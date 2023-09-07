The U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration has released its final report on the Jan. 23, 2023 fatal accident at the Meikle Mine in Nevada Gold Mines’ Goldstrike Underground operation. The Goldstrike Mine is in Eureka County north of Carlin.

The report said Alejandro Castaneda, a 49-year-old technician with over 19 years of experience, was killed while standing on a scissor lift along with another miner to remove a chiller pipe suspended from the mine roof. As the other miner removed the pipe’s coupling, the pipe forcefully came apart, and a rush of water pushed Castaneda off the scissor lift and he fell to the floor below.

Following its investigation of the accident MSHA issued an order and two citations to Nevada Gold Mines. One citation said NGM did not ensure that the miner used fall protection while working where there was a danger of falling. The other said there was a failure to conduct an adequate workplace examination to make sure there was not water pressure in the line before work began.

MSHA has not yet issued the proposed penalties for the violations.

Following a fatal accident at NGM’s Cortez underground operations on Feb. 14, 2022, in which a lube truck backed over the edge of an open stope, MSHA said NGM “engaged in aggravated conduct constituting more than ordinary negligence” and issued two orders and one citation to NGM after the investigation of the accident was completed in 2023. The citation and one of the orders each carried a penalty of $85,580, and the penalty for the other order was $54,918, for a total of $226,078. The MSHA website says these penalties are currently being contested.

MSHA penalties issued to NGM’s underground operations so far in 2023 come to a total of $232,194. The total penalties issued to NGM underground operations were $42,282 in 2022, $83,025 in 2021, $15,432 in 2020, and $6,076 in 2019.

The MSHA report on the Jan. 23 fatality at the Meikle Mine said Castaneda and the other miner disconnected and removed a 20-foot section of the empty supply-side water pipe without incident. When the return-side pipe forcefully came apart and the water pushed Castaneda off the scissor lift, the miner who had removed the coupling was inundated with water. The report said this miner was “seriously hurt” in the incident. A third miner moved the scissor lift forward to get away from the flow of water. The two miners went back to Castaneda, who was about ten feet down the travelway.

The accident happened at around 12:35 p.m. A fourth miner who was tramming a mucker/loader through the area called “mayday” over the mine communication system. Mine Emergency Medical Services came to the accident scene and began cardiopulmonary resuscitation on Castaneda and transported him to the surface. A MedX AirOne flight crew arrived and took over care of Castaneda. A doctor pronounced Castaneda dead at 1:52 p.m.

The MSHA report explained that the two ten-inch metal pipes being removed were part of a closed loop chiller system that had been abandoned. The chiller pipe system ran from the chiller buildings on the surface to the 1600-foot underground level.

Both the supply and return pipes had isolation valves. One set of isolation valves was about 60 feet away from the accident location. These valves were closed. The report said the closed valves on the return pipe near the thrust block, along with the closed isolation valve on the return line 60 feet away from the accident site left water trapped in the return chiller pipe which was pressurized by up to 1,600 feet of water column all the way back to the surface.

“If full, this entrapped water column pressurized the return chiller pipe with an estimated 700 pounds per square inch of water pressure due to gravity,” the report said.

The MSHA investigator was not able to determine how much water was in the pipe at the time of the accident.

According to the report, NGM has a procedure in place which requires miners “to identify and isolate all energy sources, turn off and lock the main feed valves, and open relief valves to release stored energy. On the day of the accident, the miners did not follow these steps before removing the pipe.”

The report said all three miners at the scene had conducted workplace examinations, but these examinations were not adequate because they did not identify that there was pressurized water in the pipe. Two of the examination records were found on the travelway but were illegible due to the water and mud.

The scissor lift had multiple tie-off posts for D-rings on the deck. The report said “Castaneda had a fall protection harness on but was not tied off to anything.”

The MSHA report said NGM has “retrained miners in their existing policy to know and use fall protection procedures while working from the scissor lift,” and has “retrained miners in their existing procedure to check for all forms of stored energy in systems and equipment prior to beginning work and to ensure that proper lock out/tag out procedures are implemented before conducting any task.”

“The MSHA report on the investigation of the Goldstrike Underground fatality on January 23, 2023, is a reminder to us all that nothing is more important than the health, safety, and wellbeing of our employees and contractors,” NGM said in a statement. “We mourn the loss of our fellow miner, Alex Castaneda, and our thoughts and prayers remain with Alex’s family, friends, and coworkers. NGM is focused on ensuring the personal safety of each and every one of our employees and contractors in the workplace.”