snow, who stated in the earnings call that it was “important to highlight that the company continues to invest in exploration, evaluation and development in 2023.”

He said i-80 Gold expects increased gold sales in the second half of the year.

Granite Creek is shipping refractory ore from its underground operations to the Twin Creeks processing facility operated by Nevada Gold Mines under an agreement reached when i-80 swapped its share of the Arturo Mine near Goldstrike north of Carlin to NGM for the Lone Tree property.

Processing of the refractory ore sent to Twin Creeks will begin once the contractual initial tonnage is delivered, according to i-80 Gold, which reported that mining to date at Granite Creek has encountered significantly more oxide mineralized material that expected. That meant fewer tons delivered to Twin Creeks, which is part of NGM’s Turquoise Ridge Complex near Granite Creek.

The company also said that starting in the second quarter Granite Creek began stockpiling oxide ore and is delivering that ore to a third party for processing under an ore sale agreement. During the second quarter, i-80 Gold sold 6,651 tons of oxide ore under the agreement for $2.8 million.

At Lone Tree along Interstate 80 in Humboldt County, i-80 Gold continued to advance an engineering study and cost estimate for restarting the autoclave processing facility there, with plans to process mineralized material from the Granite Creek, McCoy-Cove, and Ruby Hill underground mines.

Granite Creek’s underground mine is in operation, but McCoy-Cove’s underground project is still in the exploration stage, and the underground mine planned at Ruby Hill on the outskirts of the town of Eureka has yet to start. The company has permits to begin the portals at Ruby Hill, Matthew Gollatt, executive vice president of corporate and business development, reported.

Lone Tree also hosts residual leaching, and i-80 Gold reported Lone Tree produced and sold 2,700 ounces of gold from residual leaching during the second quarter at a realized gold price of $1,983 per ounce. For the first half of the year, it produced 3,363 ounces of gold.

The president and chief operating officer of i-80 Gold, Matthew Gili, said in the webcast that the company has two potential processing facilities. Lone Tree would process refractory gold, and “we are currently assessing retrofit plans to turn” the mill at Ruby Hill into a flotation plant for processing polymetallic ore being discovered at Ruby Hill.

He said Lone Tree will be the “hub of the hub and spoke business plan” for the company.

I-80 Gold expects McCoy-Cove to be the company’s highest grade gold deposit and to become the core asset in the hub and spoke business plan. Underground delineation drilling at McCoy-Cove continued in the second quarter.

The 13,350 feet of core drilled yielded extremely positive results, i-80 Gold said, reporting that one hole had 15.7 grams per ton over 22.5 meters (0.55 ounces per ton over 73.8 feet) and 18.9 grams per ton over 29.3 meters (0.67 opt over 96.13 feet).

Expenditures in the second quarter continued for the exploration ramp, hydrology studies, and engineering for dewatering and mining options, i-80 Gold reported.

At Ruby Hill, drilling in the second quarter focused on exploration and delineation of deposits. The company’s latest announcement was the discovery of a new high-grade gold and silver deposit called the Tyche Zone at an area called Graveyard flats.

The company’s chief executive officer, Ewan Downie, said in the discovery announcement that i-80 Gold has “now made seven new discoveries at Ruby Hill since we began testing new targets on the property in mid-2022.”

Ruby Hill’s residual leaching activities produced 1,629 ounces of gold in the second quarter. Mining of the Archimedes open pit at Ruby Hill ended in early 2022.

Snow summarized the second quarter in the company’s earnings report.

“In the second quarter, we continued to develop and completed ‘proof of concept’ mining on multiple zones at the Granite Creek mine, completed acquisition of Paycore Minerals to further consolidate the Eureka District, negotiated an Ore Sale and Purchase agreement for oxide mineralization, and recently completed an equity raise to bolster the company’s balance sheet.

“We continue to generate revenue from the Lone Tree and Ruby Hill residual leaching programs as we advance exploration and definition drilling at Granite Creek, McCoy-Cove, and Ruby Hill. With the additional capital raise, we will continue to advance i-80’s projects toward our ultimate goal of building a mid-tier Nevada-focused producer,” he said.

Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. announced adjusted net earnings of $167.6 million, or 14 cents per share, for the second quarter, and company executives were optimistic about projects at Round Mountain Mine in Nevada and nearby Gold Hill that will be extending the life of the mine.

