Newmont Corp.’s gold production was down at 1.24 million ounces of gold in the second quarter, including 287,000 ounces from its share of Nevada Gold Mines, and the company posted lower adjusted net income of $266 million, or 33 cents per share, as the company dealt with several issues.

The attributable gold production for the quarter compared with 1.5 million ounces in the second quarter of last year, but Newmont stated that production is weighted toward the second half of the year and the company still expects to meet production guidance of between 5.7 million and 6.3 million gold ounces.

Production boosts in the second half of the year are coming from Ahafo and Akyem in Ghana, Tanami in Australia, Cerro Negro in Argentina and the Nevada Gold Mines and Pueblo Viejo joint ventures, Newmont said in its July 20 earnings announcement.

Newmont owns 38.5% of NGM, with Barrick Gold Corp. as the 61.5% owner and operator, and Newmont owns 40% of Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic. Barrick owns the remaining 60% and operates Pueblo Viejo.

NGM’s production for the quarter for Newmont’s share was down slightly from 290,000 ounces in the 2022 quarter, and six-month gold production from NGM was down 5% to 548,000 ounces for Newmont’s share, compared with the first six months of last year.

Newmont’s adjusted net income for the quarter compared with $362 million, or 46 cents per share, in the second quarter of 2022, despite higher gold prices. Net income from continuing operations was $153 million, down from $379 million in the second quarter of last year, and all-in sustaining costs per ounce were $1,472 per ounce, compared with $1,199 per ounce in the 2022 quarter.

The average realized gold price in the second quarter was $1,965 per ounce, compared with $1,836 in the 2022 quarter. The gold price on the New York market at mid-day July 20 was $1,967 per ounce, and Newmont shares were at $42.86, down $2.32.

Analysts had estimated Newmont’s earnings per share in the second quarter would be more than 40 cents, rather than 33 cents, according to news reports.

Chief Financial Officer Karyn Ovelmen reported $40 million in free cash flow was driven by higher gold prices, while costs for the Newcrest Mining transaction in the second quarter totaled $21 million, and there were $42 million in unrealized net losses on investments in the quarter.

Newmont’s acquisition of Australia-based Newcrest is expected to close in November.

Free cash flow in the 2022 quarter was much higher at $514 million because of lower operating cash flow and higher capital expenditures in the 2023 quarter, the earnings report states.

The company’s board declared a 40-cent dividend for the quarter, which is down from 55 cents declared in the second quarter of 2022 but still within established dividend calibrations.

President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Palmer of the Denver-based company said in the earnings call that “while I’m not happy with the ultimate financial results for the second quarter, I’m very comfortable” with Newmont decisions on four fronts.

“Our business is underpinned by the industry’s strongest balance sheet and a global portfolio with the size and scale to make decisions that deliver on our strategy. We remain on track to achieve our full-year guidance,” he said in the earnings announcement.

Those decisions included suspending operations at Penasquito in Mexico in June to find a resolution to a dispute with the leadership of the National Union of Mine and Metal Workers of the Mexican Republic, and evacuating and temporarily shutting down the Eleonore Mine in Canada in June because of wildfires.

Palmer said in the earnings call that Newmont had an agreement for profit-sharing with the union and those shares were paid, but union leaders are now demanding more than double the amount paid. He said the company “remains firm” in its resolve.

In the call, he also said some 2,000 people are not being paid at this time because the union isn’t paying the workers.

Chief Operating Officer Rob Atkinson said the Eleonore Mine is ramping up again now that the threat from the fires in Quebec has abated.

Newmont paused mining for two weeks at Cerro Negro to complete inspections of the underground mine for safety, and at Akyem they processed low-grade stockpiles originally planned for the fourth quarter and optimized the mine plan to safely extract the maximum ore from the pit, according to the company.

The company also stated that cost pressures are continuing to stabilize companywide. Palmer said roughly half of those pressures are for labor, including employees and contractors. He said costs for such products as cyanide, explosives and steel for grinding balls are also holding their own, while natural gas costs are slipping, as well as diesel costs.

Newmont also reported 256,000 ounces of gold equivalent production in the quarter from copper, silver, lead and zinc, down 22% from 256,000 ounces, primarily due to the suspension at Penasquito.

Reporting on projects, Newmont stated that Tanami Expansion 2 will extend mine life beyond 2040 with construction of a new shaft and supporting infrastructure, Ahafo North expands the footprint in Ghana with four open pits and a stand-alone mill, and Pamour at the Porcupine Mine in Canada maintains production beyond 2024.

Another expansion project is at Cerro Negro to extend mine life beyond 2030, but Newmont deferred for at least two years the Yanacocha Sulfides in Peru due to portfolio optimization. That decision reduced expected capital outlay by $300 million in 2024, according to the earnings report.