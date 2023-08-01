After suspending mining at its Pumpkin Hollow mine east of Yerington, Nevada a year ago, Nevada Copper says progress is continuing with financing, development mining and exploration as the company works toward restarting operations at the mine.

On April 4, 2022 Nevada Copper announced it had achieved a record monthly production of 1,300 dry metric tons of copper concentrates during the previous 30 days. But on June 6 the company announced that the underground mine had encountered operational and geotechnical challenges in the latter part of May. In July the company announced that mining had been suspended.

In May of this year Nevada Copper announced a financing package providing up to $115 million to advance the ramp-up of the Pumpkin Hollow underground mine, with the goal of achieving nameplate production capacity of 5,000 tons per day by the end of 2023.

In the spring Nevada Copper awarded a 66,000-foot underground lateral development contract to Small Mine Development. On June 1 SMD began mine development work at Pumpkin Hollow to accelerate primary and secondary lateral development at six working faces. Nevada Copper said the mine development work has continued to encounter competent rock as predicted by the geotechnical model for the site.

In mid-June Nevada Copper said the surface stockpile was approximately 50,000 tons of ore, with the majority crushed on surface and ready for commencement of milling operations. With the mobilization of SMD complete and accelerating mining rates, the surface stockpile is expected to continue to grow on an accelerated basis, positioning the company well for the planned restart of milling operations in the second quarter of 2023.

Nevada Copper has also been completing ventilation infrastructure for the underground mine.

In late July Nevada said its 2023 underground exploration drilling program, which has been focused on stope definition drilling and near-mine resource expansion targets, has drilled 4,900 feet so far with one drill rig. A second rig was recently deployed. The company plans to spend a total of around $5 million to complete about 31,500 feet of exploratory drilling in 2023.

Current drilling highlights include 36.5 feet of 2.46% copper within a larger interval of 99 feet of 1.4% copper.

Nevada Copper said the 36-square-mile Pumpkin Hollow property has not been extensively explored in the past because the company was focused on developing the known mineral resources, resulting in the development of the underground mine and advancement of the open pit project. The large-scale open pit project is in the prefeasibility study stage.

The company said recent drone magnetic surveys have identified several high-quality targets of interest, and surface reconnaissance targeting these high-quality areas demonstrates that these targets have the potential to host additional independent mineralized systems outside of the existing deposits.

“The Pumpkin Hollow property is a significant land package, in a well-known copper belt, in a strong mining jurisdiction and with substantial mineral resources already identified,” said Randy Buffington, Nevada Copper’s president and CEO. “These recent underground drill results indicate expansion to known copper mineralization. Additionally, our review of historical data, coupled with recent surface sampling and analysis, has identified several targets of interest that warrant follow-up.

“Our team is currently focused on bringing the underground back into operation, including completion of the remaining capital projects, and advancing development activities, both of which are well underway.

“The planned start-up of milling operations and concentrate sales in Q3 2023 is on track with targeted nameplate milling rates of 5,000 tons per day expected to be achieved by the end of 2023.

“With a significant portion of the property located on private land, we are in a rare position to quickly take advantage of growth opportunities once we achieve steady state underground operations,” Buffington said.