The adjusted net earnings were up from $37.4 million, or 3 cents per share, in the second quarter of last year, and net earnings from continuing operations totaled $151 million, or 12 cents per share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $9.3 million, or 1 cent per share, in the 2022 quarter.

“We had a great second quarter, contributing to a strong first half of the year and positioning us to meet our full-year guidance,” the Toronto-based company’s president and chief executive officer, Paul Rollinson, said in the earnings webcast.

Full-year guidance is production of 2.1 million gold equivalent ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,320 per ounce.

Andrea Freeborough, executive vice president and chief financial officer, said Kinross is continuing to use a 5% inflation factor, and the company is seeing higher power costs in Nevada and higher labor costs companywide that she doesn’t expect to see go down.

She said oil prices are better but offset by higher royalty payments because of higher gold prices.

Kinross reported the average realized gold price was $1,976 per ounce in the second quarter, up from $1,872 per ounce in the 2022 quarter, and the Kinross board declared a 3-cent dividend for the 2023 quarter.

Rollinson said Kinross mines in the United States performed as planned, and he expects costs to come down next year as the Manh Choh Project in Alaska goes into production and there is more favorable mine sequencing in Nevada.

For the quarter, Kinross produced 555,036 gold equivalent ounces, up from 453,978 gold equivalent ounces, at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,296 per ounce, down from $1,335 per ounce in the 2022 quarter.

Round Mountain in Nye County produced 57,446 gold equivalent ounces in the second quarter, up slightly from 56,709 ounces in the second quarter of last year, while the other Kinross operation in Nevada, Bald Mountain in White Pine County, produced 39,321 gold equivalent ounces, down from 54,108 ounces in the 2022 quarter.

“At Round Mountain, we remain excited about the future. We are encouraged by ongoing optimization of the Phase X open pit and expect to complete the work later this year. Work on the underground decline at Phase X is progressing well and scheduled to begin definition drilling early next year,” Rollinson said in the webcast.

“We see potential for lower cost bulk underground mining opportunities at Phase X with further exploration opportunities,” he said.

Talking about Gold Hill, the nearby site that has been mined in the past, Rollinson said the project “continues to deliver strong exploration results.”

Ned Jalili, senior vice president and chief technical officer, said in the webcast that with the projects at Round Mountain, the mine should be a significant producer into the 2030s, and Gold Hill is showing potential for higher grade underground mining to supplement Phase X.

He also said 350 meters (1,148.3 feet) have been developed so far at the Phase X exploration decline. The decline is out of the Round Mountain open pit.

Kinross reported that it has completed Phase WI at Round Mountain and is continuing Phase W2 while progressing optimization work on the Phase S open pit that has shown positive initial results for reducing capital spending and strip ratio and improving economics. The company stated it will continue to study Phase S, and the associated ounces remain in reserves for future mining.

At Bald Mountain, production was lower than in the second quarter of last year because of fewer tons placed on the heap leach pads and lower ore grades. The company said in its earnings report that mining rates have ramped up following an unprecedented winter snowfall.

Fort Knox Mine near Fairbanks produced 69,438 gold equivalent ounces in the second quarter, down from 77,184 ounces in the 2022 quarter, while Tasiast in Mauritania produced 157,844 ounces, up from 129,140 ounces last year.

Paracatu in Brazil produced 164,243 ounces, up from 129,423 gold equivalent ounces in the 2022 quarter, and La Coipa in Chile produced 66,744 ounces, compared with 7,414 ounces last year.

Kinross additionally reported it is making excellent progress at its Great Bear exploration project in Red Lake, Ontario, and it is progressing studies and permitting for an advanced exploration program that would allow for an underground decline for additional exploration and bulk sampling.

“At Great Bear, we are pleased to have recently signed an Advanced Exploration Agreement with our partners, the Wabauskang and Lac Seul First Nations, on whose traditional territories the project is located,” Rollinson said.

Kinross also reported that it has suspended its share buyback program to focus on debt reduction.

McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc. reported an adjusted net loss of $13 million, or 27 cents per share, and a consolidated net loss of $21.6 million in the second quarter, citing lower grades and recovery times at the Gold Bar Mine in Nevada that are expected to improve in the second half of the year.

