“I’m an environmentalist, which means I’ve got some practice in saying no. It’s what we do,” Bill McKibben said at the start of his cover story for the May/June issue of Mother Jones magazine. The story is titled, “Yes in our backyards.”

“In a world where giant corporations, and the governments they too often control, ceaselessly do dangerous and unnecessary things, saying no is a valuable survival skill for civilizations,” McKibben wrote. “But we’re at a hinge moment now, when solving our biggest problems—environmental but also social—means we need to say yes to some things: solar panels and wind turbines and factories to make batteries and mines to extract lithium.”

He talked about the complexity of the issues involved.

“We don’t just live in a community; we also live on a planet where carbon crosses jurisdictional boundaries shortly after we spew it into the air,” McKibben said. “And so protecting one’s backyard from any change has to be balanced against the cost it will impose on the larger whole.”

“If Indigenous groups don’t want a lithium mine on sacred territory in Nevada, that’s a reasonable argument; repeating the mistakes of our history at this point is truly unforgivable. And of course all this is complicated by the fact that if we can’t make a quick energy transition, then the impact of that will be felt most by the poorest …”

McKibben talked about a report published by Thea Riofrancos.

“Riofrancos, who has done much work in Latin American mining regions, described the havoc that lithium extraction may wreak, and then explained that we’d need a lot less of it if Americans would simply drive smaller cars and take the bus more.”

McKibben said that “her report doesn’t call for a ban on lithium mining (though it may be used to that end). But the report also doesn’t try to calibrate the relative costs of delay—that slowing down lithium mining likely means extending the years we keep on mining coal …”

“The general tactic used by the opponents of projects—delay it until it goes away—is in effect a form of climate denial,” McKibben wrote.

When I toured the Black Butte Copper Project in Montana this summer with a group of college students, many of them in environmental studies, these subjects came up in the conversations.

Nancy Schlepp, the vice president of communications for the Black Butte project, said she recently visited with a water specialist at a conference.

“He spent his entire career protecting water systems and being against natural resource projects, mainly mining, and he said now that he’s learned and studied modern mining for the last year, he’s come to the conclusion that you can protect the systems.”

The water specialist said to her, “We’re going to have to change our language from ‘not in my backyard’ to ‘yes in my backyard.’ We’ve got to start thinking about being a YIMBY, and doing better instead of not doing.”

McKibben said that environmentalists are going to have to sometimes make the tough choice to back off and let a project proceed.

But in the mining world there is also the possibility that environmentalists could sometimes shift from a confrontational approach to a more collaborative approach – looking at ways to help keep pushing a project along in its effort to minimize its environmental footprint.

Here’s an example of one instance where environmentalists could take a different approach.

On April 13 the Nevada legislature had a hearing on AB 313, which would require many mines to fill in open pit mine sites to prevent the formation of pit lakes. The bill seems to have fallen to the wayside for now, but at the hearing members of the public said they are in favor of clean water, and filling in pit lakes sounds like a good idea, whereas people representing the mining industry – many of them familiar with the science involved with mine sites and water—said the requirement would be almost unworkable in some cases, could harm the environment, and could be devastating to the mining industry in Nevada.

Environmental groups said there is a lot of public support for this bill, and those speaking against it are highly paid people from the mining industry who are probably twisting the truth in order to maintain the industry’s high profits, so therefore the bill should be passed.

If the bill did pass and mine projects were shut down as a result, that could put Nevadans out of jobs, and the metals that we are going to use might be mined in another country with lax environmental standards and shipped here.

An alternative takeaway from the hearing on the bill could be: The testimony shows there is a lot of public concern about the environment and Nevada’s water, but mining industry people say this bill will not work, so let’s promote having scientists work together to study these issues. That might take a while – but lots of processes in the mining world take quite a bit of time.

The people studying the best ways to help ensure the cleanest possible environment and water for Nevada’s future will look at all the options as new technologies are developed in our rapidly changing world. In this issue of Mining the West there is a story about Tersa Earth, which is developing processes for having microbes clean up mine tailings water. Maybe this will become a better way to deal with the pit lake issue than requiring open pits to be backfilled.

During the tour of the Black Butte Copper Project Schlepp said, “We’re all going to be better off if we find the 80% that we agree on and choose to work on that together.”