The U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration is proposing to enact stricter rules to reduce miners’ exposure to silica dust. But some people involved with the metal/nonmetal side of the mining industry say that while it is important to protect coal miners from silica dust exposure, placing the same stringent requirements on metal/nonmetal mines will accomplish very little while greatly increasing costs and possibly putting some small mines out of business.

“We heard the testimonies of some of these guys in their 30s with advanced cases of silicosis and pneumoconiosis, and that's terrible and tragic, but we just don't see that in metal/nonmetal,” said DJ Schmutz, an industrial hygienist who is the director of operations for MSHA Safety Services, a Wyoming company which does training and industrial hygiene consulting for about 300 mining companies across the United States.

Schmutz traveled to testify in person at the hearings which were held on the proposed MSHA silica rule in Arlington, Virginia on Aug. 3 and in Denver, Colorado on Aug. 21. He said his business has slowed down the past month and a half as they have put a lot of time into putting together data on the negative impacts the new silica rule would have on the metal/nonmetal mining community.

Schmutz said the additional testing requirements would significantly increase revenues for MSHA Safety Services if the new silica rules go into effect.

“But it's going to be negative for the mining community, so we've had to speak out against it,” Schmutz said.

When MSHA published a notice about the proposed silica rule on July 13, the deadline for comments was Aug. 28. Several mining companies and state mining associations asked for the deadline to be extended at least into December to allow more time to gather information in order to be able to submit informed comments. MSHA extended the comment period by two weeks, so comments are now due on Sept. 11.

“The Nevada Mining Association gathered a working group of industrial health experts and attorneys to assess the proposal, which is 466 pages long and quite complex,” said Dana Bennett, the NVMA’s interim president. “In essence, it seeks to treat metal/nonmetal mines like coal mines without acknowledging the vast differences among these facilities. We are certainly concerned about this proposal and are working diligently to prepare detailed comments to meet Monday’s deadline.”

Bennett said the large working group has been meeting weekly and assigning different sections of MSHA’s proposed rule to different groups of people for review. She said the most recent version she has seen of the comments they have put together is 30 pages.

The rule

In its announcement on the silica rule MSHA said, “The proposed rule would require mine operators to maintain miners’ Permissible Exposure Limit to respirable crystalline silica at or below 50 micrograms per cubic meter of air for a full shift exposure, calculated as an 8-hour time weighted average. If a miner’s exposure exceeds the limit, the proposed rule would require operators to take immediate corrective actions to come into compliance.”

The rule also requires action to be taken if the amount of silica goes above 25 micrograms per cubic meter of air.

MSHA’s previous standard set the silica limit at around 100 micrograms.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration enacted a rule on March 24, 2016 reducing the acceptable silica limit from 100 to 50 micrograms per cubic meter of air, but that rule does not apply to mining.

“OSHA estimates that when the final rule on Occupational Exposure to Respirable Crystalline Silica becomes fully effective, it will save more than 600 lives annually and prevent more than 900 new cases of silicosis - an incurable and progressive disease - each year,” an OSHA press release said. “The agency also estimates the final rule will provide net benefits of about $7.7 billion per year.”

Schmutz pointed out that OSHA allowed a 180-day comment period for their silica rule, and they gave general industry almost two and a half years to implement the new rules. MSHA is only allowing a 60-day comment period, and 120 days to implement the new rules.

“We’re working with a bunch of our clients to try to put comments together,” Schmutz said. “But you can't get quality comments and actually get good data in 60 days. That’s not anywhere near enough time. It's really frustrating.”

Silicosis cases

One explanation for MSHA’s push to enact the new silica rule is that cases of “black lung” among coal miners has been increasing in recent years. A March 14, 2023 story by Taylor Sisk for Kaiser Health News said, “the number of miners diagnosed with the often-deadly disease declined for decades, after federal officials introduced regulations more than 50 years ago. But … the numbers have climbed precipitously as mining techniques have evolved to extract increasingly hard-to-reach coal reserves.”

“In mines,” Sisk wrote, “silica exposure comes from drilling into sandstone, which has become more common as thick coal seams peter out and miners move more rock to reach smaller veins.”

Schmutz said that after recently receiving some help in how to use MSHA’s online Mine Data Retrieval System he did some research into reports of lung disease. He said he found that there were 1,180 documented cases of miners diagnosed with silicosis in the past 10 years. Almost all of the miners with silicosis were coal miners. Schmutz said 1,160 of the cases were coal miners, and there were only 20 metal/nonmetal miners diagnosed with silicosis in the last 10 years. And Schmutz pointed out that around 91 percent of the miners in the U.S. are in metal/nonmetal mines, and only around nine percent are coal miners.

At MSHA’s hearing in Denver on the silica rule, Dr. Jeremy Hua, a pulmonologist at National Jewish Health in Denver, said that there is a low number of diagnosed cases of lung disease among metal/nonmetal miners because testing has not been required for them as it has been for coal miners.

“Over the more than two decades of the Miners Clinic program at National Jewish Health, thousands of miners have volunteered to undergo medical screening, including hundreds of metal and nonmetal miners,” Hua said. “A recent review of our clinic data shows that chest x-rays detected pneumoconiosis or dust-related lung disease in a quarter of the metal and nonmetal miners in our screening clinic. And our clinic represents only a small sample of workers in the metal and nonmetal industry. But without widespread, regular, high-quality medical screening and analysis of the findings, it is impossible to know how many metal and nonmetal miners have irreversible, work-related lung disease.”

Schmutz later commented that he thought that any documented cases of pneumoconiosis or silicosis would have to be reported for workers’ compensation and would show up on the MSHA website, but he was only able to find the 20 cases of silicosis among metal/nonmetal miners there.

The costs

Schmutz said he believes the large amount of money which would be spent by metal/nonmetal mining companies to comply with the new silica regulations would be much better spent on safety measures and training in order to reduce the number of mining fatalities. As of Sept. 8, there have been 31 mining fatalities in 2023, according to MSHA’s website. On the other hand, over 10 years there have been 20 metal/nonmetal miners diagnosed with silicosis, and many of them do not have symptoms.

MSHA’s cost analysis of its new silica rule estimated that the rule would cost an average of $56.1 million per year in 2021 dollars, but that by preventing 410 deaths and 1,420 cases of silicosis over the first 60 years after the silica rule goes into effect, the estimated monetary benefit will be about $212.8 million per year.

At MSHA’s hearing in Denver on the silica rule, Schmutz said he estimated that for small mine operators, the costs of complying with the new silica rule will be at least ten times higher than what MSHA had estimated.

Dana Bennett said the silica rule cost forecasts she has heard from Nevada miners has been concerning. She commented that she has found that agencies’ estimates of the costs of implementing a new rule may turn out to be incorrect.

“Truly understanding the business model and the impact that a rule will have on a business is a continuous challenge in a regulated environment,” Bennett said. “And that's true with any business, not just mining. The folks who are developing the rules don't necessarily work in that business and do not understand all of the nuances, and so often those cost estimates that are presented are not as realistic as they as they could be.”

“Ultimately, it's going to be easier for a lot of operators to shut down than to comply with the new standard,” Schmutz predicted at the MSHA hearing in Denver on the silica rule. “A couple of citations and they will shut down. And what is that going to do? We still have our infrastructure needs. We're going to be buying, but instead of buying locally, we're going to be buying from metropolitan areas and we're going to be outsourcing from other countries which don't have any safety controls in place.”