“The outlook for the second half of the year is significantly better,” Rob McEwen, chairman and chief owner of Toronto-based McEwen Mining, said in the second-quarter earnings call.

He said in the report that “this year started with operational challenges at both Gold Bar and San Jose. San Jose appears to have turned the corner, and we are confident that the plan in place for Gold Bar will do the same.”

The adjusted loss measuring the company’s 100% owned precious metals business, compares with an adjusted net adjusted loss of $1.9 million, or 4 cents per share, in the second quarter of last year, and McEwen Mining stated the consolidated loss of $21.6 million, or 46 cents per share, compared with a loss of $12.5 million, or 26 cents per share in the 2022 quarter.

The consolidated loss was driven by an investment of $28.5 million in the Los Azules copper project in Argentina to complete the drilling program and publish an updated preliminary economic assessment, according to the earnings report.

“The story of Los Azules keeps getting better and better,” McEwen said. “With strong financing, an updated preliminary economic assessment showing robust economics, unparalleled partners in Rio Tinto (through Nuton) and Stellantis, and potentially game-changing copper leaching technology, we could see Los Azules provide a model for how the mine of the future should look.”

The preliminary economic assessment shows a mineral resource estimate of 10.9 billion pounds of copper, with the potential for an average annual rate of copper cathode production of 401 million pounds during the first five years of operation and 322 million pounds a year over the 27-year mine life.

“Our biggest single asset with the greatest near-term potential to increase our share value is our 52% owned subsidiary McEwen Copper,” McEwen said.

McEwen Mining owns 52% of McEwen Copper Inc., which holds a 100% interest in Los Azules and the Elder Creek exploration project in Nevada.

McEwen Mining stated that six exploration drill holes have been completed at the Elder Creek Project operated by Kennecott Exploration Co., a subsidiary of Rio Tinto. Kennecott has the option to earn a 60% interest in Elder Creek from McEwen Mining by investing $18 million over a maximum of seven years.

Operating mines that include the Fox Complex in Canada, San Jose in Argentina and Gold Bar produced 28,700 ounces of gold and 571,210 ounces of silver in the second quarter, or 35,700 gold equivalent ounces. They produced 27,600 ounces of gold and 704,600 ounces of silver in the 2022 quarter.

Gold Bar produced 7,900 gold equivalent ounces in the quarter, up from 5,100 ounces in the 2022 quarter, and McEwen Mining stated that despite historic difficulties at the mine in Eureka County, it is confident in the plan to ramp up gold production. The ramp-up would lower costs and increase profitability.

Gold Bar will mine 25% higher grades in the second half of the year by prioritizing from the Pick open pit, which also allows for a 33% lower strip ratio and faster leaching recoveries, according to the earnings report.

Based on the plan, McEwen expects Gold Bar to meet its production guidance of 42,000 to 48,000 gold equivalent ounces this year. Two drills will be active in the second half of the year, with one drill outside the mining area testing the Wall Fault, which the company said it believes is a primary feeder fault for mineralization at Gold Bar.

Chief Operating Officer William Shaver said in the earnings call that the goal of the exploration drilling at Gold Bar is “two or three-fold. First, we’re drilling the perimeters for ore that will be mined in the relatively near future – next year or the year after. The second part is finding more ore we can mine in the future.”

He said the company also is trying to better understand strip ratios and separate any carbonaceous ore from oxide ore.

Additionally, Shaver said that deeper drilling is “kind of exploring for perhaps some elephants similar to properties north of us,” referring to Nevada Gold Mines’ Cortez gold mine and gold projects in Lander and Eureka County.

He also said recent drilling at the closed Atlas Mine owned by McEwen “didn’t turn out as positive as we hoped.”

The all-in sustaining costs at Gold Bar in the second quarter were $2,585 per ounce, compared with $2,108 per ounce in the 2022 quarter, and McEwen said the higher costs during the 2023 quarter included additional costs associated with expansion of the heap leach pad that is expected to be completed in the third quarter.

The Fox Complex produced 10,400 gold equivalent ounces in the second quarter, down from 11,200 ounces in the 2022 quarter, and the San Jose Mine produced 10,500 ounces of gold and 569,740 ounces of silver for McEwen’s 49% share, compared with 11,100 ounces of gold and 704,600 ounces of silver in last year’s quarter.

