RENO – The Nevada Mining Association has announced the recipients of its 2023 Individual Safety Awards, which celebrate the industry professionals whose outstanding efforts ensure mine workers return home safely after every shift.

“Safety is always of utmost importance in Nevada’s mining industry, and I am so proud to congratulate this year’s award recipients,” said NVMA Interim President Dana Bennett. “It’s an honor to celebrate these incredible individuals who continue to lead by example and go above and beyond to show extraordinary commitment to the mining industry’s safety culture.”

The NVMA Individual Safety Awards are based on performance during the previous calendar year. A total of 133 nominations were submitted and voted on by industry peers. The 47 winning miners will be recognized during a Celebration of Excellence dinner on Sept. 8 at the NVMA’s 110th Annual Convention in Lake Tahoe.

In July, the NVMA will also announce recipients of the Mine Operator Safety Awards, highlighting the mining companies that have demonstrated unparalleled dedication to providing safe workplaces for their employees. Those recipients are based on data provided by the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration.

These are this year’s 47 Individual Safety Award winners:

General manager - Joseph Kemp, KG Mining Inc.

Mine manager - Richard Zaggle, SSR Mining; Sam Marich, Nevada Gold Mines

Safety professional - Sarah Drew, Nevada Gold Mines; Shandy Holm, Sandvik; Stephanie Jaramillo, Coeur Mining Inc.

General supervisor - Jason Haynes, Nevada Gold Mines; Jeffrey Young, Nevada Gold Mines; Zack Erickson, Coeur Mining Inc.

Safety champions - Barton Nutting, Nevada Gold Mines; Chris Schimpf, SSR Mining; Clancy Talbot, i-80 Gold Corp.; Craig McAuliffe, Coeur Mining Inc.; Gavin Gange, Small Mine Development; Jana Moyes, Nevada Gold Mines; Jeff Linder, Nevada Gold Mines; John Watson, i-80 Gold Corp.; Jose Gonzales, Nevada Gold Mines; Levander Benally, Nevada Gold Mines; Mike Little, US Silica; Paul VanDerVeen, Nevada Gold Mines; Sally Ann Branch, Hecla Nevada; Sergio Castaneda, Nevada Gold Mines; Steven J. Ward, Nevada Gold Mines

Safety manager - Deanna Hall, KG Mining Inc.; Stephen Chambliss, Argonaut Gold

Superintendent - Benjamin Lupercio, Nevada Gold Mines; Richard Miller, Coeur Mining Inc.; Steve Constant, KG Mining Inc.; Steve Howard, KG Mining Inc.

Supervisor (15 or more employees) - Darrell Archuleta, i-80 Gold Corp.; Tim Crouch, Nevada Gold Mines; Zane Jordan Sr., KGHM

Supervisor (14 or fewer employees) - Chris Ewing, Sandvik; Connor Adams, i-80 Gold Corp.; Don Gerhard, SSR Mining; Logan “Bru” Painter, McEwen Mining; Stacy Moser, Hecla Nevada; Tony Booth, Coeur Mining Inc.

Trainer - Dennis Gordon, i-80 Gold Corp.; John Pitts, KGHM; Rosie Zavala, Coeur Mining Inc.

Emergency response - Eugene Manning, Nevada Gold Mines; Jayme Gabiola, Hecla Nevada; Jennifer Keele, Argonaut Gold; Michael Andersen, SSR Mining; Victor Harrell, i-80 Gold Corp.