McEwen reported that the team at San Jose has been quick to respond to difficulties in the first quarter that resulted in an increase in production and lower costs. The mine is expected to produce 66,000 to 74,000 gold equivalent ounces for McEwen’s share.

Newmont Corp.

Newmont Corp.’s gold production was down at 1.24 million ounces of gold in the second quarter, including 287,000 ounces from its share of Nevada Gold Mines, and the company posted lower adjusted net income of $266 million, or 33 cents per share, as the company dealt with several issues.

The attributable gold production for the quarter compared with 1.5 million ounces in the second quarter of last year, but Newmont stated that production is weighted toward the second half of the year and the company still expects to meet production guidance of between 5.7 million and 6.3 million gold ounces.

Production boosts in the second half of the year are coming from Ahafo and Akyem in Ghana, Tanami in Australia, Cerro Negro in Argentina and the Nevada Gold Mines and Pueblo Viejo joint ventures, Newmont said in its July 20 earnings announcement.

Newmont owns 38.5% of NGM, with Barrick Gold Corp. as the 61.5% owner and operator, and Newmont owns 40% of Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic. Barrick owns the remaining 60% and operates Pueblo Viejo.

NGM’s production for the quarter for Newmont’s share was down slightly from 290,000 ounces in the 2022 quarter, and six-month gold production from NGM was down 5% to 548,000 ounces for Newmont’s share, compared with the first six months of last year.

Newmont’s adjusted net income for the quarter compared with $362 million, or 46 cents per share, in the second quarter of 2022, despite higher gold prices. Net income from continuing operations was $153 million, down from $379 million in the second quarter of last year, and all-in sustaining costs per ounce were $1,472 per ounce, compared with $1,199 per ounce in the 2022 quarter.

The average realized gold price in the second quarter was $1,965 per ounce, compared with $1,836 in the 2022 quarter. The gold price on the New York market at mid-day July 20 was $1,967 per ounce, and Newmont shares were at $42.86, down $2.32.

Analysts had estimated Newmont’s earnings per share in the second quarter would be more than 40 cents, rather than 33 cents, according to news reports.

Chief Financial Officer Karyn Ovelmen reported $40 million in free cash flow was driven by higher gold prices, while costs for the Newcrest Mining transaction in the second quarter totaled $21 million, and there were $42 million in unrealized net losses on investments in the quarter.

Newmont’s acquisition of Australia-based Newcrest is expected to close in November.

Free cash flow in the 2022 quarter was much higher at $514 million because of lower operating cash flow and higher capital expenditures in the 2023 quarter, the earnings report states.

The company’s board declared a 40-cent dividend for the quarter, which is down from 55 cents declared in the second quarter of 2022 but still within established dividend calibrations.

President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Palmer of the Denver-based company said in the earnings call that “while I’m not happy with the ultimate financial results for the second quarter, I’m very comfortable” with Newmont decisions on four fronts.

“Our business is underpinned by the industry’s strongest balance sheet and a global portfolio with the size and scale to make decisions that deliver on our strategy. We remain on track to achieve our full-year guidance,” he said in the earnings announcement.

Those decisions included suspending operations at Penasquito in Mexico in June to find a resolution to a dispute with the leadership of the National Union of Mine and Metal Workers of the Mexican Republic, and evacuating and temporarily shutting down the Eleonore Mine in Canada in June because of wildfires.

Palmer said in the earnings call that Newmont had an agreement for profit-sharing with the union and those shares were paid, but union leaders are now demanding more than double the amount paid. He said the company “remains firm” in its resolve.

In the call, he also said some 2,000 people are not being paid at this time because the union isn’t paying the workers.

Chief Operating Officer Rob Atkinson said the Eleonore Mine is ramping up again now that the threat from the fires in Quebec has abated.

Newmont paused mining for two weeks at Cerro Negro to complete inspections of the underground mine for safety, and at Akyem they processed low-grade stockpiles originally planned for the fourth quarter and optimized the mine plan to safely extract the maximum ore from the pit, according to the company.

The company also stated that cost pressures are continuing to stabilize companywide. Palmer said roughly half of those pressures are for labor, including employees and contractors. He said costs for such products as cyanide, explosives and steel for grinding balls are also holding their own, while natural gas costs are slipping, as well as diesel costs.

Newmont also reported 256,000 ounces of gold equivalent production in the quarter from copper, silver, lead and zinc, down 22% from 256,000 ounces, primarily due to the suspension at Penasquito.

Reporting on projects, Newmont stated that Tanami Expansion 2 will extend mine life beyond 2040 with construction of a new shaft and supporting infrastructure, Ahafo North expands the footprint in Ghana with four open pits and a stand-alone mill, and Pamour at the Porcupine Mine in Canada maintains production beyond 2024.

Another expansion project is at Cerro Negro to extend mine life beyond 2030, but Newmont deferred for at least two years the Yanacocha Sulfides in Peru due to portfolio optimization. That decision reduced expected capital outlay by $300 million in 2024, according to the earnings report.

Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd., which is developing the South Railroad Project in Nevada, reported adjusted net earnings for the second quarter of $14 million, or 5 cents per share, and gold production of 29,058 ounces.

Net income without adjustments was $12.8 million in the quarter, and revenue totaled $59.3 million, compared with a loss of $597,000 in the second quarter of last year. Adjusted net income in the 2022 quarter was $10.99 million, or 4 cents per share.

The average realized gold price was $1,975 per ounce in the second quarter of this year.

All the gold production came from Camino Rojo in Mexico at an all-in sustaining cost of $698 per ounce. The mine’s production for the first six months of the year totaled 54,968 ounces, according to the earnings report.

The company stated it is on track to meet its 2023 guidance of 100,000 to 110,000 ounces of gold production for the year. All-in sustaining costs for the year have been reduced, however, to $700 to $800 per ounce from $750 to $850 per ounce.

Jason Simpson, Vancouver-based Orla’s president and chief executive officer, said in the earnings call that resequencing the mine plan at Camino Rojo will reduce the strip ratio of the open pit until the end of the year, and that will lead to the lower costs.

The mine went into commercial production in April 2022.

“Orla endeavors to be a predictable and consistent gold producer and cash generator. Camino Rojo’s operational performance supports these objectives, and we are on target to deliver on our 2023 plan,” Simpson said in the earnings report.

“Our exploration efforts also continue to generate positive returns, and we remain committed to a systematic approach to unlocking value,” he said.

Simpson said in the earnings call that drilling is ramping up at South Railroad in Elko County south of Carlin, and “first drilling will be at the North Bullion and Dark Star targets before extending to multiple targets across our large land position.”

That land package on the Carlin Trend is 51,892 acres.

Drilling began late in the second quarter, and Orla stated that exploration objectives are to upgrade and increase resources at satellite deposits and look for new mineralization.

Orla is in the process of preparing for the environmental impact statement process with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management for South Railroad for the proposed heap-leach mine. Simpson said the company expects the BLM to issue a notice of intent to start the draft EIS later this year or early next year.

Once the notice of intent is published, the BLM can begin scoping meetings as part of the EIS development. Orla said in the earnings report it has hired SWCA Environmental Consultants to manage the EIS process.

Even before the BLM issues the record of decision for the project, Orla reported it plans to award an engineering, procurement and construction management contract so detailed engineering can begin for the planned construction of the mine.

Orla is planning an open pit operation at South Railroad that would produce 152,000 ounces of gold per year, with a mine life of eight plus years and continued exploration potential. South Railroad has 1.6 million ounces of proven and probable reserves and 1.8 million ounces of measured and indicated gold resources.

Orla Mining acquired the South Railroad Project when it acquired Gold Standard Ventures a year go in a court-approved plan of arrangement. The deal also gave Orla the Lewis Project, a prospective land package on the Battle Mountain Trend.

The company reported spending $10.5 million on exploration during the second quarter at Camino Rojo and at regional targets in Panama.

At Camino Rojo, the company reported significant results from infill drilling of the sulfides mineral resource, on the extension of the sulfide mineralization and in the regional exploration program. Orla said exploration encountered the first visible gold outside of the Camino Rojo deposit.

Additional drilling in the Camino Rojo sulfide extension target area will continue throughout this year, according to Orla.

At Cerro Quema in Panama, exploration drilling was completed in the first half of this year, focused at the La Pelona target where low-grade, near-surface oxide mineralization was intersected. Cerro Quema is a copper and gold project.

Orla said the mine environmental permitting process for Cerro Quema is ongoing, and the company is awaiting final approval of a 10-year extension for the mining concessions. Once concessions are renewed, Orla said it can consider a construction decision.

SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. posted adjusted net earnings of $75.1 million, or 37 cents per share, for the second quarter, up from the second quarter of last year, and production of 156,625 gold equivalent ounces in the quarter, slightly down from last year.

For the first half of the year, the company produced 303,518 gold equivalent ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $1,663 per ounce. SSR’s executive chairman, Rod Antal, said in the earnings call that the company has established a platform for at least 700,000 ounces of annual production “over the remainder of the decade.”

The Denver-based company that operates the Marigold Mine in Nevada also reported that Marigold at Valmy produced 60,443 ounces of gold in the second quarter at all-in sustaining costs of $1,656 per ounce and added four new haul trucks for waste stripping. SSR stated earlier that the stripping is at the Red Dot deposit.

Production at Marigold was up from 40,769 ounces in the second quarter of last year due to more tons stacked and the timing of leach recoveries, and SSR stated that no further delays to gold recovery are expected this year.

“As we close the first half of 2023, our consolidated operating and financial results have generally been well aligned to our initial expectations, with output from Copler, Marigold and Puna partially offset by the slower start of the year at Seabee,” Antal said.

Seabee is in Saskatchewan. Puna is in Argentina, and Copler is in Turkey.

Antal said Seabee is positioned for better production in the second half of the year, and ore grades improved in July.

Gold production at Seabee totaled 16,428 ounces in the second quarter, while Copler produced 52,031 gold ounces in the quarter and Puna produced 2.3 million ounces of silver. All-in sustaining costs companywide for gold equivalent production in the second quarter were $1,633 per ounce.

“In the second half of the year, we expect all four of our operations to deliver improved consolidated production of approximately 400,000 gold equivalent ounces at reduced costs, resulting in strong free cash flow generation,” Antal said.

The company’s net income attributable to shareholders for the second quarter totaled $74.87 million, or 37 cents per share, about the same as the adjusted net income for the quarter. This compared with $58.49 million, or 28 cents per share, in the 2022 quarter. Free cash flow totaled $22.4 million.

SSR’s average realized gold price for the second quarter was $1,963 per ounce, compared with $1,861 per ounce in the 2022 quarter, and the average realized silver price was $24.61 per ounce, up from $19.64 per ounce in the second quarter of last year, according to the earnings report.

“Given our expectations for a strong second half of 2023, we have been very active with our capital returns program, repurchasing over $45 million shares in the first half of the year. Combined with our base dividend, we are on track to exceed $100 million in capital returns in 2023, or a 3.4% yield,” Antal said.

SSR’s chief financial officer, Allison White, said in the earnings presentation that the company has returned more than $400 million to shareholders over the past three years, and the board declared a dividend for the quarter of 7 cents per share.

She also said that “with respect to inflation, we’ve seen an improvement in diesel and power prices across the portfolio but note that the consumables pricing and labor cost pressures do remain a headwind.”

Antal said in the earnings announcement that “from a growth perspective, we continue to advance technical work to support anticipated updated life of mine plans at Copler and Marigold,” adding that waste stripping has started at Cakmaktepe Extension at Copler in Turkey with the first gold production expected this year.

Bill MacNevin, executive vice president of operations and sustainability, said in the webcast that the upcoming technical report for Marigold includes two years of exploration drilling.

The company’s slide presentation includes an update on opportunities at Marigold, stating that New Millennium hosts potential as a larger, consolidated pit, and current exploration is focused on additional oxide ore that complements or extends the existing mine plan.

SSR Mining also wrote that there is potential longer-term production from Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley oxide deposits south-southwest of New Millennium, and there is exploration for structurally controlled sulfide mineralization potential.

SSR Mining additionally reported it has begun initial site preparation at the Hod Maden Gold-Copper Project in Turkey. The company acquired up to a 40% interest and immediate operation control of the development project for an aggregate consideration of $270 million, including a $120 million upfront cash payment. ￼